The Best Silk Pajamas (For Looking Rich and Sleeping Well)

Have you always aspired to have a swimming pool filled with money, a Cordoba with rich Corinthian leather, and a closet full of silk pajamas? Then you’ve come to the right place. While the first two may still be out of reach, a closet full of luxurious satin sleepwear is possible right now—especially considering how many brands are now making washable silk pajamas. Besides being expensive, jammies that require a trip to the dry cleaner just feel a little over-the-top. Regardless, knowing you’re the kind of person who sleeps in silk is just a proper self esteem boost, in additino a great way to stay comfy and cool.

We’ve got the best silk pajamas in every price range and pattern to suit your wildest Home Alone 2: Lost in New York living-at-the-Plaza fantasies. Because even if your regular sleeping costume is some holey underwear and a promotional T-shirt that’s almost as old as you are, deep down, we all want the same thing—to be awakened by Peter Pan in the middle of the night and taken away to Neverland so that we never have to think about bills, wars, Dancing with the Stars, TikTok dances, or the fact that Gen Z can’t read cursive ever again. And we all know that whatever you wear to bed is your forever outfit, so we all might as well look sleek and sexy, am I right? I digress. These are the best silk pajamas (for those who love luxury, hot sleepers, and people who have to stay with their significant other’s family for the first time this year and normally sleep naked).

Eberjey

It’s no surprise that a brand whose entire business is sleepwear would make excellent washable silk pajamas. If you’ve yet to be clued into the Eberjey game, let me just tell you that your life is about to begin. There are undoubtedly a lot more options for women, but Eberjey makes one of our favorite men’s silk pajamas for its non-traditional henley top and options of slouchy bottoms. The brand is most famous for its Tencel modal pajamas that feel like butter—but if you sleep hot, go with the silk version.

Fleur du Mal

Fleur du Mal is best known for its very sexy lingerie and “bedroom accessories” (wink), but the brand also makes much-loved unisex washable silk boxers and pajamas in kick-ass prints. Wanna be like Hugh Hefner and take your lounge look to the streets? These are the pajamas to do it in.

Lunya

We’ve written about Lunya quite a bit—have you tried THE sleep mask to end all sleep masks? It’s great for two reasons: Its chunky shape blocks more light and it’s made of freakishly soft silk. If you don’t want to wrap your entire body in that same satiny goodness, you’re crazy. Plus, the silk tees and tanks are perfect for people who hate buttons.

Olivia von Halle

OK, so you’ve been invited to Gstaad on your rich uncle’s dime, and you need pajamas that scream, “I’m also rich and I belong here.” Look no further than Olivia von Halle. Not only does the brand offer an array of textiles including silk satin, crêpe de chine, cotton-silk, and silk habotai, but it also has fancy-schmancy prints like the one that resembles that iconic Scalamandré zebra wallpaper in The Royal Tenenbaums.

Quince

If you don’t like that high-shine look, or silk makes you feel like you’re sliding off the bed, we highly recommend Quince’s washable silk PJs that have more of a matte satin sheen. Besides being less ostentatious, Quince’s 100-percent mulberry silk is “naturally thermoregulating to keep you cool and comfortable all night long,” according to the brand.

The best silk pajamas on Amazon

Unsurprisingly there are hundreds, if not thousands, of silky pajamas on Amazon, but it can be hard to sort through all of the junk and actually find a quality pair that won’t make you itch or immediately catch on fire. There are a few brands that stand out with super positive reviews, a ton of colors to choose from, and the opportunity to match your partner, kids, or bros.

Lonxu

These bad boys have more than 9,000 reviews averaging a 4.6-star rating on top of having more than 30 colors to choose from. They’ve also thought of everything, including a fly opening for when you’re half asleep and nature calls. One ecstatic reviewer called these pajamas “the epitome of comfort and style,” and says they now make “bedtime and relaxation something [he] now eagerly looks forward to.”

Swomog

Yes, we did mention matching pajamas…but not in a gross, weird way. The vibe is more “adult step-brothers who immediately just became best friends.” But if you just need a single pair, rest assured that you will be getting the most bang for your buck. According to one die-hard fan, “These pajamas are IT. They are cozy. They are silky. They have a waistband that doesn’t cut off circulation but feels instead, like a gentle hug.” Sign us up immediately.

