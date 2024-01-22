The Best Sex Toys for Trans Women and Trans Femmes

There are a lot of factors to why shopping for sex toys can feel daunting. With thousands of sex toys on the market, it’s hard to pick which one would work best for your body. If you’re trans, shopping for your top drawer can be even more difficult. Hormones and surgery can mean that what once worked for your body no longer does. On the plus side, however, that does mean there’s also new pleasurable sensations and hot spots to explore!

The lack of trans representation in the sex toy industry is incredibly frustrating. Trans women, trans feminine people, and gender non-conforming individuals are hotties with bodies that just wanna get down! With how gendered and sexist the sex toy industry can be, a disheartening situation becomes downright unsexy. But Have no fear, fellow queers! Instead of spending hundreds on sex toys with terrible marketing, I’m here to narrow down the selection so you don’t have to waste another precious minute not masturbating.

We’re covering both the classics and the newest in sex toy tech for trans women; whether you are or are not on HRT, or whether you’ve had vaginoplasty or not, there’s something on this list for you to get busy with.

The good ol’ reliable Magic Wand

There’s something comforting about a sex toy that has stood the test of time. The Magic Wand has remained a fan favorite since the 1970s, and it isn’t taking a step out of the limelight anytime soon. This classic wand vibrator features a large bulbous head, and its iconic rumbly vibration puts all other vibrators to shame. The reason folks gravitate to this toy is because of that scrumptiously powerful, low-frequency vibration that can be felt internally and externally on all types of intimate parts. When placed against the perineum, those vibrations reverberate to pleasure the prostate, making it a go-to for many pre- and post-op women. I recommend upgrading from the Original Magic Wand to the rechargeable Magic Wand, which has a silicone head, four speeds (instead of two), and a cordless experience for those whose outlets are unfortunately across the room from our beds.

Be the best dressed

What’s fashionable, functional, and painful in a good way? These Bondage Boutique Adjustable Nipple Clamps invite you to show off your exhibitionist side with dangling decorative chains that’ll turn heads at any play party. Some blessed folks are born with sensitive nipples, some people’s tits become more responsive on HRT, and then there are folks who don’t have much sensation at all. These adjustable clamps enable you to squeeze gently or clench down hard, depending on whatever pressure your chest responds to best. The rubber tips keep these chains gripping tight so you can be the belle of the ball the whole night—no matter what vigorous activities you partake in.

Yes, porn is a sex toy!

I could write about how powerful it is to see queer bodies like ours fucking, using the words we want to use to describe ourselves (versus whatever porn slang people are Googling) and witnessing sex with people who find us irresistibly desirable! Instead, I’ll just say this: Porn is hot. Besides just being damn arousing, porn gives us new ideas for the bedroom, titillates our imagination, and gives a safe space to explore fantasies. Save yourself precious jerkoff time and treat yourself to a CrashPad subscription, an inclusive feminist porn site. Instead of mindlessly scrolling the internet, get right to business by watching quality, sexy trans porn featuring professional and amateur performers going at it in the hottest of ways.

An orgasmic voyage

Masturbation can be a whole new wild world for those who’ve had vaginoplasty. For everyone’s uniquely special body, some sensations might be too much, and others not enough; the quest for a good orgasm is not always an easy one! Thankfully, this is the perfect time to investigate new vibrators! Start your adventure with the Le Wand Double Vibrator. A toy loved by many women, the dual tips hug a clit so both sides are stimulated simultaneously. With many vibrations and six different intensities to choose from, this vibe can be both gentle and strong, just like the hero in your favorite romance novel. A tasty bonus is that it’s also waterproof, so bring your sexual escapades to the bath or shower for extra exploration.

No erection, no problem!

Erections are fickle and frequently unreliable (and fortunately, not a prerequisite for a sexy time)! Hot Octopuss makes innovative penis vibrators and (despite frustratingly having the word “guybrator” on the box), these genius toys are meant for all genders. The Hot Octopuss Pulse Solo is ready to make you feel amazing, no stroking or erection needed! With a rumbly oscillating pulsating plate that stimulates the frenulum, this toy has been a go-to favorite for many. Lay back and let this toy take you on a magic carpet ride or bend over and grind the night away!

Buttastic!

Prostates are god’s gifts to humankind and if you haven’t been exploring this erogenous zone, it’s time to start. Here’s the thing about prostates: They’re in our butts. This means that during playtime it can be difficult (and downright annoying) to switch vibration speeds or patterns when using a toy. We-Vibe answered our prayers with the Vector+, an exquisitely designed prostate toy that not only has a remote but—thank you, Satan—can be controlled with an app as well. The slim neck keeps this toy in place and its moveable tip allows you to pose this toy at just the right angle for you. Thanks to the We-Vibe Connect App, the Vector+ is a fantastic couple’s toy. Going out to dinner or dancing has never been more exciting!

Switching it up

Want a sex toy that’s as unique as your relationship? The Niya N5 Multi-Choice Vibrator is as versatile as you and your partners! Don’t worry, tops and bottoms—even if you’re not verse, you’ll enjoy the multitude of ways to play with this toy! The flexible wings wrap around a penis to create a vibrating stroker or lay it flat to hump against. For people that use strap ons, place it underneath the harness for a little extra gratification while screwing your loved one. The Niya N5 has a remote control so your bang sesh never has to pause to change vibrations.

Not every toy is going to work for trans bodies, but there’s a huge variety of options out there, so start diving into the exciting world of sex toys. Grab a new vibrator or butt plug and pleasure yourself until the sunrise because, damn it, you deserve it.

