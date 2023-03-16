The Best Shorts For Men (Because 2023 Is All About Thighs)

The thing about shorts is that I absolutely hate them. I’m a pants guy through and through, and do my best to stretch out Pants Season (September through May in NYC, IMO) as long as possible. However, sometimes it’s just too hot to pretend that I’m comfortable in thick jeans or even lightweight chinos. Enter, reluctantly, shorts.

I will admit that wearing shorts doesn’t have to be the end of the world—you just have to invest in some solid pairs. The first (and pretty much only) thing to remember when picking out shorts is that we want them to end above the knees. It’s not 2011 anymore, fellas, and while you don’t have to wear a Speedo, it looks and feels better to have a shorter inseam. Plus, short(er) shorts are in vogue these days. “I want to Looney Tunes eyeball-unravel Jim Kelly’s micro shorts from Enter the Dragon this spring and summer,” Mary Frances Knapp wrote last summer, in her treatise on short-shorts. “I want to see short-seamed mens’ athletic shorts everywhere—not just during men’s boxing, basketball, skateparks, and other sausage-magnet locales. I want to see them staked out on NYC’s traffic cone bar terraces, or leaving a Sephora. I want them burned into my brain.”

So, fellas, it’s time to give the people what they want, which is why we pulled together some of the best shorts for men, from adventure-ready activewear and relaxed-fit loungers to splurge-worthy designer pairs and more.

You need some basics

We get it, and so do the 11,000 other people that gave this pair of Men’s Eight-Inch Drawstring Walk Shorts a 4.5-star average rating. The 100%-cotton shorts are machine-washable and feature a drawstring closure and both side pockets and a single set-in back pocket for your presumably elegant wallet.

Baggy boys

No list of shorts is complete without including the GOAT: Patagonia’s Baggies short. Sure, there’s plenty of Patagonia gear to add to your closet, but few pieces demand a spot in your wardrobe quite like Baggies. Effectively a multi-use, water-repellent active short, Baggies’ utilitarian design (on top of the of colors available each season) mean this is a warm-weather staple you can wear as a bathing suit or out to drinks at the bar. While the men’s sizes are offered in 7-inch and 5-inch variations, trust us: You want the 5-inchers.

We’re not here for bad threads

Nope, we’re here for Goodthreads—specifically this pair of printed, five-inch inseam cotton shorts. These are about as affordable as it gets without sacrificing quality, and with a 4.5-star average rating from over 6,000 people, you know you’re getting a good deal. These machine-washable shorts also feature a button closure and button-through back pockets.

Cords are forever

There’s a reason corduroy has stood the test of time: It’s stylish enough to make you look like you know how to dress yourself, but laid-back enough to make it seem like you’re not really trying. (There’s a reason the fabric is a casual prep staple, after all). These Cord Local Shorts put a surfer spin on the classic material, featuring front welt side seam pockets, an elastic waistband with drawcords, back welt pockets, a faux fly, and internal diagonal pinstripe binding.

You want to help the planet

Sweat shorts are a great transition piece from winter to spring, especially since they’re super comfortable and will remind you of being bundled up during those glorious winter months. Picking up a pair of these dope National Geographic shorts from the publication/brand’s collaboration with Tentree will not only support the magazine, but Tentree will plant 10 trees with every purchase, so you can feel good about helping the Earth.

What’s better than linen?

With summer not that far off, it’s time you started thinking about what’s going to fold into your warm weather wardrobe. Quince—a direct-to-consumer label that’s built a strong reputation for transparency and quality—has a pair of linen shorts that should be a spring/summer standby. Made from 100% certified OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 linen, the shorts have a dressed up-dressed down vibe thanks in part to their simple flat-front styling and elastic waistband with button closure. These are slightly longer than most of the other shorts on this list with a 10-inch inseam, but they still hit just above the knee; great if you’re someone who still wants a bit of coverage, but don’t want to feel like you’re creeping into “capris territory.”

Short shorts will never let you down

Trust us—we know a thing or two. These Twilight Split Shorts by Tracksmith aren’t just excellent runners, they’re also a great addition to a pared-down park look. Let everyone know you might be cranking out a quick 10k right after you polish off the rest of that rum bucket.

Ok, fine, we’ll get on the jorts bandwagon

Listen: While we think you’re probably going to look like you’re attempting Joe Dirt cosplay when you decide to wear jorts, there’s no denying that cutoffs have been on a bit of a wave. Sure, literally creating cutoffs from a beat-up pair of jeans are the best way to score a pair of jorts, we love this pair from Urban Outfitters’ BDG brand if we’re scooping up a pair of jorts fresh off the shelf. Slightly frayed and hitting right above the knee, these BDG jorts hit that sweet spot between Daisy Dukes and what’s basically short-pants (you know it when you see it)

You’re a sucker for designer

We don’t blame you—these Rick Owens jawns are in our spring and summer shopping cart, too. Sure, the long, tan-white drawstring is a dead giveaway that that these are Rick Owens (those who know, will know), but these have more than just designer cred. With a baggy look and vented outseams, these high-rise shorts have more active, sporty vibe that’s sure to be appreciated when the temperature rises.

We must have the fun shorts

Look, if you’re going to splurge on a new pair of shorts this season, please let it be this pair of Water Sky Print Shorts by Valentino. Sure it might almost cost what we pay in rent, but aren’t you enthralled by its relaxed silhouette, roomy fit, and vibrant design? Us, too.

Now pop on those socks and sandals—it’s time to hit the beach.

