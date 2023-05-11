The Best Sex Toys for Trans Men and Trans Masc People

Feeling the itch to jerk off, but don’t know which toy to wrap over your junk? Unsure if your T-dick would enjoy the sensation of an air suction toy? Interested in the gender euphoria of packing, but also want to be ready to play at a moment’s notice? Fear not, horndogs! You’re not alone in your raunchy cravings and lascivious curiosities!

Sex toys are certainly not one-size-fits-all, and it can feel daunting to find a toy that’d be perfect for your unique body. This search becomes even more challenging for trans folks. Not only are you swimming in a sea of gendered (and often sexist) language, but also, hormones and surgery change how a body reacts to different sensations, meaning that many folks have to re-learn their turn-ons all over again.

Luckily, there’s a plethora of fun sex toys trans men should experiment with! Even if HRT and surgeries aren’t part of your journey, there are tons of sex toys that are are both gender-affirming and feel fuckin’ great. So buckle up and get ready to rev up your engine with these vibrators, masturbation sleeves, and dildos that’ll put you on the fast track for cumming.

Pumpin’ for pleasure

One of the many bonuses when taking testosterone is a bigger dick. This part of your body can change to various degrees over time and, while an increase in size is not the only thing trans folks are seeking on hormones, it can feel very affirming to many. Whether you’re on testosterone or not, using a penis pump doesn’t just make your T-dick big and juicy, it also enhances sensations and sensitivity. Pumping temporarily engorges the skin and brings blood to the area to create heightened feelings; one doesn’t need to be on HRT to enjoy the benefits. The Trans Masc Pump Delux is a stellar kit designed for trans men with three different cylinder sizes and an easy-to-use one-handed pump. Cum faster and harder by pairing with a vibrator or sleeve.

You can do it all!

A cock with multiple functions is the elusive Goldilocks of the trans community. Not every packer is a stand-to-pee (STP), and not every stand-to-pee is also a stroker, and not every stroker is also a dick you can fuck someone else with. If you’re an overachiever in the sack, don’t stress—there are some new toys on the block. You can piss in a urinal and fuck a hottie with the Junior D 4 in 1 by Hard Line Prostetics. A soft flexible silicone STP transforms into a hard cock with a bendable rod and gentle internal ribs that feel great against a body. With 13 different skin tones to choose from, this inclusive and affirming toy goes from stealth to sexy in no time.

Suck it

If I had a dime every time I got asked which air suction toy works best on trans bodies, I’d be able to start a retirement fund. Air suction toys are wildly popular for good reason; instead of vibration, these toys use small bursts of air pressure to stimulate a sucking feeling. To work, air suction toys—as you’d expect—require a suction zone around a clit to stimulate. That said, most of the toys in this category have tight circular holes that don’t fit many T-dicks. The Womanizer Liberty is a rechargeable little powerhouse whose head has a generous opening compared to other sex toys. Womanizer is a top dog brand in air suction toys, and this compact beauty gives leg-shaking orgasms in record-breaking time for folks on or off HRT.

Getting moist

It’s not sexy to talk about, but some trans folks who’ve been on HRT for a hot minute deal with the pervasive nuisance known as vaginal dryness. This isn’t just uncomfortable during sex, but can also be as aggravating as a mosquito buzzing around while trying to sleep—a constant, pesky torment. While it’s important to talk to a doctor about any irritation and itchiness, a vaginal moisturizer can help alleviate any day-to-day tenderness that might occur. Ah! Yes VM is specifically formulated to rehydrate delicate vaginal tissues. Let me slip my nerd glasses on for a moment and say Ah! Yes VM is pH-balanced and iso-osmotic to replenish moisture, unlike other moisturizers on the market that can leave skin even more dehydrated. Now let me take my nerd glasses off and just put it simply: It’s like fancy lotion for your skin, except it’s for your hole!

Ding dong baby!

If you yearn for a representational dildo between your legs, invite the Shaft Model C into your pants. This dual-density silicone toy is soft enough for packing and delightfully stiff enough for a good pounding. This dildo will check all of your lovers’ boxes with a realistic curve and three different sizes and shades to choose from. Basically a piece of functional art, this exquisite dildo looks just as good sliding in and out of a hot mouth as it does a hot hole, so don’t hesitate to invite this appealing and effective dong into your bedroom.

Entertain your dick

As rewarding as masturbating old school with just a hand can be, it’s the 21st century, baby! Get with the times and add a sex toy to the mix rather than just rubbing yourself raw. If you feel like you’ve gotten into a masturbation rut, sleeves are an exciting way to play with texture and suction. Reward your T-dick with the Good Head Mini Stroker, which comes in a smaller size than other sleeves aimed for cisgender men. A nubby internal texture rubs your cock in the best way and placing a hand over the opening creates a suction for added sensation. Hell, make it a full evening of entertainment with some quality queer erotica.

Variety is the spice of life

We often think of a vibrator as a one-trick pony, but the JimmyJame Pulsus Remote G-Spot Vibe has some surprises up its proverbial sleeve! This waterproof rechargeable toy rocks against the G-spot with a shaft that moves back and forth while being worn internally, mimicking that “come hither” finger motion we’re all dying for. Pair this skill with strong, rumbly vibrations and you’ll start believing in magic every time you use it. This vibe comes with an easy-to-use remote control creating a million ways to play: Wear it out and about or under a harness to get stimulated while getting your strap game on.

Sex toys help you not only feel at home in your skin, but also, and more importantly, get your rocks off. Every body—especially trans bodies—deserve a gratifying and affirming sex life, so snag a new sex toy and get that Big O.

