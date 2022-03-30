The Best Socks (That Will Make Your Hands Jealous)

“Getting socks” as a gift, we know, is a trope—and not a particularly good one. But today, we’re gonna change your mind. Socks are actually not a bad present at all, even if you’re buying them for yourself. In fact, they’re a great gift, and as the world doom-spiral freefalls shifts into the metaverse, wrapping your or your loved ones’ feet in soft, breathable socks is a welcome, often-woolen comfort.

But socks are so much more than, well, socks. Socks are the gift of warmth, the gift of personality. Think of a sk8r boi, his shins adorned with HUF’s iconic weed leaf socks, or even just the average banker bro, suited up to do some stonking down on the ol’ trade market. What is Chet wearing? A blue three-piece, yes, but under those pleated pants? Funny socks—probably ones with hot dogs on ‘em, because Chet is a little silly goose. A real stinker, that Chet. So it is.

Socks are one of the first things you put on in the morning, and one of the last things you take off. They’re a present that says, “I care about your feet,” and also, “I’m not Bill Gates.” That’s why we’ve compiled a laundry list of some of the best socks to give to yourself or your friends, from those designed for utility and comfort to ones that let you wear your personality on your ankles. Sock on, dudes.

Sometimes, less is more

There are days when our pinkies hold teacups, and our foot tubes require frills and pearls. But there are also the days when our feet crave nothing more, and nothing less, than the logo of a Very Good, Very True workwear-inspired brand like Dickies, Carhartt, or [air horn] Gold Toe.

Like walking on a cloud

Rec Room Contributor Adam Rothbarth loves these bad boys, and as he recently wrote for VICE, “Bombas socks are soft and incredibly cozy, and they also just look real, real good. You can refuse to answer the call of socks this holiday season, but I’m picking up every time.”

For the chiller in your life

They like to take things easy—and we respect them for that. We envy their “no problemo” attitude, and these aesthetic socks are the perfect way to show them you’re proud to be their type-A friend.

America runs on Truckin’

Yes, yes it does. Your giftee will love strutting their tie-dye calves around the house—or at very serious formal events. Hey, at least they didn’t wear flip-flops to a funeral again, right?

Stirred, not shaken

If you’ve been paying attention, you know that ordering a James Bond-style martini results in a watered-down drink. These cocktail socks (sock-tails?) are a great gift for the martini-lover in your life—they’ll be able to make jokes about their socks being “dirty” until they get cut off.

It’s called art, Google it

Don’t be so uncultured, Michael. Everyone knows the only thing cooler than owning one-eighth of seven different NFTs are these six pairs of socks made to look like famous paintings of yore. [Right clicks.]

Your feet deserve the best

Here’s the scene: These socks, one trenchcoat, no clothes, and buckets of glittering Paramount Studios rain while you ratatattaaa with that cane. We love this movie, even if Gene Kelly is rolling in his grave.

They’re Chris Traeger

Some folks just love working out. It’s a thing. (Personally, I work out because I’m terrified of heart disease and I love lording how many miles I ran or hours I spent on the stationary bike over my buddies, but I’d be a dirty rotten liar if I didn’t say that I absolutely hated it.) For the peeps out there that can’t get enough of the #FitLife, get them some dope athletic socks. For the lifter, go with the retro-cool Nikes so they look sick when they post selfies with captions about Jesus. For the runner, pick up these Balegas with blister-resistant tech—nobody likes a bloody shoe.

The fire emoji is your response to everything

We get it: It’s been a long two years and you’ve forgotten how to interact with humans in a regular, offline way. Instead of carrying around a stack of printed-out emojis, just point to your socks instead. Think of it like analog texting.

You worship at the temple of Venus

Ass out, socks up, that’s the way I like to pay my respects to the ancient lady deities. Also, the drawings on these socks by Martin Groch are just sick.

Socks with benefits

These socks are your buddy. Your friend. Your comrad(e). In case you aren’t familiar with compression socks, they’re great for helping to reduce swelling and decrease risk of blood clots, which is why they’re popular for wearing on planes. They’re also moisture-wicking, and help with all-day energy, support, and comfort.

Their brand is “grandparent”

They wear old sweaters, round glasses, and are really into composting. You get the picture. The only thing missing from their vintage ensemble? These old-school socks by American Trench.

Don’t worry, we remembered

If you’re reading this, there’s a non-zero chance that you already own a pair of these bad boys, but perhaps your giftee is still in need of some classic AF pot socks by HUF. All the kids at the Parents Let Them Smoke Weed Cool Table wore these back in high school, and they’re still an iconic, relaxed look.

The final boss

Oh, you thought you had style? That you were cool? Bummer. Welcome to the show, dude. These socks will literally be the coolest thing you own, second only to wearing actual socks with sandals.

Really sock it to ‘em this year, folks.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.