12 Best Sex Toys for Couples (So Everyone Can Get Off)

There are a lot of gimmicky sex toys for couples, from bridal collections with wand vibrators made for what has to be the world’s tiniest clitoris to beginner bondage kits that might as well do nothing. There are also some incredible options certain to make the two—or three, or more—of you cum.

These 12 are of the best adult toys for couples that I’ve personally tried on myself or had the pleasure of using on or with a partner. From drugstore cock rings to app-controlled couples’ vibrator sets, there are options at a wide variety of price points that target lots of different stimulation zones and offer options for every type of genitalia.

If you’re going to be doing a little humping and grinding together (or anal if that’s more your speed), you deserve a toy that takes things up a notch, rather than one that takes you out of the moment. Try one—or many.

What We Looked At

There are several factors that go into deciding on the best of the best. Every day, new toys are released, and these are the four things that I took into account in whether or not something made the cut:

Price

Inclusiveness

Reliability

Bangability

Sex toys are ideally long-term investments that last for a while. Motorized sex toys can eventually burn out, but these have stood the test of time and stayed in my drawers because they get the job done and last a long time.

Value for money is another critical factor. There are great sex toys to be found across a wide spectrum of price points, and I want to make sure you get your money’s worth. And I want you to get used out of the toy with as many partners as possible, so finding toys that can serve multiple purposes or are anatomically inclusive is always a top priority.

Best partner sex toy set – We-Vibe Tease Us Set

The Tease Us Set by We-Vibe is first on this list because it’s one of the most versatile kits for couples on the market. Unlike a lot of other kits that are sex toys for straight couples, We-Vibe allows you to customize your two devices for any anatomical configuration, making it one of the easiest sex toys to use together across the board.

The silicone and BPA toys have several powerful vibration settings that are controlled either via a remote control with a range of 3 meters or via the We-Vibe app. This allows your partner to control the cadence and intensity of vibrations for you. You can control your partner’s toy from anywhere in the world with the app, making them ideal sex toys to use together when you’re separated on a work or study trip.

If you’re into edging, this is a perfect tool for you. We-Vibe describes the Moxie and Bond vibrators in this kit as being ideal to “Subtly tease and tantalize wherever you go with vibrating stimulation ring Bond and powerful panty vibe Moxie.” While the Moxie can get intense, the penis toy is more of a warm-up, and my partners still needed something else to finish.

If you’re already linked to another app-controlled toy ecosystem, however, I wouldn’t go out of my way to get this set. For example, if you’re already plugged into the Lovense or Kiiroo world, look there first as you’ll have plenty of great options available.

Best discreet adult toy for couples – Lovense Lush 3

Lovense’s Lush 3 is the best vibrator for couples that have a partner with a vagina. Lovense describes it as “the most powerful Bluetooth remote control vibrator” and it lives up to the marketing claim.

This vibrator’s real claim to fame is its discreet vibrations that make it a great choice for a date night out on the town. Edge your partner while you’re at a fancy restaurant or take your grinding at the club up a few notches without other people knowing. If you’re a couple that wants to get a little kinky and have a cheeky little secret while you’re on a date, the Lush 3, with its 5-hour battery life, is a great choice.

If you want to introduce a third into the bedroom but bringing someone into your space feels like too much too fast, the Lush 3 is also a great way to introduce additional partners without having to see them. The company has a Discord server where you can offer to have someone control your device from afar for you. Your partner can be in the room stimulating you in other ways while a stranger in another part of the world is in the driver’s seat of your vibrator.

If you’re more of an in-person person, then I would pick the Nora over this one as you’ll get a lot more use out of it.

Best sex toy for all bodies – MysteryVibe Crescendo 2

I like my vibrators like I like my sexual partners: thoroughly vetted and well-researched. That’s what MysteryVibe’s Crescendo 2, a toy that took four years of research to develop, delivers. It’s the perfect toy designed for every body.

This gender-neutral sex toy has a whopping 6 motors and 16 different intensities. If you’re someone who needs variety in your sexual experience, you won’t be disappointed. This adult toy for couples has an impressive range and is flexible, so you can wrap and bend the tool to your heart’s content.

The product’s got some big claims, like resolving symptoms of erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, and chronic pain relief with long-term use. I have used it for back pain before, but my partner owns this toy and it’s the first I reach for every time I’m within reach of their bedside table. No matter what type of stimulation I’m after for myself or a partner, it’s got it covered.

The big drawback with the Crescendo 2 is the price. It’s the most expensive sex toy on this list, by a long shot. Given how versatile it is and its ability to stimulate a partner no matter their gender, I do think it’s worth it. But if it’s above your budget, then the Lovense Nora or the NJOY Pure Wand would be great options for you.

Best dildo for couples – Lovense Nora

The Lovense Nora is the best dildo for couples because it’s a versatile rabbit vibrator that offers many different points of stimulation and vibration patterns. Lovense claims it’s the “most design-conscious rabbit vibrator” on the market and I would agree.

It’s a solid option that checks all the boxes. If you’re looking for one sex toy to have on your nightstand, this would be the one I would recommend. I especially like how the curved head of the dildo is angled to hit the G-spot and it moves to provide added stimulation.

The G-spot and rabbit stimulators can be controlled separately and the toy is safe for both vaginal and anal play. If you want to pair it with a kinky sex toy for your couple play, Lovense has nipple clamps to heighten your pleasure.

Best budget sex toy for couples – SKYN Dual Ring

Great sex toys can be expensive, but the SKYN Dual Ring is a grocery store and drugstore find that’s worth picking up if you’re a couple on a limited budget. As the name implies, this is a sex toy that can work for both penises and vaginas. But don’t let the tiny price fool you—this tool delivers big power and stimulation, making it a great toy for him and her.

The dual ring can be used as a finger massager during foreplay and vibrating ring during intercourse. Its ribbed texture and 3 different speeds will provide you “the most pleasurable sensual experience,” says the brand. The toy is condom-compatible and can be used with water-based lubricants. It’s small and inconspicuous so TSA also won’t flag it in a carry-on.

The dual ring allows for the most customizable experience of where you want to rub, for how long, and on which body parts. You can also use this toy around the nipples.

Best affordable cock ring – DAYTHI Vibrating Cock Ring

The DAYTHI Vibrating Cock Ring is a great Amazon find that offers 10 different stimulation patterns with bunny ears for dual-partner stimulation. The rounded bunny ears are a great feature because the pointed bunny ears on other cock rings can feel like jabbing which gets tiresome after a while, especially if it hits at the wrong angle.

The rounded tip is much kinder to the intimate areas of the wearer’s partner while still providing regular stimulation to both parties. This sex toy is waterproof, so it’s a great choice for shower sex. The remote control also makes it easy to hand over the reins to a partner.

DAYTHI says its cock ring is “suitable for any size, and will not be too tight to use for a long time” because of its soft and stretchy silicone material. If you want control over your partner’s experience at an accessible price point, then this is a great choice.

Best pulsing cock ring – LELO Tor 3

The LELO Tor 3 is a small toy that can have a big impact on your sex life. This cock ring has 8 different vibration patterns from “a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse” that are fun to play with, If you’re the partner that’s controlling the device via app, it makes it easy to get your partner hot and bothered.

It’s easy to position and get a snug, but not restrictive fit. Because it’s got the thicker, vibrating part, it’s also a good multi-purpose vibrator. You can position the vibrating top section against a clitoris and provide your partner some additional stimulation before putting the device on a penis, giving a great preview of some of the vibrations to come.

This is definitely a weightier product than the DAYTHI ring. If you’re new to cock rings, I’d start with one of the less costly options and then upgrade if you like the experience.

Best multi-attachment vibrator – Just the Tip Vibrator Kit

Why have one vibrator when you can have 3? With Lovers’ Just the Tip Vibrator Kit, you get the power of a vibrator with the flexibility of 3 removable tips. It gives you the option to customize your pleasure journey and do something different every time as these tools can “stimulate the clitoris, perineum or nipples.”

I was a little skeptical at first glance, but my friend bought her husband a bunch of sex toys for him to use on her during their honeymoon, and she said this was one of her favorites. She was right.

The heads allow for a ton of versatility and pressure options that make each use feel like a new experience. This is a great sex toy for married couples who are experimenting for the first time, as it provides a lot of range at an accessible price point.

Best clit sucking vibrator – Rose Toy Classic Sucking Vibrator

If you’re not ready to pull a Saltburn and go down on your partner during their period, the Rose Toy Classic Sucking Vibrator is the next best thing for people with a clitoris. This little rose vibrator has 10 settings that simulate oral sex and is easily cleaned.

A word of warning: You might want to have a Splash Blanket underneath when using the Rose vibrator. This toy taught me that I could squirt after plenty of unsuccessful attempts with other toys and partners. Even if you’re an experienced squirter, don’t underestimate this toy’s ability to make you completely ruin your sheets and mattress protector.

Best non-silicone sex toy for couples – NJOY Pure Wand Double Ended Stainless Steel Dildo

The NJOY Pure Wand Double Ended Stainless Steel Dildo is one of the most versatile sex toys for couples. NJOY says it “provides a direct connection to your favorite Spot – G or P or wherever feels good, it even works wonders on a stiff neck.” Made with medical-grade stainless steel, it can be used with a wide variety of lubes and is safe for both vaginal and anal penetration.

The durable material and lack of a motor means it’s one of the best bangs for your buck (heavy-handed pun absolutely intended) as it’s nearly indestructible. You can stick this toy in the fridge or heat it up slightly to add to the range of possible sensations. The curve and smaller and larger ends offer a lot of variety that’s great for G-spot and prostate stimulation.

Note that this is a heavy and hard dildo, so it might not be the best dildo for couples with shoulder or wrist issues as it does require more force to thrust.

Best beginner butt plug for couples – We-Vibe Ditto

Youtube’s favorite daddies, Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal of Good Mythical Morning, have been open about experimenting with butt plugs. The We-Vibe Ditto got Link’s stamp of approval on the duo’s Ear Biscuits podcast.

The Ditto was designed to “add a new stimulation to your intimate play during any activity” and it’s a solid choice for beginners to anal play. It’s got a maximum diameter of 1.26” and tapered length of 3.5” with rumblinng vibrations and lasts up to two hours. This partner sex toy comes with a remote that your partner can control and also connects to the We-Vibe app.

Butt plugs are a great sex toy for him and her and them because everybody’s got a butt. Use it on yourself one time and then switch off with your partner for your next romp. Just don’t share in the same session without thoroughly washing it in between.

If you want a more subtle experience designed for all butts, then this is the option I’d go with. But if you want prostate simulation, I’d choose the Wild Bronco.

Best prostate massager – Lovers Wild Bronco Remote Control Prostate Massager

A prostate massager can be a good place to start if you’re looking for kinky sex toys for couples, and this is a great entry-level prostate massager. Lovers says that the Wild Bronco’s “2 motors provide stimulation to your P-spot, perineum, and testicles with 10 different functions and speeds.” The vibrations pulsate through the penis so a partner can feel them during intercourse.

While I don’t have a prostate, one of my partners does and let me control the remote on the toy. It was fun to flip the script and be the one in charge (with a safeword, of course) and they practically had stars in their eyes when they finished.

This is a sex toy that I highly recommend for straight couples who are looking to get out of their comfort zone and get a toy that’s going to be high-impact but easy to use for beginners. If you want a more handheld experience, then the Billy 2 from LELO is a great choice.