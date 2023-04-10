The Best Spring Running Gear (for Making Losers Eat Your Dust)

Spring has sprung, and so has our recent running PR (personal record). Although our competition with ourselves (and with whoever our ex is dating) is our number one motivation to keep shortening our mile times, we also attribute our athletic success to sporting the right gear. “Look good, feel good” is a mantra to live by (whether or not you’re actually exerting any energy or breaking a sweat). We’ve done the research on all the best running brands; if you’re new to our run club, Hoka and On Running are just some of our favorites.

With the changing of the seasons, it’s the perfect time to transition from cold weather running gear to items that are light and airy for easy breezy miles. Given that April plagues us with weekly rainstorms and squalls, we also prioritized quick-drying and sweat-wicking material for when things warm up but also get wet (not that it’s necessarily a bad thing *wink*). Here are some of our top picks for the best spring running gear. Welcome to Track Town.

Ciele Athletics GOCap

If you’re an avid runner, chances are you’ve seen these Ciele caps along a trail. The GOCap features a soft-curved brim to shield you from the sun with its UPF (ultraviolet protection factor), along with reflective, machine-washable, and sweat-wicking material.

Baleaf Light Running Rain Jacket

A lot of people just buy sportswear for the brand name, but this jacket is proof that just buying on brand recognition alone isn’t always the best bet. Baleaf may not be Nike, but its light running jacket has a 4.3-star average and over 5,000 reviews on Amazon. It’s 100% nylon, made from waterproof material, and has a drawstring adjustable hem, elastic cuffs, two side zipper pockets, and a 7-inch backpocket.

On Running’s Cloudmonster Shoes

We already love On Running’s Cloudmonsters for a springy run, but these kicks are waterproof, which is a game changer for wet conditions in the spring. A huge highlight of these shoes is the brand’’s CloudTec innovation, which can allegedly reduce muscle fatigue and lower your heart rate during a run. It also has a powerful speedboard for pillow-soft landings and revitalizing rebound for a speedy takeoff.

Hoka Clifton 9 Capsule Collection

Hoka recently launched a Clifton 9 Capsule Collection, which features airy running apparel in bright, spring colorways. Among the collection is the Half-Zip Wind Shell, All Gender Performance Hat, Glide Short Sleeve, 7-inch Shorts, Glide Singlet, and Short Sleeve Wind Shell. All the items are lightweight and sweat-wicking.

Nike Challenger 7” Brief-Lined Running Shorts

These Nike 7-inch shorts are a runner’s classic with their built-in briefs (you don’t have to wear underwear, woo!) and smooth mesh. Of course, they also have Dri-Fit technology to wick away moisture, a pocket to stash away energy gels, and a snazzy, reflective swoosh. The best part? They’re up to 37% off.

Lululemon Fast and Free Running Belt

Holding your house keys during a run blows, but this lightweight running belt by Lululemon frees up your hands with its breathable, sweat-wicking material. It has a 4.1-star average and comes in three different size options.

Now, get your donk out the door.

