The Best Sleeper Sofas (for Sleeping, Having Sex on, or Just Chillin’)

Movie night, couch sex, that one FaceTime that was supposed to be 15 minutes but lasted an hour—all of these activities are made infinitely better with a cushy, stylish sleeper sofa. We’re not talking about your average Murphy bed, or that decrepit pull-out couch you grew up with that felt like sleeping in an iron lung. We’re talking about the kind of convertible sofa bed that cradles your sweet peach, and seduces you with luxurious materials and sophisticated design, because a couch can make or break a room (and a vibe). Think about it: Have you ever had too many cocktails at a friend’s house and had to make do on tiny, uncomfortable furniture? It’s the worst, and sitting on a throne of toothpicks will hardly get the convo flowing. But a marigold velvet sleeper sofa with sterling piping? Now that’s a sofa worthy of secrets. You don’t just crash on that kind of sofa—you make a date with it.

Given that it’s Sleep Week, and the internet is laden with deals on mattresses, bedding, and anything related to slumber, we decided to trawl the internet for the best sleeper sofas—and now we can’t imagine life without one. Why wouldn’t you want a couch that moonlights as a bed? If you’re throwing down for a substantial piece of furniture, it should do the absolute most. Maybe this feels like such an epiphany because we grew up with uncomfortable nights of tossing and turning on an inch-thick piece of foam on a ratty metal bed frame, or maybe it’s because we’re finally at a place in our lives where hosting a friend means more than just tossing them a blanket and a bottle of Pedialyte. We want our guests to feel welcome! We want your mom to sleep tight, and come back for more. And if all of this sounds cool, but potentially expensive, don’t worry: Some of the best pull-out couches cost under a grand—or even under $500—and many of the pricier pull-out couches can be paid for in increments with no interest. That means you will be able to put your feet up in style, and continue to drop your Fun Money on fancy Icelandic candles and weekend martinis.

Whether you’re looking for a single bed that pulls out from a reading chair or a sleeper sofa worthy of the whole orgy, the following are some of our favorite places to buy the best sleeper sofas.

Amazon

One of the most affordable, eclectic places to shop for a sleeper sofa is Amazon—and unlike many other brands and retailers, you can actually peep the uploaded photos of the couches in question from reviewers, and get all of the honest details on assembly and functionality. The best-selling Stone & Beam couch is going for under a grand, and it would work beautifully with minimalist, Japandi style decor. “I looked for a deep/oversized sofa like this for months,” writes one reviewer. “The color is a perfect shade of cream that doesn’t take on a beigey/tan tone. Looks like a big marshmallow and [is] super comfortable.” Yum.

U-shaped couches and sectionals usually cost upwards of at least $3,000, which makes this massive sleeper sofa by HONBAY a great deal. Not only is it completely modular, and able to be rearranged piece by piece, but it has extra storage under the seats. “[It] was packaged very well,” writes one of over a thousand reviewers. “The instructions were very simple and easy to follow. I put it together by myself in under an hour.”

Article

The assembly on this Scandinavian-inspired Article sleeper couch is designed to take no more than 20 minutes (our max attention span), and it’s on sale for just over a grand. It comes in three neutral colorways, is made of an extra soft and durable polyester, and won’t get all saggy, per reviewers’ experiences. “I loved the Solna sofa bed,” writes one such customer, “I’ve had many guests this last month and it hasn’t wrinkled or [turned] ‘floppy.’”

Burrow

Burrow is one of our favorite places to shop for the kinds of scratch-proof couches that can handle our perfect (albeit cuckoo-bananas) cat, and the brand’s sleeper sofas are no exception. The brand’s Range sleeper sofa ships for free, and is one of the easiest to convert to a bed, because all you have to do is flip the fabric-hinged cushions over the side of the couch. There’s even a little pocket on the couch’s side for you to store your phone, and you’ll receive a complimentary memory foam sleep kit for your overnight guests.

Castlery

We love chonky, deep-set sleeper sofas, but that’s not everyone’s vibe. Some people want a convertible couch that looks like it belongs in a speakeasy, or the office of a broody Mad Men character. This velvet sofa bed by Castlery is one of the most affordable on our list, and it has a 4.7-star rating for its easy assembly and firm feel. “We needed a comfortable TV couch that would easily convert to a bed for guests,” writes one customer. “As a couch it’s beautiful and comfortable.”

Floyd

Floyd is one of our favorite modular sofa brands, and kind of like the Build-A-Bear of the furniture world. The couches offer a high level of personalization, and the brand’s two-seater sectional has cushions made of two layers of foam, so that it won’t sag over time, and arms wide enough to rest your coffee or book.

HAY

This sleeper sofa just looks delicious—it’s like someone turned a Hi-Chew into a couch. Unsurprisingly it’s designed by HAY, the cult-fave Danish design company that has risen to the cream of the mid-century modern furniture crop since its founding 20 years ago, and has given us everything from functional but sexy pastel crates, to its often imitated (but never equalled) geometric nesting trays.

Interior Define

Interior Define named this couch after King James (they didn’t), because it feels just as rich and exclusive as the Good King’s own velvet throne. The sleeper sofa comes in luxurious and unique colorways such as “marigold” and “celadon,” and includes the option of adding visible, personalized piping. And while it’s on the more expensive side of our sleeper sofa offerings, you can finance this baby by paying just $194 per month instead.

Wayfair

Not unlike its cousin, Amazon, Wayfair is home to a vast array of decor and tchotchkes that sends our serotonin through the roof, from swole dragon coffee tables to coveted linen bedding sets. Of course the Waylords can deliver the convertible couch of our dreams, such as this wildly affordable pull-out bed with over 16,000 reviews. “[I] had a really hard time finding a futon large enough for our needs,” writes one reviewer. “My partner is 6’2” and can lay down without curling up. The material is great, and it is surprisingly comfortable.”

Are you a hot juggalo? A soft ska-lover? Whoever you are, you definitely have one hell of a personality if you take home this checkered Wade Logan sofa bed. The vibes are simply unparalleled.

West Elm

Is there anything West Elm can’t do? The brand even has a chic doppelganger for the iconic 1970s Togo sofas—but we digress. When we die, sprinkle our ashes in a West Elm statement vase and let it be known that our tuchuses thrived upon the brand’s Marin sleeper sofa, which comes with a queen-sized, foam-gel mattress and is constructed around a kiln-dried solid wood frame.

And for smaller spaces, West Elm’s Paidge chair pulls out to become a cushy twin bed—which does make more sense, as we’re usually only hosting one bud at a time.

Sleep tight.

