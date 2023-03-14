The Best Sleep Trackers (for Sleeping Like a Nepo Baby)

It’s Sleep Week 2023 [cue air horn] , a sacred time to honor one of life’s simplest pleasures: snoozin’ (and all the great gear that’s sprung up to help us get more of it). Of course, sleep is only good if you’re able to get any shut eye in the first place; a good night’s sleep is easy to take for granted until, BAM, you’re hit with a bout of insomnia. Suddenly, tucking into bed for the night never felt worse.

Sleep trackers use sensors to track how much movement you make while snoozing, while also monitoring things such as heart rate and blood oxygen levels (depending on the device). Some even double as fitness trackers, which is fabulous if you’re looking to get the most out of your hard-earned clams.

We’re here to help you get back on track with stellar sleep tech if your snooze schedule has recently been in shambles. We scoped out five sleep trackers that will give you deep insights on your noggin while you’re counting sheep in la la land. Get into your finest silk pajamas, because we’re getting ready to honk-shoo-mimimi off into oblivion.

Oura Ring

Who needs a wedding ring when you can have a shiny hunk of metal on your finger that tracks your sleep? The Oura Ring uses sensors to calculate your sleep score based on total sleep, time spent in select sleep stages, and HRV (heart rate variability). Its ability to detect blood oxygen can sense disturbances in breathing patterns, too. Once your snooze time comes to an end, there’s no need to take it off since it also moonlights (pun very much intended) as a smart watch with activity tracking.

Fitbit Inspire 2

In addition to being an epic affordable fitness tracker loved by one of our writers, the Fitbit Inspire can also act as a sleep tracker. It breaks down your sleep data through sleep stages, heart rate, and wake times. This watch can also wake you up by quietly buzzing your wrist. (Thank god, because the alarm on our phone has given us PTSD.)

Kokoon Nightbuds

Apple’s AirPods had better watch their step, because these earbuds from Kokoon feature sensors that monitor sleep, adaptive audio that fades as you enter your sleep stages, and intelligent noise-making to block outside disturbances. The incredibly thin design can also be used as Bluetooth headphones for work calls, the gym, and listening to music.

The Muse S headband

This EEG-powered (electroencephalogram) brain-sensing headband claims to be “digital sleeping pills” with its immersive and intelligent sleep soundscapes, deep sleep insights, real-time brainwave feedback, and heart rate tracking. Have trouble staying asleep? Guide yourself back to slumberland with sleep stories, meditation, ambient soundscapes, music, or nature biofeedback soundscapes.

Withings Sleep Mat

This one is interesting, since it’s a mat you slip under your mattress and plug into an outlet. It analyzes your sleep cycles, heart rate, and snoring, and transfers the data to an app on your smartphone. You can also control lights, temperature, and other smart home devices just by getting in and out of bed, which is some savvy *innovation* in our eyes. Nothing’s better for improving your sleep by reducing the amount of times you have to jump out of bed to fiddle with the fan or turn something off. One reviewer even said it’s “like MAGIC!!!.”

Sweet dreams are (truly) made of this.

