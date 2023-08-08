The Best Shot Glasses for Toasting Up With the Crew

I’ve done shots you people wouldn’t believe. Ferrari shots (Fernet and Campari). Ryenar (rye and Cynar). Everclear. A can of Miller High Life with just random spirits from around the table dumped into it. If it has been poured, it’s probably entered my body at one point or another. That’s why I’m here to tell you that the receptacle you drink a shot out of is nearly as important as what you’re shooting. I’m talking about aesthetic experience, baby! Want to downplay an extremely nice Scotch you’re sipping because that creates the proper high-low dynamic with the Michael Bay movie you’re watching with the boys? Or elevate some not-very-good peach Schnapps your friend brought you as a gift from their vacation? (You know: That was so nice of them, but the stuff they chose is unfortunately still very bad.) There’s a way to create the right vibe.

Don’t own shot glasses? Or drinking your shots out of a regular sized glass? Well, you’re wrong. Doing a shot is a central cultural experience no matter where you’re from—even without alcohol it’s one of the things that ties all humans together. In my opinion, the only acceptable reason to not own any good shot glasses is if you exclusively do body shots off of a hot person (in which case please let me know what time to come over). Otherwise, do yourself (and your future guests) a favorite and invest in at least one set of glasses that make you feel cool. They don’t have to be expensive or especially nice; you just need to feel good drinking out of them. Plus, having a decent shot glass is a way to honor the spirit that you’re about to enjoy. Tequila simply tastes better out of a nice, tall shot glass. Fernet just hits the right way out of, well, literally any mid shot glass. Anyway, I am explicitly telling you that it’s your duty as a citizen of the world to own at least two shot glasses that you like. Here are some of our faves.

The OG style

Here’s your typical heavy base shot glass you’ll find in any dive bar, mid restaurant, or bowling alley. They’re perfect, and you should own some of these. They make whiskey taste perfect; don’t ask me how.

The beautiful and eternal red cup

Doing jello shots? Or trying to toast up with more people than you have actual glasses for? There’s a shot glass for that. When Kanye said, “This that red cup all on the lawn shit,” he was talking about glasses like these (though probably bigger ones, but who can really know what Kanye is thinking at any given moment?). If you typically drink with more than 10 people, stay stocked with these.

Never forget why we drink

You wouldn’t be sitting here on the porch listening to Garth Brooks if our forefathers hadn’t fought to make it this way. Honor them with every sip by getting some shot glasses commemorating the Declaration of Independence (and that also look like shotgun shells for some reason).

Bartender, your nicest bottle of Jack Daniel’s, please

Trying to be fancy without actually having to get crystal? This diamond-pattern glass from Crate & Barrel brings the elevated “Jay Gatsby was here” vibe, but also you can smash it after shooting (because we all know that sometimes a shot only counts if you break something after).

Behold, your tall and sexy shot of tequila (or whatever)

Some shots taste better out of tall gasses. I don’t know why—I’m no scientist. These are fun and elegant, though.

These are unusual shot glasses

Want something that says, “Yeah, I’m doing a shot, but I’m not like other people that do shots?” We love Viski, and this is a good option if you’re someone who likes glassware that makes everyone go “what the [redacted] is that?” Serve your dinner guests a little nip in one of these and they’ll be ready to head to the opera (or to see Oppenheimer).

Mezcal “tasting cups”

Masienda is one of our fave brands, and these ceramic Mezcal glasses are just gorgeous. You’ll definitely enjoy using them for the half second it takes you to shoot—uh, sorry, taste—your Mezcal.

Hear ye, hear ye, this is the shot glass I use most

It’s true. Whether I’m sipping on an amaro at the end of the night or jamming some rye with a homie before the big Carly Rae Jepsen The War on Drugs show, I use this bad boy pretty regularly. It’s durable, dependable, and French—it’s Duralex.

The after-dinner shot is a very specific kind of shot

Give me a sip of Fernet-Branca or Sfumato in one of these after dinner and I’m pretty much guaranteed to [redacted]. Because nothing’s as good as a little digestif in the right glass.

Shots! Shots! Shots!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.