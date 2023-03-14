The Best Sleep Week Deals for Actually Getting Some Rest in 2023

Rise and shine, dudes! Or not, because guess what? It’s Sleep Week. Yep, this week, and this week only, we are granted an imaginary a special license from Morpheus (god of sleep, not this guy) to sleep in later, stay in bed longer than the grandpa in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and keep the mulberry silk eye mask on ‘til 2 p.m. Sleep Week is our favorite week of the year next to the one leading up to Halloween, because we get to act just as hot, spooky, and slovenly—only we get to do it with the comfort of our Brooklinen bedding set and scrumptious Honeydew body pillow thanks to deals on mattresses, duvets, cooling sheets, and sexy top-tier brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Saatva, Casper, and more. [Ascends on a cloud.]

Not unlike its hornier cousin, Valentine’s Day, Sleep Week started as a kind of random commercial means to celebrate a healthy slumber cycle, and has blossomed into a week that gives us unprecedented deals on the most important home items you’ll ever own. Seriously! The average person spends 26 years asleep (that’s it?), so why not make your bed chamber a little better? You wouldn’t wear a fuggo outfit for 26 years, so please, for the love of slumber, replace those pilled jersey bed sheets from college with a luxurious sateen, linen, or bamboo set. Your toes, your mother, and your lover will thank you—but most of all, so will your sweet, sweet Sleep Week dreams.

Here are some of our favorite deals for getting in on the Sleep Week action, including savings on cult-fave mattresses, bedding bundles, stylish accessories, and more.

Allswell is offering 20% off everything with promo code DAYLIGHT from March 19. But the sales don’t end there—after that, you can get up to 60% off if you shop its clearance sale. (And no, we’re not foolin’.)

Avocado, slinger of vegan and sustainable mattresses and bedding, is offering up to $300 off mattresses and 10% off bedding for a breezy sleep.

Awara is offering $300 off mattresses as part of its end-of-season sale, plus complimentary accessories worth $499.

Bear is having a spring sale bonanza by offering 25% off sitewide when you use promo code SPRING25.

Brooklinen, slingers of some of our favorite sheets and bedding in the game, is offering 20% off for its Sleep Week sale.

Casper, the friendly mattress. You can get up $1,250 off bundles until March 14, along with a free adjustable base when you buy a mattress.

DreamCloud is offering 25% off all mattresses, plus complimentary accessories worth $599 until March 20.

Helix is offering 20% off sitewide, along with two free Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase when you use promo code SPRINGSALE20.

Kindra is having a 20% off sale on select sleep essentials with promo code SLEEP.

Leesa is throwing its March mattress sale, and offering savings of up to $700 off mattresses, along with 20% off select bedding.

Nectar Sleep has a 33% off everything sale on some of its best mattresses.

Purple is offering up to $800 off mattress sets, in addition to 10% off sleep accessories.

Saatva is holding St. Patrick’s Day sale through March 17 where you can score mattresses for up to $600 off.

Tempur-Pedic is offering 20% off and a free sleep set when you purchase a TEMPUR-Adapt Topper.

Urban Outfitters has bedding, loungewear, and intimates for 30% off (since we’re losing an hour of sleep).

Wayfair has a truckload of sleep products on sale for up to 60% off to indulge your imagination, including this 4.6-star rated microfiber down comforter that’s now 44% off.

Sweet dreams deals!

