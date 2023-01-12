The Best Skater Streetwear Brands (Besides Just Supreme)

You don’t need to have spent any time on a board or shopping for skate shoes to be clued in on skater style in the year of our lord 2023. Born on the streets of Southern California, picked up on sidewalks around the world, and distilled down into a distinct aesthetic in the 1990s and early 2000s, the world of skateboarding has spawned icons of cool for decades. While Supreme was technically founded in the late-1990s, its contemporaries and successors alike—including names Stüssy, World Industries, Alien Workshop, Girl and Etnies (to name just a handful)—helped pave the way for brands like Supreme to ultimately become globally recognized labels outside of just skating, with insanely high demand, spawning entire businesses dedicated to reselling their products. While the pro skateboarding scene—and, by extension, its fashion sense—has remained relatively insular, it’s the rise of brands like Supreme (and especially its renaissance in the late-2010s) that have made skate culture a truly global streetwear phenomenon.

That’s exactly why everyone and their mom has heard of Supreme at this point; the brand, shaped since 1994 by its founder (and Stüssy shop alum) James Jebbia, created a unique POV in the world of skate brands, infusing skater-friendly gear with irreverent logo flips, pop-culture references, and (especially for its time and industry niche) a sincere fashion-focused approach to garment design and silhouette. That unique Supreme… well, attitude, turned the Lafayette Street-based label into a global icon. Supreme’s undeniable cool (not to mention the brand’s unwavering commitment to skateshop surliness towards its customers) made anything bearing a Box Logo as coveted among shoppers as Hermès handbags might be to the wealthy women of its hometown’s Upper East Side. If anything, the emergence of Supreme in high fashion circles is just the fashion world catching up to what’s happening on the sidewalk.

Supreme’s ability to redefine what a “skateboard brand” is didn’t simply stop with its shop in downtown NYC. Its influence has affected hundreds of labels across the globe over the years, with many modern-day skate brands taking cues from the house that Jebbia built. Blending their product rosters with everything from sick decks to smart, sleek menswear and streetwear, these are our picks for the best skate clothing brands that are helping to carry on the legacy that brands like Supreme shaped (ability to kickflip not required to support).

Noah

If you’re a true Supreme-head, you’re probably onto Noah in one way or another. Founder Brendon Babenzien (who’s currently making J.Crew cool again), was at one point the creative director at Supreme for over 15 years. At Noah, he has epitomized a “grown up streetwear” look, one that blends prep, streetwear and serious fashion design. With a sincere interest in designing environmentally-conscious clothing with ethical production practices, Noah is the perfect brand for those ready to elevate out of the stereotypical “baggy jeans and a hoodie” skater look and into something that fuses a preppy East Coast flair with a downtown cool that still looks appropriate when meeting the in-laws for dinner.

Dime

Hailing from Montreal, Dime was started by a skate crew and steered by artistic director Vincent Tsang. In its earliest form, Dime gained popularity for its original “funny skate videos” with a throwback 90s VHS style. While the brand has exploded in popularity thanks to its yearly Dime Glory Challenge series and collabs with skate brands like DC Shoes and Vans, its mantra of “humor first, skating second” has cemented Dime as a cult-favorite among skaters and non-skaters alike.

Quartersnacks

More than just a brand, Quartersnacks has been a serious resource for skate news in NYC and online. The brand—named after the cheap bodega snacks New Yorkers have been sustaining themselves on (after throwing thousands away on rent), and synonymous with its mascot, Snackman—first started as a blog (which still exists). The site is a chronicling of the New York skate scene, including an interactive map of all the skate spots to hit up. Serving primarily as a hub for skaters, this is one brand that’s definitely less focused on fashion (despite collabs with brands like Carhartt WIP or Nike SB), and more committed to keeping its core audience informed—and, more importantly, entertained.

Palace

Founded by English skater Lev Tanju with his buddies in 2009, Palace gets its name from the south London flat where the group lived and hung out; the spot—ironically called “Waterloo Palace”—birthed the Palace Wayward Boys Choir (the group’s nickname for itself). By the time the brand came into being, the name was shortened to simply “Palace.” Unlike many of its contemporaries, Palace has a distinctly UK perspective on skating culture and fashion. While many modern skate brands are influenced by surroundings like sunny LA or the crowded sidewalks of NYC, Palace’s London roots make its design choices—often referencing Euro-centric details like soccer (aka football), Italian Job-esque cars, and European rave culture—decidedly unique from the pack. While the brand began with collaborations with Umbro and Reebok, its high fashion credentials are rivaled by few; aside from a blockbuster drop with Ralph Lauren, Palace also has collabs with luxury houses like Gucci on the books. That said, if Palace is known for one thing, it’s the brand’s on-site product descriptions; notoriously written in hilarious style by founder Lev Tanju, the writing has become so beloved, the brand condensed several years worth of “copywriting” and released it as a book in 2022.

Bianca Chandon and Call Me 917

Bianca Chandon and Call Me 917 are the brainchild of pro-skater Alex Olson (his Dad is the legendary skateboarder Steve Olson). While both brands have roots in skateboarding (and the culture and references that surround it), Call Me 917 is a distinctly more skate-focused brand, sponsoring riders and focusing more on streetwear and boards. Each piece features the brand’s namesake phone number and frequently feature tongue-in-cheek imagery. Bianca Chandon still has clear nods to skate culture, but its overall ethos is more fashion-driven and nods to things like mid-to-late-20th century club culture. Identified by the brand’s classic “Lover” motif, Bianca Chandon is still as playful and interesting as its sister brand.

Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone you don’t know how to kickflip. And don’t miss our guide to the best skateboarding shoes, according to skaters.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.