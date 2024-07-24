15 Best Sex Toys for Women (That I Tested Myself)

I remember ordering my first sex toy—it was a dual-ended, purple jelly dildo that I definitely shouldn’t have been buying. I got it from Amazon, like most people do, and it arrived looking like a sausage packed in plastic. It was a horrible choice for my health and my reputation on campus (we had one mailroom where a literal person handed you your packages).

But what else was I supposed to do at 18? Clueless and overwhelmed by the options out there, I settled for a cheap thrill that ended up being a risky purchase. From vibrators to dildos to butt plugs, there’s a lot to consider.

Since then, I’ve come a long way (pun intended) in expanding my knowledge and appreciation for a wide range of high-quality, body-safe toys designed with pleasure (and safety!) in mind.

So, if you’re on the hunt for a new sex toy—whether you know what works for you or you’re a newbie shopping around for the first time—you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got your back. And your front. And… you get the idea.

These are the best sex toys for women or people with vulvas, based on real-world testing. I own and use all of the toys in this roundup—but don’t just take my word for it. I combed through reviews from satisfied hundreds of shoppers, then asked experts to chime in with helpful tips on what to look for when shopping for your next climax-inducing companion.

So strap in for this guide to the wonderful world of women’s sex toys. It’s going to be a wild ride.

What we looked at

Price: Price is a biggie for a lot of people. In this economy, it can be hard to justify going to dinner, let alone splurging on a new vibrator. However, according to certified sex educator Casey Murphy, you shouldn’t compromise your safety or pleasure to save money.

“There are many brands who offer unique, premium products with high-quality materials, a reliable lifespan, and manufacturer warranties—which is not the case for all Amazon products,” says Murphy. “Rock bottom prices are actually a huge red flag, as alluring as they may be for budget-conscious consumers.”

Material: I love sex toys that feel good in my hands and even better where it counts. I avoid anything made from rubber or “jelly” materials, which can contain porous, potentially toxic materials that harbor bacteria. (Yuck!) Instead, I look for body-safe silicone, glass, and stainless steel.

“The sex toy industry is unregulated, and some manufacturers take advantage of a lot of loopholes with materials and ingredients,” says Murphy. “Look out for subtle tricks in product descriptions. For example, a ‘silicone blend’ aka ‘lifelike’ material, or anything with ‘skin’ (second skin, realistic skin, etc.), is not pure silicone—they’re blended with porous materials like thermoplastic elastomer, which are not body-safe.”

Design: The overall design of a sex toy is important for accessibility, comfort, and safety. That’s why the sex toys on this list have thoughtful, ergonomic designs that consider the physiology of vulvas and clitorises in their shape, size, and features.

Functionality: When it comes down to it, only you know what feels best for your body. So, this list includes a whole range of possibilities. If you’re not sure what you’re looking for, here’s some advice from Suzannah Weiss, the author of Subjectified: Becoming a Sexual Subject.

“Think about what type of stimulation tends to be most pleasurable for you. If you tend to stimulate your clitoris when you are masturbating, then try an external vibrator. If you really like oral sex, there are sex toys geared toward simulating oral; suction vibrators can be good for this. If you enjoy penetration, I would go with an internal vibrator or dildo. If you’re a sex nerd and want something high-tech, I’d consider looking for remote-controlled sex toys that let you or your partner choose the vibrations from an app.”

Now, with all of that in mind, here are my top picks for the best sex toys for women.

Best sex toy overall – Playboy Pleasure Swan Vibrator

It’s so hard to choose just one toy when there are so many options, but the Playboy Pleasure Swan vibrator has had a dedicated place on my nightstand since the day I unboxed it.

This vibrator isn’t just a vibrator—it’s a dual stimulator with two gently curved arms that you can use for all kinds of play. As a part of Playboy Pleasure’s Multi-Play collection, this uniquely shaped vibe can do just about anything you want it to. You can use it to stimulate the clitoris and the G-spot or flip it around for anal and vaginal penetration (remember not to cross-contaminate!).

Each shaft has 10 vibrating speeds, and the bulbous, textured heads make it perfect for internal and external stimulation. You can use it solely for external stimulation and come within seconds or slowly build yourself up to reach a more powerful orgasm.

I like to insert one end vaginally and the other anally while I use a third toy or finger on my clitoris. It’s a super versatile toy that’s helped give my solo sessions some serious “oomph.”

The bottom line: The Swan vibrator is an MVP in my collection and ideal for anyone who enjoys DP or dual-stimulation play.

Best wand vibrator – Fun Factory VIM

Fun Factory dropped the VIM, the world’s first weighted-rumble wand, in March 2023 with a ton of fanfare. At first, I admit I was skeptical whether it could really be that different from other wands I’ve tried.

But the VIM has somehow earned a spot on my nightstand. It’s my go-to now, and I truly believe it’s the best wand vibrator I’ve ever used. (Before the VIM, LELO’s Smart Wand 2 was there for me whenever I wanted a one-and-done orgasm. It was efficient, powerful, and got the job done—a good second choice if you can’t get your hands on a VIM.)

The VIM delivers sensations I didn’t even know were possible in a wand—deep, rumbly vibrations that slowly lead to a mind-blowing climax. Instead of an intense buzz that leaves you numb and over-stimulated, these vibrations melt into you and reach deep down, building to an all-body orgasm. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be used for a quickie—turn the setting up and place it against your vulva or a pillow (it’s great for grinding against), and you’ll be quivering in less than a minute.

Even with all of its power, the VIM is lightweight, and the vibrations don’t reach the handle, so it’s easier to use than most wand vibrators I’ve tried. (It shouldn’t hurt your wrist, even after 30+ minutes of use—it was designed for edging.) The buttons are intuitive, and it has a travel lock, so you can throw it in your bag or suitcase without worrying whether it’ll turn on (and die before you get to wherever you’re going).

Bottom line: If you want a wand vibrator that gives an all-body experience without burning your clit off, I highly recommend the VIM. If you prefer more intense, get-me-there-now vibrations, LELO’s Smart Wand 2 might be a better fit.

Best bullet vibrator – Je Joue Duet Bullet

There are actually a lot of great bullet vibrators, but if I had to pick one that’s versatile enough to be most people’s go-to option, it’d be the Je Joue Duet Bullet.

It’s smooth to the touch and has several small, rounded “pleasure points” on one side so you can experiment with different sensations. You can use this tiny toy to stimulate your nipples and tease your labia, clitoris, and more.

It has five speeds and seven vibration patterns, but the simplest is my favorite: just steady vibration. There’s a travel lock and it’s 100% waterproof, so you can bring it into the shower or tub. It’s also surprisingly quiet, unlike some of the other toys on this list.

Je Joue is a more luxurious brand, so even though the price tag is a bit higher, you’re getting a premium quality product that’s 100% vegan and built to last.

If you’re looking for a bullet vibrator that’s a little more compact or one with a convenient-to-hold handle, Playboy Pleasure makes two great alternatives: the Playboy Pleasure Bunny Bunch, which is best for discreet and targeted clitoral stimulation, and the Playboy Pleasure Ollo, which is my pick for accessibility thanks to its ring-shaped handle.

The bottom line: The Je Joue Duet Bullet is the best bullet vibrator, but the Playboy Pleasure Bunny Bunch or Ollo are also great choices.

Best clit sucking toy – Namii by biird

The Namii by biird is hands down the best clitoral suction stimulator and vibrator I’ve ever tried. (If you asked me a few years ago, I would’ve recommended Tracy’s Dog OG Sucking Vibrator, which went viral in 2019.) But biird’s clitoral suction toy is unlike any other on the market and is thoughtfully designed with the clit (and vulva) in mind—it’s pebble-shaped, with a super soft silicone exterior.

The Namii is a two-in-one toy. You can use the suction and vibration functions independently or combine them for extra oomph. There are five suction intensities and five vibration patterns, so there’s a ton of combinations to play with.

I love how gentle but still super pleasurable the suction feels. The intensities go from a light, pulsing sensation to a deeper, more intense suction that’s oh-so-good—nothing like the overpowering, numbing sensation I’ve experienced with other clit suckers in the past.

I can use this toy for hours. Well, until it dies. So two hours? I place it where it’s most comfortable, underneath my underwear (to help hold it in place), and let it work its magic. And even though the Namii can get me there fast, this toy is ideal for longer, more drawn-out play sessions and edging.

Another thing that sets biird apart is the way the products are packaged. It’s like you’re getting a real gift in the mail, complete with a travel bag and cute stickers. Even the charging base features a mood light (you can turn this off if you want).

The bottom line: The Namii by biird is great for beginners and more experienced users who prefer subtler, longer-lasting sensations. If you want a clit sucker that’ll blow your mind (and your clit) in under a minute, try the Tracy’s Dog OG Sucking Vibrator.

Best vibrating pussy pump – JimmyJane Apex

The Apex by JimmyJane isn’t just a pussy pump—it’s a multifunctional that’s perfect for consensual exhibitionist play, direct clitoral stimulation, or G-spot stimulation. (The voyeur in your life will also love watching you use it, whether you’re literally in front of them or sending saucy snaps.)

There are four motors, three suction patterns, seven tongue-motion patterns, 10 vibration patterns, and a handle that doubles as a G-spot vibrator. The range of sensations is wild, and the intensity can be cranked up to levels far beyond what I’ve experienced with other toys I’ve tried in the past.

You can also see everything going on through the transparent suction cup. (If you’ve never seen your clit and vulva up close and personal, get ready for a new perspective.) It also comes with two different-sized cups, so you can use it on your nipples or other erogenous zones, too.

The combo of suction, vibration, and motion is truly next-level. I have to keep the pump action relatively low; otherwise, it’s almost too much. The tongue-like motions are super intense when the pump runs, so I recommend exploring the patterns independently before trying them together. (The pump and “tongue” are also loud, so if you have roommates, this toy isn’t the most discreet.)

I won’t lie: The Apex has a bit of a learning curve. This toy isn’t for the faint of heart. Be sure to try the functions out in a non-sexual context first to get a feel for them before applying the Apex to your vulva/clit. And once you’re ready to play, use lube (lots of it) and start on a lower setting.

The bottom line: The Apex by JimmyJane is definitely for experienced vulva owners who want to take their clitoral stimulation to the next level. If you aren’t into intense sensations, you might want to sit this one out.

Best thrusting vibrator – FemmeFunn Thruster Shaft

I wasn’t a huge fan of thrusting vibrators until I tried the Thruster Shaft by FemmeFunn. (I also couldn’t handle deep penetration until after my second endometriosis surgery, so that’s probably a factor.)

This thrusting vibrator is soft and smooth to the touch. It looks pretty realistic, with “veins” and a head that feels shockingly lifelike. It also comes in skin-tone colors if you’re into that. (I’m not really into realistic-looking toys, so I have a purple one.)

There are 10 vibration modes and three thrust speeds to play with. The suction cup base, which is also harness-compatible, is super secure, so you can attach it almost anywhere—the floor, a chair, the shower wall. It’s also completely waterproof (I’ve had this thing in the shower more times than I can count, and it still works flawlessly). The quick-release tab on the base makes it easy to detach.

With a one-half-inch thrust and nearly eight insertable inches, the Thruster Shaft is made for anyone who craves deep penetration/G-spot stimulation. I also love that it doesn’t stop thrusting in response to tension/resistance. Plus, the wireless remote makes it fun to play with a partner. (Sticking it to something you can back up onto is ideal if you want to give your partner head or a show while they control the settings.) Just be sure to use lube before hopping on.

I should note that this thing is loud, depending on where you put it. For reference, sticking it to the side of the bathtub sounds like an off-balanced washing machine.

The bottom line: If you love deep penetration and/or G-spot stimulation, the Thruster Shaft by FemmeFunn is a great investment. If you need even more and prefer a handle, try the King Vibrating Thruster by ZALO.

Best dildo – Playboy Pleasure Jewels King Multi-Play Glass Dildo

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I’m obsessed with Playboy Pleasure sex toys, from their lipstick-style vibes to their glass dildos. My all-time fave dildo from the brand is the Playboy Pleasure Jewels King Multi-Play Glass Dildo. (If you’ve yet to experience what an absolute delight glass toys can be, I recommend perusing Playboy Pleasure’s Jewels collection.)

This dildo has everything you want and need in a dildo. The super-smooth body-safe borosilicate glass is easy to clean, and the bulbous head (which is curved just right) feels delicious whether you’re using it vaginally or anally. I also love the length (5.5 insertable inches) and thickness—it’s the toy I run to when I want to feel “full.”

It’s also pretty to look at and is shatter-resistant. I’ve accidentally dropped it a few times, and it’s yet to crack or chip. (If you do manage to break it, it comes with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty.) And if you’re into temperature play, you can pop it in some warm or cool water for a few minutes beforehand.

The bottom line: Playboy Pleasure Jewels King Multi-Play Glass Dildo is a top-notch all-around dildo that checks all the right boxes. But if you want something that’s a bit slimmer and more petite, the Cecii by biird is another great glass option.

Best butt plug – Playboy Pleasure Jewels Plug

The first butt plug I ever owned was made by JimmyJane. It was glass (of course; I love glass toys), but it’s no longer available. The only thing I’ve found that compares is Playboy Pleasure Jewels Plug.

This plug has a bulbous head, a narrow neck, and a flared base for easy insertion (and safety). Like the dildo mentioned above, this borosilicate glass toy is super smooth and easy to clean—just be sure to use lube and lots of it!

But if I’m being honest, my favorite butt plug isn’t actually a butt plug at all. It’s the Booster Bullet by FemmeFunn. This mini bullet vibrator fits perfectly and doesn’t fall out when I reach climax (whether I’m alone or with my partner). Yes, you’ll need lube for this, too—but you’ll need lube anytime you’re dealing with anal play. Plus, the vibrations give it an extra oomph for when you need more. (Your partner will be able to feel the vibrations during penetrative sex, too!)

The bottom line: The Playboy Pleasure Jewels Plug is a great glass butt plug for anal beginners, but the Booster Bullet offers something a little extra.

Best lube – SUTIL RICH

Lube is a non-negotiable, especially if you’re someone, like me, who experiences chronic pain or vaginal dryness. My go-to is SUTIL RICH water-based lube.

This lube isn’t icky-feeling like most of the others I’ve tried. It’s thick and gel-like but doesn’t leave any stickiness behind. It also just feels luxe AF as far as lubes go. Like, when I put this on, it makes sex (or solo play) so much better and way more comfortable.

What’s even better is that this lube is specifically made for people who struggle with vaginal dryness, pain, or irritation. And it’s anti-inflammatory—so it can even help alleviate some discomfort.

Since it’s water-based, you can use it with any toy or condom without worrying about incompatibility or degradation.

The bottom line: SUTIL RICH is the lube to use if you want an ultra-slick, non-irritating, long-lasting experience.