Your Guide to The Best Sex Toys of All Time

Did you know that scientists know more about the Mariana Trench than they do about sex toys? At least, that is the conclusion we’re forced to draw when we see the Vajankle, the Shrek butt plug, and all those tentacle dildos on Etsy. As people who spend the better part of our days wading through the 3,000 results on Amazon alone for the term “sex toy,” we know firsthand that not all sex toys are created equal.

That’s why we are here helping you, our beloved readers, parse through the horny landscape we call the Internet to find the best sex toys that are actually user-friendly, body-safe, and fully capable of giving you the blissed-out Os you deserve.

Whether you’re exploring the merits of a direct contact vs. a “sonic”-stimulation clitoral toy or venturing into couples’ sex toy play, we’ve found the best sex toys for every type of sexual adventure.

How to pick the best sex toys

To penis pump, or penis sleeve? That is the question! When it comes to choosing the best sex toy, you’ll come up against seemingly endless comparisons. However, it’s important to remember that no type of toy is objectively better than another: it all comes down to what sensations you want to feel, and what toys feel accessible to your body. While it’s important to understand how sex toys work (that’s what we’re here for!) it’s more important to know what will work for you. The answer is always found in a blend of practical information and self-exploration.

Maybe you’ve never used a sex toy, or you’re just wondering why Lovehoney has a section called “Love Eggs and Jiggle Balls.” Perhaps you’d like to spice up your spank-sesh drawer with something a little kinkier than your average bullet vibrator. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve selected some of the best sex toys on the market to help.

Strap in, strap on, and let’s ride.

Best dildo – Gem Dual-Ended Glass Dildo

Ah, the dildo. This is perhaps one of the most iconic sex toys, because you’ve probably seen a realistic “jelly” silicone dildo such as this one at some point in your life. One of the more traditional toys, dildos are basic penetrative toys that can come in many shapes and styles, but are almost always somewhat phallic or elongated; sometimes they’ll be made of silicone, but they can also be made out of metal and glass, such as Gem, the best-selling double-duty dildo by Unbound Babes. As with most dildos, Gem can be used for vaginal and anal penetration. Just be sure to clean your toy before and after use in any hole—and to keep your sex toys prepped and clean in general.

Never used a glass dildo before? One reviewer weighs in on Amazon. “This is my first glass piece and I have to say – it’s just beautiful! If it were socially acceptable I would display it on my dresser with my crystals. It has a nice weight to it and is a good size.”

Best bullet vibrator – Zee Bullet Vibrator

Bullet vibrators are a popular first sex toy, because they’re affordable vibrators that are about the size of their namesake, making them a discreet sex toy travel companion. Bullet vibes can be used during foreplay on the nipples and around (but NEVER in) the anus—don’t wanna take an embarrassing trip to the ER when you lose one up there—and they give direct stimulation to the clitoris or anywhere else on the body that gives you or your partner(s) pleasure. Many bullet vibrators run on batteries, which is a hassle. That’s why we love this one, Zee by Dame, which is fully rechargeable.

Amazon customer Linda says it’s “very small and discreet,” giving it 4-star review.

Best wand vibrator – Rechargeable Magic Wand

One of the best first-time sex toys for people who want direct clitoral contact is a wand vibrator, which traditionally consists of a long handle with a vibrating, bulbous tip. The best wand vibrator is hands down the Magic Wand (formerly known as the Hitachi Magic Wand), because it gained widespread popularity in the 1970s by being marketed as nothing more than a general body massager, despite its clear talent for moonlighting as a sex toy, making it an embarrassment-free purchase.

It helped pave the way for so many of the sex toys we love today. (The Magic Wand walked so that Dame’s “Com” wand could run). If you’d like a sex toy that can also legit work as a massager for your back or other parts of your body, this is the one for you—but folks with more sensi clits might want to steer towards clitoral suction toys.

Best clitoral suction vibrator – Pro 2 Clitoral Stimulator

If you’ve never used a clitoral suction vibrator, it’s a vibrator that uses gentle sonic technology to mimic the sensation of receiving really good head. While there are a ton of them on the market these days, one of the best (and most popular) options is the Satisfyer Pro 2. The toy is a best-seller on Amazon with over 58,500 (mostly glowing) reviews because it does what a top-notch suction vibe should by providing a fluttering, consistent air suction pressure to your clitoris to stimulate it—without ever touching it directly. Pretty cool, right?

An anonymous reviewer writes, “The bad thing about this device is the fact that you may have a heart attack using this device because it will blow your MIND!!!! Also, if you do not like any sucking action on your clit, this is not for you .. though I suppose you could also use it as a mini vacuum if you wanted to clean out your purse or something.

The ugly thing about this device is that after you have a heart attack, you will not have the option to defend yourself when your friends and family finds out that you died because of a $60 sex toy. What will they put on your grave marker? How many friends will suppress giggles at your funeral? I’m sure you will become the trending topic when they report that you died from complications related to extreme orgasming.”

Many sex toys can become a direct contact clitoral vibrator if you simply apply their vibrating components to the clitoris. However, there are also vibrators such as the Zumio that are designed to go the extra mile to bring you targeted, fast-paced clitoral stimulation through direct contact. We gave the alien-probe-like sex toy an honest review, and really enjoyed how deftly the antenna works to gently tap your clit until orgasm.

VICE’s Mary Frances Kanpp writes, “It’s hard to describe what this toy does differently, which I realize is my job, but it almost escapes words. It’s as if every other clitoral toy right now either goes in for a sucking or a pounding, but this one goes in for a delicate triple Axel twirl.”

Best rabbit vibrator – Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator

Rabbit vibrators’ foundational features always include a vibrating shaft or dildo and a smaller attachment that sits atop the clitoris. Sometimes, that attachment will be split in two, resembling bunny ears, to provide even more sensation—thus the name—and the overall effect is dual clitoral and internal stimulation. This style of vibrator first gained fame on that episode of Sex and the City in 1998, and has since evolved to take on many exciting forms such as the new classic form by the Fifty Shades of Grey sex toy line (which is suprisingly… amazing?).

Knapp writes, “If you want length, control, and the feeling of being ridden hard and put away wet in a rad, blended-orgasm way, then this rabbit vibrator just might be your dude.”

Best cock ring – Bionic Bullet Cock Ring

Ah, the cock ring. How many times have we been gifted you in a bachelor/bachelorette gift party bag? Not unlike its cousin, the bullet vibrator, this sex toy is often one of the more affordable of the lot, and also one of the most discreet travel companions. The OG purpose of a cock ring is to lightly constrict blood flow around the penis, allowing for a firmer and longer lasting erection (all your questions on guillotine-ing a peen can be answered here). Some C-rings can have vibrational textured attachments for simultaneous clitoral stimulation for a partner during penetrative sex, as well as multiple loops for hugging balls—there are even penis rings made out of jelly, metal, and with as many flourishes as you can dream up.

This bionic cock ring does the most, and is one of the best cock rings for couples. According to Lovehoney, all you need to do is “slide the two stretchy rings over your shaft then activate the vibrations for spine-tingling stimulation of the clitoris and balls.”

Best male masturbators – Go Torque Ice Clear Male Masturbator

Here’s the truth, jabroni: When most sexual wellness websites refer to “male masturbators” and “penis sleeves,” they’re often talking about male sex toys that resemble the most iconic of the lot, the Fleshlight, which is a masturbator tool (often encased in a canister) that contains a textured tube or artificial mouth/anus/vagina. Some masturbators will allow for you to go hands-free, others vibrate, and many vary in design.

One of the best male masturbator sex toys is the Tron-inspired Fleshlight Torque Ice. Reviewer Stenly writes. “It’s an amazing toy and feels great! I’ve always wanted one and it didn’t disappoint. Easy to use with water-based lubricant and easy and simple to clean.”

Best butt plug – Shimmy Vibrating Plug

New to butt stuff? Take things slow by exploring yourself or your partner’s backdoor with a well-lubed finger, or a set of anal training plugs (and more lube).

The bottom line for butt plugs is that they can provide a sense of fullness and stimulation that a lot of people love. Just make sure you’re purchasing a toy with a flared plug, such as the Shimmy vibrating plug by Unbound Babes, because your sphincter has naturally powerful suction powers. Not only does this toy have a great handle, but we’re pretty sure Prince would have loved it, too.

Customer Candice writes, “I love Shimmy. It is the perfect size and is very flexible for soooo many positions. Definitely a favorite for both me and my partner to spice things up. The many vibration modes are very worth the purchase.” Phillip writes, “This is now my favorite butt toy . Size? Perfect ! Vibrations? I’m still shivering.”

Best couples sex toy – Lush 3 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator

When it comes to choosing the best couples sex toy, the better question might be, “What isn’t a couples’ sex toy?” Common sense tells us that if you use a toy with a partner, well, then that makes it a couples’ toy. That being said, many couples’ toys are designed for wearing during sex or for helping partners control the timing of their orgasms, and there are many remote and app-controlled toys by brands that are specifically designed to be enjoyed by couples for a little kinky edging and dom-sub play. The Lush 3 app-controlled rechargeable egg vibrator is one of the best sex toys for that kind of play, whether you’re using it in person or in a long-distance relationship.

Amazon reviewer Ethan writes, “We have been using it every day now. Have not had any issues with it connects and charges perfectly fine. We even took it out to the store to enjoy. Works Great!!!”

BEST PROSTATE MASSAGER – LELO Hugo Prostate Massaging Vibrating Anal Plug

As with their cousin, butt plugs, many of the best prostate massagers will vibrate, but their overall purpose is to bring a little back-door pleasure by stimulating the male prostate gland. “Internal prostate stimulation takes a softer touch,” explains Anna Pulley in the VICE guide to prostate play, “and involves more precise movements and smaller implements, such as fingers or small toys, rather than dildos or penises.”

The Hugo is a popular remote-controlled prostate vibe by the luxury sex toy company LELO, and it’s equipped with one motor for the prostate and one in the base for the perineum (read: taint) for providing loads of pleasure.

Best penis pump – Tracey Cox Ultimate Performance Stamina Penis Pump

Penis pumps ROCK. These toys remind us of those high-powered suction tubes at the bank, and they can temporarily enlarge the penis as well as help folks with erectile dysfunction (ED) to maintain an erection. How? It creates a suction effect around the penis (typically in a plastic tube) courtesy of a battery or hand-powered pump and a band that fits and increases blood flow to the penis. Edge makes a highly rated, hand-fueled pump in a clear, latex- and phthalate-free tube so that you can see all your… business.

Best strap-on dildo – Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Strapless Strap-On

Strap-on dildos are dildos designed to be worn, often with a harness, during sex. “Pegging can totally happen between folks of any and all genders,” explains Archie Bongiovanni in their pegging how-to guide for VICE. “After all, it’s essentially just anal sex with a strap on.”

These days, however, you can get harness-free strap-on dildos, such as the Desire Luxury, for going down to Peg City, USA. How does it work? Lovehoney writes, “[It] is held in place by the wearer’s pelvic floor muscles by inserting the shorter of the two shafts (aka the pony).” Adding, “Tilt the pony to find a fit and angle that works for both partners, and explore the full range of vibration speeds and patterns for incredible shared arousal.”

Best anal beads – Sensual Glass Iridescent Anal Beads

Definitely one of the more advanced sex toys, anal beads are made up of multiple balls or ribbed, spherical attachments that are designed to be gradually inserted into your anus in order to please and stimulate its many nerves. These toys are usually flexible, and as with any anal toy, will have some kind of handle or stopper at the base. These Sensual Glass Iridescent Anal Beads from Lovehoney are a great starting point—plus, they’re gorgeous.

Best palm vibrator – Pom External Vibrator

Otherwise known as erogenous zone vibrators, these sex toys consist of a vibrator—usually one that’s rounded or shaped liked a Bintje potato—that can fit in your palm and be applied for direct, rumbly pressure to the clitoris or anywhere else on the body that gives you pleasure. They’re also one of the least-gendered vibes in sex toy design, given that they aren’t phallic, and one of our favorites is this aubergine dream by Dame. Not only is it fully rechargeable and made of super soft silicone, but it’s extremely quiet.

Best novelty vibrator – Lipstick Vibrator

Traditionally, a lipstick vibrator will indeed look like a tube of lipstick, which is cool in a secret agent sort of way. But the best feature of this kind of sex toy, other than the joy of its novelty, is that the flattened tip allows for a little more direct, vibrating surface area to be applied to the clitoris.

One Amazon shopper writes, “I don’t ever leave reviews BUT. If you are sick of the bigger bulky toys that you have to leave in the nightstand than this is the perfect one for you! I got this to take on a trip with my man and let me tell you we pulled this baby out everywhere :)

Ps. Fits right in with your makeup literally NO one will ever know.”

For less than $12, it’s well worth testing out for yourself.

Best restraints – Orion Over the Door Restraint Set

Now that we’ve slung every last dildo over our shoulder like a Kipling fanny pack, we’re ready to get into some tantalizing BDSM (bondage/discipline, dominance/submission, and sadism/masochism) toys and savoir faire. One of the most common accessories of the kink, amongst beginners and experts alike, are restraints.

Typically, beginners may enjoy starting off with Velcro hand-cuffs or cloth ties before moving onto more advanced handcuffs such as the Orion, which not only acts as a pair of belt-adjusted handcuffs, but is also capable of being slung over the door for some extra kinky times. The Orion has earned a lot of love from customers on Unbound Babes, with one shopper saying, “I would buy these in more colours to wear while out as an accessory! They’re that comfy and cute!”

Best nipple clamps – Entice Tiered Intimate Rose Gold Nipple Clamps

We were given nipples for a number of reasons, but our favorite might just be horny clamping. Nipple clamps, such as these bad boys from Lovehoney walk the line between sex toy jewelry and BDSM accessories because they’re designed to lightly pinch your nips and are secured to a stylish collar or chain that would make you the belle of the ball at any Berlin Diskothek.

bEST GAG – BALL GAG

Gags can take on many forms in BDSM play, but most commonly as a cloth gag around the mouth, or as a gag with a bar or a ball gag. Typically, the sphere or bar will be made of a body-safe silicone (such as this one!) as other materials might damage those pearly whites of yours. This gag is great for beginners, as it has a slight cushion.

In a 5-star review, one shopper writes, “The silicone ball is wonderful. It has incredible mouth feel, and enough give to be comfortable- the likelihood of hurting your teeth on this is slim to none. I found that the small size fit comfortably in my untrained mouth, leaving enough room to breathe and it didn’t make my jaw ache. The design is sleek and clearly made by and for people who enjoy a little extra fun in the bedroom. “

Best paddle – Satin and Leather Spanking Paddle

Who doesn’t like a little spanking, now and again? Whether your dom is using a 16-inch bamboo paddle, riding crop, or a spanker that looks like it was made out of Furbies, these are great sex toys for a little kinky foreplay, or even a game of shuttlecock. Our favorite is the Lovehoney Satin and Leather Spanking Paddle, and with a 5-star status on Lovehoney, it looks like a lot of folks agree. One reviewer writes, “A great beginners item. Start off soft and work up until the pain is still pleasurable and tolerable. Use both sides and learn where best to use it.”

Best pinwheel – Spike Sensation Play Pinwheel

…Not the kind you find blowing in your aunt’s garden! These spiky pinwheels or “Wartenberg” wheels are very common in people with a sexual medical fetish, or anyone with an especially sensory kinky side to them. As with every sex toy—and especially those falling under the traditional BDSM umbrella—be sure to use them correctly by applying only the slightest pressure to yourself or your partner, and never inserting them into your body. One customer, Rachel, says, “What a bang for so few bucks.”

Best sex furniture – Wedge Intimate Sex Positioning Pillow

Our honorable mention goes to sex furniture, otherwise known as anything you can grind or bang on, because so many folks’ first sexual toy/accomplice was a pillow—and look how far the humping and grinding sex toys have come since then! Brands such as Liberator make firm pillow wedges designed to be placed under your back or below your stomach for deeper penetration and more comfortable sex.

Amazon shopper Andrea says, “I was really on the fence about buying this. I wasn’t sure how much an expensive wedged shape pillow could really add to an already vibrant, frequent, and hot sex life. Well let me tell you, it took our already 10/10 intimacy to a 15/10!!! I can not give enough praise to this pillow. We joke that it’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

Here’s to many more nights of sexual spelunking.

