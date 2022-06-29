The Best Sex Toys For Trans Folks and Non-Binary Horndogs

Happy Pride Month, fellow horny homosexuals! Society frequently feels as if it’s made for cisgender people and cisgender people only; annoyingly, so can the sex toy industry. Being bombarded by super-gendered marketing, toys made with only straight sex in mind, and toys that don’t accomidate LGBTQ bodies can make it difficult and frustrating to find the perfect bedroom playtoy. (The last thing you’re trying to think about when heading down to BoneTown is cishetnormativity—so unsexy!) We trans and non-binary folks are out here thriving, and we’re thirsty for some well-deserved, high-quality toys that reflect our collective horniness.

Luckily, I’ve waded through the muck to gather the best and most affirming sex toys for trans and non-binary folks. Whether it’s a toy that can be played with no matter what’s in your pants, an item that enhances that elusive gender euphoria, or a toy created by trans creators, these sex toys should definitely be on your radar during Pride month and beyond.

Get slick, sluts

If I have to go to one more hookup where they pull out a tiny-ass bottle of cheap lube, I might just delete my Grindr account. It’s time to treat your next fuckbuddy to a sweet surprise with decent lube. (Take my word for it: lube really does make sex better!) For anal enjoyment, a thick lube that stays slippery is ideal, and Pjur Backdoor Water Lubricant is just the ticket needed for a smooth joyride. This ultra-thick lube is water-based, making it super friendly for trans and non-binary folks alike. It’s also condom-compatible and silicone-safe so it’s safe to use no matter what’s getting inserted in an ass, whether it be a sex toy, a dick, a fist, or something more… creative. Both hungry butt-bottoms and power tops should stock up on this lube—because I really, truly do not want to delete Grindr.

Let your nips slip

Nipples: one of god’s gifts to humankind. Whether you’re enjoying the new shape of your body from hormone therapies or are finally able to be topless at the beach, your nips are a joy! It’s true that nipples vary in sensation person to person, and hormones and surgery can change their sensitivity, but for many folks, nipple play is gratifying, or even essential. The beginner-friendly Lovehoney Colorplay Color-Changing Nipple Suckers are right for both super-sensitive nips and chests that aren’t as tingly. Affordable and easy to use, these nipple suckers change colors with use, which means that even if the sensation isn’t felt strongly, the visuals are amazing, so you can put on a pretty show while enhancing circulation and increasing sensitivity.

Grind for a good time

While we love all kinds of sex furniture at Rec Room, sometimes, penetration is just off the table. Whether it be something your body doesn’t enjoy, or just not your preferred way to come, penetration isn’t the holy grail of sex that porn frequently makes it out to be. (And no worries hunkbabes, you can still find a pleasurable toy for your body!) Shop small with Fantasticocks, a trans-friendly fantasy sex toy boutique whose swirling colors of silicone are sure to make you swoon. The Rubbies Wave is one of the brand’s innovative toys for folks who like external titillation. Strap it to a thigh or a forearm and go to town on a partner who enjoys a grinding sensation or strap it to a hand to enhance a handjob. If you’re feeling introverted, strap The Rubbies Wave to a pillow or chair and have a damn good time solo.

Love yourself inside and out

We all know it’s what’s inside that counts, but sometimes what’s outside matters as well. I’m not talking about fashion—although you do look great today—I’m talking about sex toy packaging! Sex toy boxes really do try to box us in with the amount of gendered language that appears on the majority of them. This is why I love Gender X, a new line of sex toys that are intentional about not only the design and function of their toys, but the packaging as well. The brand’s In’s & Out’s Silicone Plug and Stroker features the best of both worlds: a set of toys meant for internal and external pleasure. The vibrating stroker has 10 different functions and a cute wraparound design. The wavy plug has a suction cup on the bottom and is perfect for any butt enthusiast. Obviously you can use them one at a time, but both at once would bring anybody (and any body) to the brink of pleasure.

Lean into the fantasy

There’s so much to take seriously nowadays: taxes, rent prices, the long wait for the second season of Heartstoppert. One thing that doesn’t need to treated solemnly is sex! Things should be playful, which is one of many reasons why I love the company Cute Little Fuckers. This sex toy company is run by queer and non-binary folks and features a whole line of colorful and cheerful sex toys. (Don’t worry though, these toys put the “fun” in functional.) The Shimmer vibrator’s sleek design is perfect for both G-spot and P-spot pleasure, while the toy’s cute wings and antennae vibrate the sensitive bits around happy holes. The rechargeable bullet is incredibly strong, waterproof, and can vibrate for 110 minutes on a single charge—meaning you and your play partners don’t have to rush.

Bigger is better

OK, this suggestion is for the size queens, size kings, and any member of size royalty who likes their toys B-I-G. Njoy is known for making shiny, splendid sex toys for all genders—and The Eleven is the dream item for many who enjoy the brand’s plugs and wands. This gleaming, 2.75-pound piece of stainless steel isn’t for the faint of heart: The weighty beauty not only leaves you feeling full and fulfilled, but its slight curvature design means it rubs against G- and P-spots with ease. Don’t be too scared to give this toy a try, though, since The Eleven is a smooth ride and can glide right into a body with a solid squirt of lube. For trans folks who want a gender-neutral toy that isn’t going to leave them wanting more, The Eleven is worth the higher price tag. Get a good grip and go to town.

Two birds, one bone

One of the side effects of strap-on sex is that sore pelvic bone feeling you get after pounding into a hungry body. Silicone dildos might feel amazing inside, but they have a tendency to hit and rub against the most delicate parts of the person wearing the strap. Luckily, there’s a number of buffers out there to provide a cushion between bods and toys that don’t detract from the task at hand—in fact, they enhance it. Some trans folks will be particularly interested in the new Coochie Stimulator Cushion. Sticky enough to stick to the back of a dildo, this silky soft silicone squishes against the wearer’s body, both protecting our precious pubic mounds and getting us off with gentle grinding. What separates this cushion from other toy buffers on the market is the small ribbed hole in the center of the toy. This stroker component is perfect for trans guys and non-binary folks on hormones who want extra ways to play with this velvety toy.

Dress to impress

Rainbows, they’re all around us—especially in June. Maybe you’re over it, or maybe you’re currently reading this while wearing rainbow Crocs. For those of us who embrace color, the Rainbow Unicorn Tail brings a show into the bedroom. Incredibly bright, this exuberant anal plug invites us to be our most whimsical selves, and is basically begging us to put it in and take some bomb selfies for our boos. Braid it, doll it up, swish around the bedroom, and let your most glamorous (and kinky) self out. It’s about time that a sex toy creates a new meaning for unicorn hunters—one that’s way more fun and much less annoying to see on Tinder. Pony play has never been this vibrant!

Trans women, trans men, and non-binary folks deserve mind-blowing orgasms and shouldn’t have to waste our treasured time hunting down a toy that is not just hot, but affirming and fuckin’ fun—especially during Pride month. So, stock up, and see you soon.

