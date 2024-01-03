The Best Space Heaters for Apartments (That Will Keep You Toasty)

Roasting myself in my 80-degree apartment is one of my favorite things to do on an extremely cold winter’s day. That temperature may sound bonkers to most warm-blooded humans, but to me, it feels so good and cozy. In many New York apartments, however, you don’t get much control over the thermostat. Pre-war buildings often come equipped with ancient radiators controlled by supers and landlords—so your only option is to cross your fingers that they know how to choose the right temperature.

But controlling your winter-coziness destiny can be simple—and affordable. Buy the right compact space heater, and you can not only adjust the settings to your preference but also blast it in whatever direction you want. You can also move it to your next place when you finally get fed up with fighting with your landlord about their stinginess when it comes to the radiator situation, and have it on hand for when your new heating unit inevitably bonks out. No more wearing your North Face Nupste puffer coat (plus everything else you own) to bed.

The best space heaters are equipped with safety features (you’ll definitely want one that’s tip-proof) and come loaded with options such as adjustable temperature levels, automatic shutoff, and quiet fans, to name a few must-haves. There are options on the market with everything from remote control operation to automatic oscillation for even heat circulation. Here’s a rundown of the best affordable options out there. Let’s get toasty.

Lasko Ceramic Adjustable Thermostat Space Heater

We all appreciate a blanket cocoon, but sometimes all that fabric gets overbearing. Sleep like a baby with this ceramic Lasko heater’s three quiet settings: high heat, low heat, and fan only. The unit features 11 temperature settings that can be adjusted with a simple dial interface. It provides heat coverage of up to 300 square feet and is easily portable with its cool-touch exterior. Given its 4.4-star average and more than 1,000 reviews on Home Depot’s website, it’s a tried-and-true choice.

Dreo Electric Space Heaters

If you’re an impatient person (who isn’t?) this top-rated space heater by Dreo can heat up spaces of 200 square feet almost instantly. Does lighting candles in your apartment give you anxiety? This heater is made of flame-retardant materials and it offers a Shield360 Protection feature that safeguards against tip-overs and overheating. (There’s also a model made specifically for the bathroom that shuts off immediately if it comes into contact with water. We will not be getting electrocuted in 2024.) On top of all that, it has five energy-efficient modes and is ultra-quiet, operating at a mere 36.5 decibels, which is literally on par with a whisper.

Amazon Basics Personal Mini Heater

Sometimes Amazon Basics really hits when you just need an easy and well-priced option that gets it done. This super affordable personal space heater is compact and powered by ceramic coils, and it’s perfect for keeping it on a desk as you’re grinding from home. BRB, we’re throwing it in our Amazon carts because we’re blown away by its 4.5-star average of over 30,000 reviews. “The simple operation and portability make it ideal for a variety of situations, whether you’re using it in your home office or keeping it close at hand for a guest bedroom,” says a fellow Amazonian.

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

If you’re seeking out a multi-use product, this model by GiveBest is a two-in-one heater and fan. It features two heat levels but easily switches to a cooling fan, so you’ll find use for it during all seasons. It quickly heats up rooms of up to 200 square feet, is made of flame-retardant material, and automatically shuts off when it overheats. At just three pounds, it’s perfect for toting to different parts of the house—or new apartments, if you’re always breaking your lease.

Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater

Perhaps you don’t want to move from the deep cushions of your luscious Albany Park Kova Sectional Sofa. Good thing this powerful, 1500-watt Lasko Tower Heater features a remote control that turns it on and off, can run on a timer of up to eight hours, and adjusts the thermostat with two quiet heat settings. Plus, the oscillation ensures heat is distributed evenly for epic comfort.

Sunkos Portable Electric Space Heater

If you appreciate *science*, you’ll absolutely love this Sunkos space heater that creates warmth using far-infrared light, which heats its screen within three seconds. A flame-retardant material called aramid mesh keeps things insulated, waterproof, fireproof, and corrosion-resistant—safety first. In addition to its sleek minimalist design, its biggest pro is it won’t burn if you accidentally touch it, making it an excellent option for homes with pets or kids. Other features include energy efficiency (its heating efficiency is 40 times faster than traditional heaters), heat distribution up to 300 square feet, digital thermostat display, and zero noise technology.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07

Dyson is already a hot commodity with its best-in-class vacuums, but the HP07 air purifier also heats and cools without having to buy three separate machines. This device is a triple threat; a filter removes odors, while a HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles for crisp air that is constantly being analyzed by integrated sensors. Its Air Multiplier technology not only purifies but can heat or cool the whole room evenly with the help of 350-degree oscillation. Monitor the air purifying and cooling functions through the MyDyson app, and operate the heat mode via remote control.

Vornado AVH10

What differentiates Vornado from other brands is that its devices intelligently sense heat and circulation to maintain a set temperature using Auto Climate Control. This popular model, the AVH10, then automatically adjusts to accommodate heat preferences. It also features two quiet heat settings, a cool-touch exterior, tip-over protection, and automatic safety shut-off.

In the words of Paris Hilton, “That’s hot”.

