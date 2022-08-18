The Best Slip-On Sneakers for Deli Runs, Lazy Sundays, and Looking Hot

Now that pool floaty season is almost over, we’re ready to load-up on some fresh fall beanies, gather around the fire pit, and dust-off our best leaf crunching shoes. Our Timbs are always ready to rumble, of course, but lately we’ve been on the hunt for a few pairs of slip-ons that are as light as a feather, as squishy as a Casper mattress, and durable enough to handle the streets of Bushwick.

We’ve trawled through the depths of Amazon to find you the best slip-on sneakers for walking, running, and lounging around the apartment like a true Taurus king, and uncovered the best pairs from brands we love such as Adidas, New Balance, and Skechers. We’ll start off with the classics [Vans enters the chat] and dip our toes into some of the newest, most innovative takes on slip-ons with collaborations from beloved streetwear brands and contemporary artists. Whether you have a budget of $35 bucks or $100, here are our favorite slip-ons to sweep you off your feet—because you’re too damn hot to bend over and tie a shoe lace.

You’re here for the classics

Ah, our first crush. Vans’ checkered slip-ons have been with us through it all—skateparks, dates, destination weddings—and we’re long overdue for a fresh pair of the 1977 classic. “[I] love the snug fit of this sneaker! The cushion is soft and there is a small arch support, so it isn’t flat inside,” one reviewer writes on the Vans site.

A riff on the classic checkered pattern, the Brain Dead x Vans slip-on is a nod to both brands with its black-and-white, contrasted Brain Dead silhouettes, and packs all the comfort and durability we’ve come to rely on from Vans.

These slip-ons have 53,200 amazing reviews

These Hey Dude shoes have a 4.8-star average rating on Amazon from over 53,200 glowing reviews. “[They’re] weightless,” one fan writes, “It’s like wearing a pair of socks in public. They are about that lightweight, if I’m being honest. They are crazy comfy as well, like an extra squishy memory foam.” Think of them as the Casper mattress of footwear.

Adidas slip-on racers

If your feet run a little wide, these Adidas racers are your new go-to slip-on sneaker. “Simply amazing,” one reviewer writes, “These shoes are extremely comfortable and they make walking feel like you’re floating.” They come in nine colorways, and are equipped with a silicone piece in the back that effortlessly guides your foot into the shoe.

Birkenstock’s leather slip-ons

Birkenstock is the king of crunchy, normcore sandals, and it really brought its A-game with these black leather slip-ons. If you’re looking for slide-ons that can take you from the office to a night out without missing a beat, the Oswego is your sneaker.

Skechers always slap

One of the most iconic footwear brands of the 2000s, Skechers have always known how to deliver on design, comfort, and a true-to-size fit. This pair of midnight slip-ons has earned a 4.6-star average rating from over 17,700 reviews. “[It’s] a comfortable, easy care shoe,” one reviewer writes. “I walk my dogs on sidewalks and pavement and the shoe provides good support and breathability in the warm weather. I threw them in the washing machine and they came out almost like new considering I’ve worn them every day for a year and a half.”

Yacht-ready Vans

Hoist the sails and blast the yacht rock for these limited-edition Vans, which are embroidered with intricate maritime flags. They’re $48 off the original price during Bodega’s big semi-annual sale, so grab ‘em before everyone else does.

Hand-drawn New Balances

What’s this? OK, Picasso, I like it. Los Angeles-based artist Bryant Giles collaborated with New Balance on these sick 2002R Giles slip-ons, which bring a slight pop of color and texture to your step with their minimalist line drawings and detachable ‘N’ logo.

Now we’re ready to slip on, tune in, and walk out for the weekend.

