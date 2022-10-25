The Best Small Space Couches That Are (Actually) Comfortable

We try our best to make space for the things that matter in life. On any given Tuesday that could mean mortadella, an overdue phone call with Mother, or finally finding a new couch that doesn’t feel like cardboard. The couch is the pulse of the house, and the center of the action for so many activities, from Beavis and Butt-Head binges to hanky panky; NSFW game nights to power naps. Without one, we’re fuccbois aimless.

Would we love to own the winding Mississippi couch by Pierre Paulin? Of course, but we don’t live on a Jacquemus budget, and we couldn’t fit that curvaceous couch into our Brooklyn apartment if we tried. We may be browsing for a sofa on a smaller budget, and a smaller scale, but that doesn’t mean we have to compromise on style or functionality; it just means we have to do a little more digging to find the best sofas for small spaces.

Generally speaking, we’re on the lookout for sofas with a length of 70 inches or smaller. (For context, Snooki is 57 inches tall, and RuPaul is 76 inches tall sans heels.) We’ll be peeping sites such as West Elm, Amazon, and Wayfair to find the best small space couches for every budget and aesthetic, whether you’re in search of a Togo sofa lookalike or a sleeper sofa that can fit in a railroad apartment.

Unfurl the shag carpet, and let’s get you a couch for cuffing season .

The cheapest small space couches

Hear us out. We know this sofa does not have an ounce of personality/looks like a folded-up bookmark, but that’s before we zhuzh it up with a few choice pieces of decor. In the words of the High Witch, the bones are good, and it’s actually a convertible couch-futon combo with a few tricks up its sleeve; this sofa can fold up to be stored flat under your own bed, and has a 4.4-star average rating on Amazon thanks to its five-level adjuster, which can easily angle the backrest from 90° to 180°, and is super easy to assemble. As one reviewer writes, “[There are] no buttons, springs, or head or foot rails in the way […] Just screw in [the] four legs and four very large bolts that hold it together perfectly, and [you’re] DONE.” Give it some personality with one of those coveted faux fur throws from West Elm and this (surprisingly Home Union-esque??) orange velvet blob pillow cover.

This 58-incher by Dreamsir is a lot of design bang for your mere 219 bucks, and it has a 4.3-star average rating on Amazon. Reviewers write that it’s the perfect fit for trailers, bedrooms, and living rooms, and that it ships quickly and assembles easily. In the words of one fan, “I am 5’7” and it is the perfect length for me to lay down and lounge.” And you really can’t beat that price; we’ve blown more money on a single martini-heavy night out.

The best designer dupes for small spaces

The Togo sofa has become one of the biggest vintage design flexes in recent years, because it’s the perfect visual shorthand for saying “Baudelaire in the sheets, Derrida in the streets” to your Hinge date. Unfortunately, a Ligne Roset Togo from the 1970s can cost thousands of dollars, but there are plenty of affordable lookalikes on sites such as Wayfair that will leave the design heaux none the wiser and fit perfectly in your tiny apartment at 52 inches in length.

Curved couches are also having a moment, from the curved Pierre Paulin sofa in the studio of Parisian designer Jacquemus to the curved couch in Emma Chamberlain’s (actually amazing) Architectural Digest house video tour. This highly rated Kearney loveseat from AllModern is a little over 60 inches in length, and looks like it costs way more than $800.

The best small space sectional

No one is asking, but we would trade in one of our more boring organs for this small 70-inch-long sectional from West Elm, which has an entire small living-room seating edit on the site. The Harris sofa is a stand-out because it’s just as cool looking as Ed Harris in The Abyss; who wouldn’t want to sit their sweet peach on his face this sofa’s plush cushions? Pick between a range of high-performance linens, twills, chenilles, and velvet for your fabric, and enjoy the white glove delivery and assembly service offered by West Elm.

The best small space sleeper sofa

The Henry is a 61-incher that pulls out into a bed, and is also available in a variety of high-performance, scratch-proof fabrics that can handle stains, scratches, and your precious Fluffy’s claws. Find us on the distressed velvet Dijon model, avoiding our Duolingo lesson push notification (once again) to binge Love Is Blind.

The most comfortable leather couch

You know when you see a rando in public who looks just like the one who got away? That’s how we feel about this comfy leather sofa from Amazon’s best-selling Rivet home brand, which looks like the long-lost cousin of the über comfy, $2,000 Remi sofa from West Elm—only, this cousin costs $740. At 70 inches in length, it’s definitely one of the longer couches on our list, but that still fits our Small Space Stunner requirement.

The best conversation pit for a small space

Men’s short shorts, chest hair, and conversation pit couches were just a few of the things the 1970s did really well. We’ve always picture our own massive conversation-pit-style couch inside a redwood A-frame cabin, but, for the time being, Wayfair has a sick 61-inch modular sofa that can fit into our apartment.

Cloud sofa fans, rejoice

This 56-inch Winslow loveseat is one of the tiniest on our list [insert face-with-pleading-eyes emoji]. It was delivered on the wings of angels from Interior Define, whose high-performance couch fabrics make it one of the best places to shop for scratch- and pet-proof sofas. The Winslow’s breezy linen material and minimalist design reminds us a lot of the Restoration Hardware Cloud sofa that has taken the design side of Instagram by the [redacted], only this one costs thousands of dollars less. In the words of one reviewer, “I could cuddle up on this ALLLLLLL day. It is perfect!” Done and done.

Much comfier, right?

