Getting Into Men’s Skincare? Here Are the Best Brands to Start

Everyone deserves to have a few high-quality, holy-grail skincare products they swear by, regardless of gender. If you’re using a bar of Irish Spring to wash your face, it’s time to step it up, king. There’s no shame in having your own designated skincare shelf to achieve a masculine glow that the Joe Rogan podcast will never give you. It’s 2024, it’s time to outshine your girlfriend’s Korean skincare regime.

No matter who you are, waking up to a huge zit is one of the major bummers of hot-person life. When it happens to me, I always wish I could call in sick, if it was socially acceptable. I try to do everything I can to combat blemishes, but of course, we’re all not blessed with a perfect complexion. Thankfully, there are more options than ever when it comes to skincare—and many of them are unisex and all-gender.

Now, who could blame dudes for feeling intimidated in the overflowing skincare aisles? Nothing against Drunk Elephant, Tower 28, or Glossier, but the teen girls at Sephora have completely taken over those brands. Maybe it’s the former’s cute elephant logo, Tower 28’s brightly colored packaging, or the skincare Sephora challenge Gen Z is obsessed with on TikTok. For whatever reason, dudes in their 30s might not want to pack the medicine cabinets of their bachelor pad with products that whisper, “My girlfriend bought this glycolic peel mask for me.” While that Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Toner smells like heaven, not everyone wants to have a face that smells like tropical fruit. Some of us want skincare that’s a little more minimalist (or even handsome), and that is formulated for a wide array of skin types.

Gents, it’s time to stop using five-in-one shampoo as face wash—please. But at the same time, good skincare doesn’t have to be a complicated 10-step routine. All you need are a few good tried-and-true products to create a daily regimen that helps keep the dermatologist away. Skincare is so personal, but when it comes to gender-neutral products, there are a few brands that clearly reign supreme. I handpicked my top choices for the best unisex skincare brands that have something for everyone.

Nécessaire

Nécessaire uses fragrance-free formulas on top of already clean ingredients. Its formulas are quite simple, and the sleek packaging matches that vibe. While the ingredient lists might not be super long (which can definitely be a good thing), they are thoughtful. Specifically, The Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 30 (one of my all-time favorite sunscreens) is formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, zinc oxide, panthenol hydrate, and algae to combat sun damage and anti-aging.

The Body Wash is also a top performer, with an almost-perfect rating thanks to its oil-in-gel texture that’s both cleansing and moisturizing.

Aesop

Aesop is perhaps best known for its bougie hand soap found in fancy restaurant and hotel bathrooms, but its other skincare products shouldn’t be overlooked. (Plus, there’s no question that its wares are great for showing off in your bathroom.) The brand’s Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser is a favorite of our staff, thanks to its balanced formula that easily removes oil, dirt, and makeup without drying and is made with licorice root, lactic acid, and blackcurrant seed. It’s best suited for normal, combo, or troubled skin of all genders, and it offers gentle exfoliation while retaining bounce.

Some other highlights from Aesop’s all-gender lineup include the Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk (great for dry, sensitive skin), the Blue Chamomile Hydrating Masque (which replenishes, softens, and soothes irritation), and the Mandarin Hydrating Cream (a cooling, toning formula for oily and combination skin).

Kiehl’s

Launched in 1921, Kiehl’s is a legacy brand that should be in everyone’s skincare cabinet, regardless of your skin type and gender; there’s truly something for everyone. Its first-ever beauty product was Musk Oil (which, believe it or not, is still available), but now its wide array of skincare is available in department stores, Sephora, and beyond. Some of its signature products include the Ultra Facial Cream (great for strengthening skin’s moisture barrier), the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum (which helps reduce fine lines), and the Avocado Eye Cream (excellent for depuffing and brightening the under-eye area).

Personally, I love the Rare Earth Clay Mask for clearing and detoxifying my pores.

The Ordinary

There’s one word that describes The Ordinary perfectly: affordable! Many of this science-forward skincare brand’s products are less than $20. The pleasant price tag on this cult-fave brand with ultra-streamlined formulas doesn’t mean it’s any less effective—and all of the products feature simple packaging, no artificial fragrances, and a stamp of approval from happy buyers of all genders. The Azelaic Acid (a brightening cream), Vitamin C Suspension Cream (for a youthful glow), and Niacinamide Serum (a B vitamin that fights acne and improves texture) are all editor-faves, along with being TikTok sensations. VICE writer Angel Kilmister swears the latter finally cured her cystic acne. “I like having my photo taken more, and don’t feel like I have to hide anything about my complexion.”

Avène

Avène is a French pharmacy skincare staple, and a must-have in my winter skincare regime. For over 270 years (!), its products have been formulated with thermal spring water that has been proven to soothe and relieve select skin conditions. It sounds crazy, but its products do live up to that statement given the popularity of its Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, which took my skin from parched to quenched within two days.

Jaxon Lane

Any brand with a product called the Bro Mask is clearly keen on making it clear that dudes are not left behind when it comes to its skincare lineup. The mask is made in two pieces so that men with beards can use half—innovative! It’s formulated with niacinamide, collagen, hyaluronic, peptides, green tea, licorice, and ginger to help combat dullness, redness, and fine lines, and is the perfect instant spa day for throwing on while you’re playing Red Dead Redemption 2 or whatever.

That’s not to say that Jaxon Lane’s products are only for men, however. Besides facials with masculine energy, Jaxon Lane makes skincare essentials such as cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and sunscreens. The Rain or Shine Sunscreen is a notable top pick (our female editorial director uses it every day) and is non-greasy, fragrance-free, shows no white film, and is formulated with vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, green tea, licorice root, and ginseng.

Great skin has no gender—but don’t be surprised if everyone who crosses your path notices that you look amazing.

