The Best Sex Toys for Humping and Grinding (That Aren’t Your Pillow)

Grinding doesn’t get nearly enough airtime as the act deserves. Rubbing a vulva against something—a conveniently placed pillow, a partner’s thigh, the corner of the sofa—is incredibly pleasurable. For many, it’s how we were first introduced to (and continue to enjoy) the wild world of orgasms. For others, grinding and humping is a necessary part of foreplay. Grindsters, as I am affectionately calling us, realize that it’s not always about size or girth or strength—sometimes it’s all about the rhythm, whether your using a designated sex pillow, grinding sex toy, or sex saddle.

While some might think humping is simply a sex act for horny high-schoolers, most of us have matured and recognize that sex can and does include grinding for a good time. Folks who get off by grinding really know just how magical friction can be in the bedroom. However, grinders might want to add a bit of variety to their masturbation session. A trusty go-to pillow is all good… until the pillowcases are in the wash and you suddenly need to get off.

Despite how varied the sex toy industry is, at first glance, there doesn’t seem to be a lot for those that want to hump against a toy. While amazing, you can’t hump an air-pressure toy and sometimes you don’t want penetration. So, where are all the vibrators you can really push your body against? Why, they’re right here—in this curated list that proves if there’s a way you like to get off, there’s a toy for that.

A pillow alternative

The Iroha Midori Vibe is literally the pillow of vibrators. Incredibly soft, the vibrations on this toy are on the more gentle side, however the squishy, silky silicone is what makes this toy perfect for grinding. Cute enough to eat (don’t), the anti-dust coating means you won’t have to worry about excess hair stuck on the toy before rubbing it against your body. Even though the Iroha Midori is soft enough to take a nap on, there won’t be any sleeping on this vibe.

Your palm-friendly pal

Dame Products have been making amazing smart sex toys for years, and The Pom is no exception. This flexible and surprisingly rumbly vibrator has a curved shape that can be pressed against a vulva for all-over vibration. The Pom is designed to fit right into your palm (get it?) for easy use, and the pin-pointed tip allows you to have more direct sensation if desired. The Pom comes in a cute plum or mint color, and is small enough to take along on any humpin’ travels you might have planned.

Magnetic magic

Okay, stick with me for this one! We-Vibe’s Moxie is advertised as a panty vibe—and indeed, it is a really great underwear vibrator. The slim vibrator is held in place by a super strong magnet, and is app-controlled for long-distance fun. But if we let our imagination wander, we realize that there’s no reason the Moxie only has to go on underwear! Upgrade your pillow play and stick the Moxie on there with its powerful magnet; then, hump yourself into oblivion.

A new way to hump

When I first learned about the Rocks-Off Ruby Glow, it got my full attention. Unlike other slim vibes on this list, Ruby Glow is not going for subtlety. It’s not trying to fit into a hand or replace a pillow. This vibrator wants to be full-on straddled and have you just go at it. It has a textured side and a smooth side, each with their own vibration, and practically begs you to relax your body into its curved shape for a good time.

Saddle up

The sex toy industy is a pretty gendered space, frequently putting toys (and the people using them) into binaries. What’s fantastic about the Enby 2 is the intentionality between the design and language used to describe what this toy can do. A saddle shape that is soft and flexible, the Enby 2 is a rechargeable vibrator asking you to climb aboard. Its strong vibrations can do wonders, and there’s multiple ways to play with this toy. Put it under a strap-on harness for a good time or wrap it around a penis for some fun partner play!

A different type of toy

If vibration isn’t a thing you enjoy or frequently find too strong, may I happily introduce you to the Pelle Whim! A set of two incredibly soft silicone toys, these don’t vibrate, but allow the user to add a soft sensation, texture, and movement to masturbation. Easy to transport, you can bring these toys along wherever you might want to get your grind on. Don’t forget to lube them up for a slippery ride!

The ultimate grinding toy

I wasn’t initially going to include this toy, but when I scanned my bedroom and thought, What do I want to grind against today? I knew I had to include this classic. No story about humping toys can be complete without the Original Hitachi Magic Wand. What can be said about this powerhouse that hasn’t been said before? The Hitachi Magic Wand, for those that aren’t in the know, has remained more or less unchanged for generations and remains an ultimate favorite toy for many. The Hitachi Magic Wand is a stellar grinding toy because it’s one of the most powerful toys out in the market today. Pair those deep rumbly vibrations with its large bulbous head, which can cover a lot of surface area, and you have one hell of a fun toy.

This horny starfish

What won’t this little starfish do? “Starsi makes a great vibrator for all surfaces,” explains the toy’s makers at Cute Little Fuckers, one of our favorite sexual wellness companies championing for more gender-inclusive toys, “from genitals to chests, between and beyond […] Transfemme vibrator seekers with genital dysphoria tend to enjoy Starsi for Starsi’s ability to cover genitalia with a gently curved vulva-like feel, allowing us to map new genitalia and euphoria in our own mind.” Plus, look at at those hump-amble ridges and corners.

Cum out of your shell

While we’re on the topic of undersea sex toys, CalExotics makes this cute, stealthy hand clam for spanking the bank. Just place it over your the side of your fingers, and go to town. “Love this toy,” writes one Amazon reviewer about the vibe, “It’s the best I’ve found for trans AFABs. The shape and size and power are awesome.”

Well, grindsters, we all know the trusty pillow, the corner of the table, the hairbrush, or whatever inanimate object that is getting our affection, works. That being said, enhancing our grinding techniques with toys and switching it up is good for us! It means we can move out of the bedroom and include our partners in how we get off; it means we can do it in the bath, and that we might have even bigger, stronger orgasms as a result.

Rise and grind, peeps.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.