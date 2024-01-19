The Best Sopranos Merch, From Bada Bing Mugs to Pie-O-My Paintings

When The Sopranos premiered in 1999, few could have predicted that it would become the most beloved and studied TV show ever made (I’m unbiased, obviously). But 25 years later—oof, madone!—it still reigns as the irreproachable boss of serial television. Today, not only do people still obsessively watch and rewatch HBO’s iconic ensemble-cast mafia show itself, but we’ve got Sopranos cookbooks, podcasts, conventions, and cosplay. In recent years, we’ve seen things our younger selves wouldn’t have believed—we watched Steve Schirripa hawking his marinara on The Eric Andre Show; even a week ago, we saw Vincent Pastore (aka Big Pussy) playing a fictional version of himself as a mobster/cookbook author on Nathan Fielder’s The Curse. Literally a few days ago, much of the surviving cast and crew met up for a highly publicized reunion at New York City Italian restaurant Da Nico. We even experienced the long-awaited Sopranos movie, The Many Saints of Newark, which was admittedly quite bad; but nobody can deny that it at least kind of answered one of the major unresolved questions of the show… so we give it a pass. Anyway, suffice it to say, The Sopranos is still a massive part of our cultural consciousness in 2024.

Twenty-five years later and many questions remain unanswered. Did the Russian guy make it out of the Pine Barrens? Did Sil ever wake up from his coma? And what even happened to Tony? (I mean, we all know….) All we can do is mainline pizza, pasta, and wine while we rewatch and pore over all the little details, finding more to enjoy (and feel depressed about) each time. I’ve seen the show at least seven or eight times, and every time I revisit it, I find something new to think about.

Between the binges, we don’t have to go without The Sopranos entirely. Below are some of the best pieces of Sopranos-related merch, so you can flex your fandom and enjoy the cosmic universe of the show from now until you [cut to black].

A ‘Sopranos’ fanatic’s dream book

This book from film critics and Sopranos obsessives Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall gets deep behind the scenes of the show, delving into each episode with essays and interviews, including a number of in-depth chats with Sopranos creator David Chase. If you’re like me—aka someone who obsessively read every blog, article, interview, and analysis I can find each time I finish rewatching the show—this book will knock your socks off.

Intel right from the source

If you want to get hella deep into the show’s lore with people who actually worked on it, look no further than this book from actors Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa (Christopher Moltisanti and Bobby Baccalieri, respectively). This is no “I was in four episodes of The Sopranos and am still trying to cash in on it two decades later”; this is a hard-hitting oral history from two central figures who actually made it through to the final season. Does Imperioli divulge what really happened in the Pine Barrens? Pick this up and (maybe) find out.

Eat Sunday supper like a Soprano

The brand got extremely meta with this Sopranos cookbook compiled by fake chef Artie Bucco, whose restaurant, Vesuvio, was a dining hotspot throughout the show. All the red sauce joint Italian-American classics you’d expect are here, including—yes—some fuckin’ ziti.

Honor A.J.’s love of ziti with this hat

On that note, whether you’re cookin’ up some ziti from the Sopranos cookbook or lamenting that nobody else did, make sure to wear this hat to let ‘em all know how sad you are.

Rewatch in extremely high definition anytime you want

Listen, we had HBO, then we had HBO Max, now it’s just MAX. Can we really rely on these MFs to be there every time we need an emergency rewatch of the show? Cut out the middleman by picking up the complete series on Blu-ray, and watch it in higher quality than the compressed streaming you’re used to. The only thing missing is your own private pool-house movie theater that you can watch it in (and also move into when your wife kicks you out).

Unleash your inner “sanitation worker”

As we’ve seen from the show, there’s definitely a lot of ruthless strategy required to navigate and conquer the dark world of the mob. Here, you get all the pain and suffering of regular Monopoly, plus all the melancholy, despair, and carnage of The Sopranos. Fun! Start thinking about which cheating, stealing, immoral murderer you want to play as.

Let ‘em know who you stan

There’s no question that Christopher Moltisanti is one of the most entertaining, beautiful, and tragic characters on the show. Let the world know you love great art by proving you’re a devotee of the Cleaver mastermind and producer.

Or, if you’re more of a Paulie guy, that’s OK, since he’s one of the hardest and meanest—but also most loyal—members of the crew. If you’re Team Carmela, score this weirdly GTA-core shirt that honors her.

If you simply love the show

There’s a lot to be said for the uncomplicated Sopranos fan—the person who doesn’t necessarily have a fave character, who doesn’t need to read all the books or cop all the memorabilia, because their love of the show is enough of a trophy. For that person, a simple branded hat may be the best expression of their commitment to the greatest TV show ever made.

Enjoy some undeniably beautiful art

Pay homage to Tony Soprano… paying homage to his beloved horse, Pie-O-My, by hanging this timeless work of art from the show in your kitchen, office, bedroom, or man cave.

For captains only

If you want a way to catch all the true fans out in public, put on this bad boy and see who comes calling.

For anyone who woke up this morning

Did you wake up this morning and get yourself… some coffee? Give yourself or someone you love the gift of a morning reminder that The Sopranos exists with a Bada Bing mug, or one from Satriale’s.

[Raises Bada Bing mug] Commendatori!

