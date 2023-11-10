The Best Singles’ Day Deals (to Shop With or Without a Boo)

Ah, Singles’ Day—the day where we commemorate all those without a metaphorical ball and chain. Relationships are definitely special, and it’s hard to look around and see happy couples paired up to share all of life’s (big and small) moments when you’re living the solo life face-first in a box of takeout. That said, don’t get down on yourself, champ. Instead of sulking about the life you could’ve had by now with Brittany from freshman year of college, think about all the perks of flying solo, like being able to ignore your text messages for days without consequence or never having to debate over who gets to dominate more space on the bathroom counter. Who said being emotionally unavailable and personally independent wasn’t its own form of luxury?

In the spirit of celebrating the single life, shop away with these epic Singles’ Day 2023 sales. Your faithful editors here at VICE found slammin’ deals on home goods, sex toys, apparel, and skincare.

Let’s ride, baby.

The best sexual wellness deals

Foria is offering 25% off orders of $75 or more from November 10 to 11, and early access to the promotion via the Foria app with the code SINGLESDAY.

LELO has a range of sex toys on sale for Singles’ Day, and is offering discounts of up to 50% off and a free LELO Liquid Lipstick with orders over $159.

Lovers is offering 30% off the luxury sex toys from its Playboy Pleasure line, which is a VICE editor-favorite.

Mystery Vibe wants you to get off during its Singles’ Day Sale with its 30% off deals, including our favorite flexible Crescendo 2 Vibrator.

Zumio, maker of one of our fave vibrators for targeted clitoral stimulation, is offering 20% off plus free shipping.

The best fashion and skincare deals

Alo Yoga is offering 30% off of its popular athleisure-wear sitewide, and up to 70% off items in its sale section.

ASOS is saluting singles with a 25% off sale and additional savings of up to 70% off the outlet section with the code SELFLOVE.

The men’s skincare brand Lumin is offering free trials of its personalized skincare sets in honor of Singles’ Day.

Nordstrom has savings of up to 30% off dresses, sweaters, and boots until November 13, and 15% off fragrances until November 12.

Paula’s Choice is offering 20% off of its cult-favorite skincare products, including its bestselling Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. Plus, you can cop the Resist Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser for just $11 in honor of Singles’ Day.

SkinStore is offering 50% off select items for Singles’ Day, inlcuding an extra 5% off with the code EXTRA5.

Tatcha, the Japanese skincare brand that keeps us glowing, will hook you up with two Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Masks when you spend over $150 with the code SINGLE23.

The best home and kitchen deals

Dyson is offering savings of up to $250 until midnight on November 11 on select technology, including high-tech vacuums, air purifiers, and hair care devices such as the AirWrap.

Nutribullet, our smoothie-blending king, is offering 20% off personal blenders now through November 11 with the code SINGLESDAYSAVINGS.

Now, turn off “My Heart Must Go On,” and go be proud of your singlehood.

