The Best Men’s Chore Coats (for Working Hard, or Hardly Working)

The chore coat is a classic for a reason: It’s not only utilitarian—with a slim, yet roomy fit for ease of movement and extra pockets doing away with the need to carry a bag—but also workwear-chic. Thick fabric, a breast pocket, and a button-up (or poppable) collar give it a timeless look that easily goes with everything from dog-walking ‘fits to tuxedo pants.

The “bleu de travail,” or “working blue,” originated in France in the late 1800s as workwear for farmers and laborers, and its signature Yves Klein-hue became synonymous with the country’s “blue collar” workforce. Carhartt is actually to credit for its American name and its other most-common hue, khaki. But this coat really never goes out of style—you’ve seen it on everyone from Tupac to Bill Cunningham, and it’s absolutely back with a vengeance this season.

It’s the perfect staple to wear starting, well, right now, as the first brisk winds of fall start to creep in, and it’s easy to layer with a hoodie or flannel underneath when you need to get rugged up on brick days. We’ll walk you through some of our favorite styles from classic French brands, as well as streetwear staples.

For purists

If you want the real deal, you can find jackets made by traditional manufacturers like Vetra, or scour the internet for vintage Le Laboureur. You can also get Le Mont St Michel both vintage and new. The brand collaborated with Bergdorf Goodman on three stone-washed twill jackets in its classic cut in navy, khaki, and brown. This jacket is made to last, and when you buy a brand new one, you will get to imprint all the perfect wrinkles and sun-fading into it yourself [chef’s kiss].

Huckberry also stocks a bunch of different color options of Le Mont St Michel’s classic work jacket, including sky blue and forest green.

…and while we’re on the topic of Huckberry, the site also sells a wrinkle-free chore coat from the brand Wills, that comes in three neutral linen shades.

We’re generally pretty obsessed with timeless basics brand Alex Mill, so it’s no surprise that it makes another one of our absolute favorite jackets on this list. It’s ever so slightly more modern, with an extra breast pocket, in case you’re not a tote bag guy, and it comes in the classic, aforementioned “French navy” as well as three other neutrals, depending on what tones you tend to gravitate towards. The Garment Dyed Work Jacket is also made from 50% recycled denim and 50% cotton, making it Earth-friendly, durable, and soft.

For a really affordable option that doesn’t skimp on quality, Quince’s chore jacket is made with organic cotton twill and a touch of stretch, making it super comfy and giving you the ability to easily layer underneath.

For rocking every single day

If you plan on making a chore coat your staple jacket of the season (and you should), you’ll want one that is super durable, not too spensi, and the right blend of high/low to fit in at both a punk show and a classy steak and martini joint. Our go-to’s are from Carhartt (duh) and Lee Jeans. You can’t go wrong with classic Carhartt brown, but the black version can easily transition into more formal territory. The classic Duck coat is made with heavy canvas, features Carhartt’s signature corduroy collar, and an internal blanket lining.

You already know that a dark denim jacket goes with everything, so why not kill two birds with one stone and update to a denim chore coat? Lee has options in both dark and light-wash denim, which are good for every season.

For a little flair

If you’ve got the basics covered but you want to dabble into fresh, uncharted territory, consider an updated chore coat from the GOAT, Carhartt WIP. The classic gets updated in a sage green that will look amazing against a backdrop of changing leaves, as well as in black denim with a heart-logo patch for a timeless option.

Per our lord and savior Rihanna, go do “work, work, work work work.”

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.