The Best Sex Toys for Men, According to Horny Reviewers

Have you seen sex toys lately? They’re looking pretty sick, whether you’re into aesthetic glass dildos that belong in MoMA’s Sculpture Garden or a fuckable silicone foot. But in the midst of this rising tide of horny tools, the evolution of male sex toys still tends to feel… mysterious? Less mainstream? I’m not saying that female sex toy development has completely conquered its own Puritanical-patriarchal can of worms in the culture at large, but we do have Dakota Johnson out here repping a luxury vibrator brand that was featured by Vogue, and looks like it could also sell us linen sheets and Aesop soap.

That kind of mainstream success just hasn’t hit male sex toys yet. There are plenty of high-tech, luxurious vibrators for men and penis-owners out there, but the larger cultural conversation about them is a little more hush-hush. I ran a quick Instagram survey this week on the subject, and out of the 26 dudes who replied, 38% said they enjoyed male sex toys, 38% said they disliked male sex toys, 15% said they “never tried (and weren’t interested),” and 8% said they “wanted to try but didn’t know where to start”. When I asked one of the surveyed men why he “disliked” his experience, he said, “I don’t think I even knew what I was shopping for in the first place.” Navigating the world of male masturbators, Fleshlights, anal plugs, pocket pussies, C-rings, and P-spot massagers is an exciting, albeit dizzying task.

In the spirit of sex positive cultural evolution and getting you off, we’re going to walk through the best of the best male sex toys according to the actual reviewers who have used them. Whether your budget is $25 or Daddy Warbucks, rest assured that there’s a sex toy for you.

This $25 penis stroker for beginners and pros

It’s a common misconception that you have to ball out to bring home a great sex toy. The Tenga Spinner is a consistent bestseller on Amazon and a penis stroker that has really earned its laurels from the 5,700+ reviewers. As Barclay Montrose wrote in his VICE review of the toy, “It has a modern, visually appealing design (sort of an 80s vibe)” and is “an option that’s far better than your hand, but not so involved that you’re going to need to get it its own room.” The Spinner has an internal coil that creates a textured spinning effect in-use that one Amazon reviewer said is utterly unique. As he writes, “There is something about the feel of this toy that drives my body wild.”

The Bentley of P-spot massagers

If you are going to invest in a fancy sex toy, the luxury vibrators by the sexual wellness brand LELO are the way to go. Not only is every sex toy from the Swedish brand expertly engineered, rechargeable, and discreetly packaged, but the brand makes one of the best prostate massagers out there. Known as the “Hugo,” this P-spot wizard is beloved by users for its smooth, medium-sized (four-inch) shaft and dual motors for even deeper, more rumbly vibrations. As one Amazon reviewer writes about the vibrator, “[It’s] simply amazing if you want to be like Spiderman, and shoot webs across the room.” Plus, it comes with a remote control for easy vibration adjustments and partner play.

Fleshlight = GOAT-ed

An icon. Fleshlight has been making some of the most GOAT-ed male sex toys since the 90s. Who hasn’t seen at least one old-school pocket pussy in the window of a sex shop? We have written an entire VICE guide to the best toys from the legendary brand, which run the gamut of the aforementioned, anatomically “realistic” strokers (pocket pussies) to futuristic penis pleasers that look like they were designed by Doctor Manhattan. The brand’s “Flight Aviator” penis stroker is a happy medium between the two, because it packs the same textured interior for heighted stroking stimulation as the brand’s classic toys, but looks like the missing piece of a very chic spaceship. It has also earned a four-star average rating on Amazon from over 1,900 reviewers, including one who writes, “I really like it more than the original Fleshlight. It has a lot more vacuum/suction control.”

“It will suck a tennis ball through a garden hose”

It’s no small feat to be the Amazon #1 bestseller in the male masturbation department, but this powerful peen machine from EINSEO seems to be a cut above the rest when it comes to suction power. As one reviewer writes, “It will suck a tennis ball through a garden hose,” because it packs seven vibration and three suction modes, including a special “Climax Mode” button that combines the most powerful settings to top you off to O-Town.

The best sex toys for trans men/trans masc people

As Archie Bongiovanni wrote in their VICE article about sex toy inclusivity, “There’s a whole, horny smorgasbord of sex toys out there for trans men, trans masc, and gender-nonconforming folks.” One of Bongiovanni’s favorite trans-affirming toys is the Junior D 4 in 1 by Hard Line Prosthetics, a stand-to-pee (STP) packer that comes in over a dozen different colorways and doubles as a strap-on so that you can, in the words of Bongiovanni, “piss in a urinal and fuck a hottie.”

This Apple of penis pumps

Penis pumps are more of a sexual prep toy, granted, but they sure can be fun for edging yourself and/or partner. This streamlined, vibrating penis pump is another Amazon bestseller with a 4.5-star average rating thanks to its six sucking modes, including three that are designed to train stamina and three that are intended to operate on inhale and deflate modes. There’s even a little digital screen for tracking your pump intensity. Take that, Apple.

The penis toy of the future

One of the biggest concerns I hear from dudes about sex toys is “But I don’t want to clean them.” Which, ew. You have to do that, my brother in Christ. That being said, there are non-tubular penis strokers that can get cleaned up and prepped for use in a matter of seconds. Take the “Manta” penis stroker from the German brand Fun Factory—a VICE editor-favorite for its award-winning, versatile designs—whose lightweight shaft gently grips and strokes your penis en plein air with vibrations that can become so powerful, they can actually send vibrations through the penis (and effectively turn your partner’s penis into a vibrator). That’s some Inception shit.

For the C-ring initiate

What better way to explore the world of cock rings than by Goldilocks-ing this bestselling trifecta from PinkCherry? It comes in a handsome smokey colorway, and includes little pleasure nubs on the sides for extra stimulation. Reviewers (overwhelmingly) write that the rings are super comfortable and squishy, so cop them while they’re on sale for less than the price of a latte.

A textured, vibrating cock ring

It’s always a good idea to have a textured, vibrating C-ring in your slutty everyday carry bag. Not only can cock rings be fun sex toys for couples and truly helpful for folks with erectile dysfunction, but vibrating cock rings can moonlight as a mini clitoral vibrator to toss in your vacation bag. Lovehoney’s “Bed Ringer” C-ring is a staff pick and bestseller on the site, where it has earned a 4.2-star average rating thanks to its textured clitoral attachment and non-intimidating nature. As one reviewer writes about the stretchy silicone material, “[It] fits perfectly on my partner and my dildo, and has brought both experiences to new heights.”

The Horn of Gondor

This male masturbator is one of Amazon’s bestsellers in the category, and stands out for its unique, horn-shaped design and high-tech remote control interface. This spicy cornucopia has a 4.3-star average rating on the site, and packs 9 vibrating and suction modes for its textured interior sleeve, which is designed with spiral pleats and convex particles to feel like the real deal. As one stoked reviewer says, “Holy holstein, Batman!! This auto-pump has me over the moon! I’ve seen my boyfriend buck his hips before but this toy could run a whole rodeo!”

The Butt Tingler

We repeat: backdoor stimulation can feel amaaazing for men, and there are plenty of sex toys out there that straddle the line between novice and slightly-more-experienced. Consider the Butt Tingler, which is another one of Lovehoney’s most popular items in the Male Toys section. This handsome anal vibrator is the perfect next-level toy for those who want to turn on, tune in, and plug up; the 3.5-inch plug is designed to be slender and slightly tapered for easy insertion (don’t forget the lube, friends), and the T-bar at the base also stimulates your perineum. In other words, the perfect combo for eye-rollingly great buttgasms. As one reviewer writes, there is also “a button at the bottom for extra speed [and] this is very good for when my partner is on top.”

This P-spot massager is 64% off

PinkCherry is having a big sale on select items right now, and one of its most beloved butt toys is 64% off with the code BLOWOUT (aptly named). Known as The Jackpot, this toy is actually designed to please P- and G-spots alike thanks to its bulbous, long shaft. It has 12 powerful vibrational patterns to explore, and has earned an impressive 4.7-star average rating from almost 200 PinkCherry reviewers who praise everything from the range of vibrations to the versatile design. “Always my favorite,” writes one stan, “Probably on my 6th one.”

Crotchless briefs rock

Crotchless panties are for the penis-endowed, too. This two-pack from Amazon is a bestseller from our VICE article about the coolest crotchless intimates, and it has high ratings from over 300 reviewers. As one customer writes, “[I have] been enjoying a balls-out brand brief for a few years, but that brand seems to have disappeared. This is a good substitute if you tuck the rod up under and let the boys hang loose”; another simply wrote, “I love seeing them on my man.”

Stroke on.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.