The Best Fancy Sleep Masks (for Snoring in Cursive)

Somewhere in between the first sip of our valerian root tea and the last, deepest honk-shoo of our REM cycle, we had an epiphany: The best sleep masks are just portable blackout curtains for hot, clever people.

Think about it. Maybe you’re schlepping home from the basement rave at 5:56 a.m., or trying to zonk out while the sun is still up, but be ready to rise with your dough in the wee hours of the morning (like the master baker you are). Whatever your reason for needing some deep, on-the-spot Zs, the best sleep masks should be capable of shielding your eyes from the rudeness of the outside world, and caressing your face with Silk Road-worthy materials.

These days, you can have your pick from traditional silky sleep masks—a godsend on crappy flights—and eye mask-pillow-sound-insulator hybrids that cocoon your weary head just like Mummy did in the womb like a pro. There are heated (and chilled) sleep masks, weighted sleep masks, and personality sleep masks that will remind your roommates what a national treasure you are (please see: the final pick on the list).

Close your eyes, put on some Italian barber shop binaural ASMR, and let’s find you the perfect sleep mask.

The “Holy Grail of sleep masks” with 79,000+ reviews

We’ve been keeping tabs on the best must-have items from Amazon, including this cult-fave sleep mask with a 4.7-star average rating from over 79,700 reviews. It’s made by some brand named MZOO—the exact sound we make when we snore—out of a plush, deep-set memory foam material that doesn’t “oppress eyes,” as MZOO writes, and has an adjustable strap to fit the precious heads of every comrade. As one Amazon reviewer writes, “Everything about this mask is perfect. It also comes with a little dust bag for travel and a pair of single-use ear plugs. [It’s] the holy grail of sleep eye masks.”

Silk sleep masks = the GOAT

Don’t underestimate the power of a classic silk sleep mask. Not only are they super portable and great for travel, but they’ll make you feel like a spa-spoiled nepo baby, or an oligarch with a heart of gold. We’re personal fans of Brooklinen and Quince’s über soft mulberry silk eye masks, because they come in various colorways and are always cool to the touch.

Like a weighted blanket for your face

If you’ve never tried a weighted blanket, you’re in for a treat; it’s basically like getting the warmest, most sincere hug from someone who never once tried to steal your wallet. The Lunya weighted sleep mask is constructed with super-soft washable silk, and elevated with built-in glass beads that will add gentle weight and conform to fit the exact shape of your face, letting nary a sunbeam in to disrupt your beauty sleep.

Ostrichpillow also makes a weighted sleep mask filled with clay beads designed for relieving pressure and calming you down. It also comes with two pouches—one for the microwave, and one for the freezer—so that you can prep your mask and your eyeballs for a warm, sauna-like experience, or use it to chill out.

The sleep mask that temperature adjusts

Away not only makes slick luggage that you’ll be able to spot at baggage claim, but high-tech sleep masks that naturally shift in temperature to keep you happy. As Away states, “[the] fabric uses 37.5 thermoregulating technology to personalize climate control,” which means that if you get hot, the particles will help cool you down (and do the inverse if you get cold).

Daft Punk, come get your sleep mask

What can’t Ostrichpillow do? This cocoon-esque pillow looks like it rolled out of The Garden of Earthly Delights, and it functions as a pillow, sound insulator, and a sleeping eye mask. If you truly want an immersive, sleep-anywhere experience, it’s the Rolls-Royce of sleep accessories. As one reviewer writes, “If you need something to disconnect, this is it. Seriously, it has helped me so much.”

Take a nap with Nicolas Cage

Just imagine the lucid dreams you’ll invoke?? Slip into this come nighttime to feel fully moonstruck (pun very much intended).

Happy slumbers.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.