The Best Shower Curtains (for Facetuning Ugly Bathrooms)

Hey pals… when was the last time you refreshed your shower curtain? Can you even remember? Was it before “the plague?” On top of swapping out that grime and soap-scum-ridden liner every couple of months, you have no idea what replacing that dingy greige curtain of mysterious origin can do for both your bathroom’s decor (and your shaky mental health). Sometimes the bathroom is the only place for reprieve you have in life—whether it’s crushing debt, impending deadlines, or a toddler waiting for you on the other side. The bathroom is an oasis… or at least it can be a downright spa with the right accessories like smart showerheads and bad-smell banishers.

The good news is that there are really no rules when it comes to outfitting your shower setup; if you want your water closet to be a shrine to Mr. Worldwide, go off king. Need a subtle way to let guests know you’re into The Lord of the Rings or Dungeons & Dragons? Say less. These are the absolute best shower curtains for zhuzhing up the room in your house you probably spend the most time (conscious) in, whether your style is punk show bathroom or that super niche episode of S Club 7’s short-lived TV show when Hannah finds that weird spa bathroom mirage in the middle of the desert.

Little miss popular…

The “it girl” of the shower curtain world? You know her, you love her—it’s Quiet Town’s Sun Shower curtain. Honey may be the brand’s most recognizable color, but they all rule (and honestly, we’re partial to pine). Quiet Town also makes hefty canvas shower curtains inspired by different sleepy towns like Marfa and Orient.

… and the hardcore stan

If you’re a cheapskate, (no shame in the money-saving game) there are a few options that give you the same peek-a-boo effect for a heck of a lot less. We can’t vouch that they’ll have the same quality and weight as their famous counterpart, but for the price, they can’t be beat.

The platonic ideal? Linen

Quince’s European Linen shower curtain is a VICE editor-loved jawn that writer Mary-Frances Knapp says is softer than her bedsheets. At just under $50, it’s quite the bang for your buck.

You left the city for suburban life

And you desperately miss punk shows and dive bars. We get it—there’s no feeling like going to a dripping wet cave of a bathroom littered with stickers while your ears are absolutely ringing from standing too close to the stage.

You wish the Renaissance fair was always in town

Throw on some ye old bangers and grab a shower mead—it’s time to get medieval.

You’re horny but tasteful

Our jaws dropped when we laid eyes upon these shower curtains featuring tasteful nudes by artist Katie Burnett, part of an exclusive collaboration with SSENSE. All three prints are fantastic, but if we had to pick a favorite, it’d be “Black & White Bubbles & Butts.”

Leggo my Eggo

Nothin’ wrong with a classic waffle weave. It’s simple, versatile, machine washable, comes in 12 colors, 11 sizes, and costs around $20. That’s what we call the easiest decision of our lives. Pass the maple syrup.

Check it out

Want to add some color and visual interest without it seeming like you chose a random theme and ran with it? A classic checkerboard in neutrals (or bold colors) brightens up a space without feeling forced.

Have a phobia of shower curtain liners?

You’re not alone… in fact, one genius (whose feet should be anointed in sacred oils) invented the SPACE expanding shower system that provides the extra room of a curved shower bar without the hassle of installation.

Now go get clean, you filthy animals.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.