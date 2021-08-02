The Best Sleeping Bags Under $100, for Every Kind of Camper

Welcome to Under a Hundo, where your faithful VICE editors find the best versions of anything and everything you’re desperately seeking—all for under $100. Whether it’s fancy knives, instant-vacation-vibes patio furniture, or suspiciously underpriced ghost-hunting equipment, we’ve got your thrifty needs covered.

Summer in the northern hemisphere is nearly over, thank god, and as the nights start to get cooler, our minds are drawn to changing leaves and the natural beauty of our forests, deserts, mountains, and National Parks. In our opinion, there’s no better time to get out and camp than late summer/early fall. It’s not too hot, the scenery is beautiful, and the pesky, sleep-ruining bugs begin to disappear (though we’ve got you covered if they don’t). Whether you’re a fan of seriously roughing it, RV-ing your way across the country, or glamping à la Tom Haverford, there’s one common item you’ll need to pack: a sleeping bag.

Now, if you’re able to splurge on a super-fancy, massively expensive sleeping bag, more power to ya. However, if you aren’t, in fact, Bill Gates, or you’ve been banned from your local Money Store, you’ll probably be in the market for a more affordable model. Fortunately, these exist en masse, and you’ll be just as comfortable—especially since you’ll have a fat, padded wallet to rest your sweet little head upon.

So take a gander at these affordable sleeping bags, and enjoy the rest of the summer season as a bona fide human burrito.

14,000 campers can’t be wrong

Well, we’re sure they’re wrong about some stuff, but they’re probably spot-on with their collective, 4.5-star assessment of this Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag. It’s designed to be used around 50-70 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s a warm-weather bag for sure. It also has a weather-resistant design intended to “keep you warm even in extreme conditions and prevent you from any dampness.”

A warm weather wrap

Another sleeping bag for the summer months, this model by ECOOPRO is meant for temperatures around 55-60 degrees Fahrenheit. Made with a durable nylon covering and a comfort-soft cotton interior, you’ll sleep cool and comfortably after a hard day of drinking beer in the woods. (PBRs sold separately.)

Ideal for the starfish sleeper

We see you, noble starfish. For those who like to hog the covers, and most of the bed, this rectangular Kelty Catena 30 Sleeping Bag is for you. It’s perfect for any casual or first-time camper, and keeps you warm with cozy CloudLoft insulation—good down to 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

We should cuddle… for warmth

*Winking emoji.* This two-person sleeping bag is perfect for couples or really close friends. With almost 14,000 ratings on Amazon—and a 4.5-star average—you really can’t go wrong with this option. It’s good down to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but you’ll probably stay extra warm due to… friction. Pro tip: Go easy on the beans at the campfire.

British mother or dead pharaoh?

This shape of sleeping bag is called “mummy,” and we’re on the fence about what they’re referring to. While we know the camping powers that be are probably likening this insulated sleeping bag to the sarcophagus of dead, ancient Egyptian kings, we had a good chuckle imagining “mummy” as a broad-shouldered English parent.

For off-grid coziness

If you’re going to disappear into the wilderness for an extended period of time, you should probably be comfy. Or at least, as the product description for this Kelty Mistral 20 Sleeping Bag explains, retain some semblance of coziness while you’re off the grid. Luckily, this model’s Cozy Cloudloft synthetic insulation offers both warmth and padding for a comfortable night’s sleep, so you’re all set on that front.

From the makers of your favorite grills

If there’s one thing to know about the team at Coleman, it’s that they know how to warm meat. From grills to sleeping bags, the brand makes killer products at affordable prices. This Coleman Juneau 15° F Sleeping Bag will keep you comfortable in cold weather down to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, thanks to a scoop design and a Thermolock zipper system that reduces heat loss.

Vest and flannel not included

This luxurious sleeping bag by The North Face is sleek, chic, and on fleek low-profile. It rolls into a tight bag for storage and transportation, and its synthetic insulation is made of 50% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll be warm down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and you’ll look the part with your brand-name sleepin’ sack.

A side sleeper’s dream

If you’re not bringing your trusty body pillow camping, what are you doing? Side sleepers deserve a good night’s sleep too, especially when under the stars. According to the product info, this model “features plenty of room for side sleepers and an integrated sleeping pad sleeve so you’ll never roll off your pad again.” Nice.

The power of padding

While we aren’t promising Princess and the Pea levels of comfort, we’re thrilled that this Trailhead Kit from Kelty includes a sleeping pad. While sleeping bags are great on their own, if you’re camping in a hard-surface area or sleeping on rocky soil, a sleeping pad is going to be your best friend.

OK, sleeping bag: check. Swim trunks: check. Catholic guilt: double check. We’re ready to rough it.

