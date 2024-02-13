The Best Stackable and Small-Space Cookware Sets

For many of the years I spent cooking in restaurants, I was cursed with laughably small home kitchens. In the early days, I just used a beat-up, scratched, passed-down frying pan that my mother gave me when I went to college; later, I decided that virtually any kind of cuisine could be cooked in a wok (this is wrong), and that became my primary cooking tool for years. Eventually, though, I smartened up, realizing that while I may not be able to fit a Top Chef-worthy range and pantry in my little one-bedroom apartment, I could at least own some fairly high-quality pots and pans.

Luckily, this realization coincided with a renaissance in home cookware. Now, whether you’re looking for aesthetically-pleasing, retro-vibey nonstick pans or a whole dang stainless steel set that, when stacked, only takes up about as much space as a basketball, there are plenty of options. Brands are finally hip to the fact that, unlike what’s depicted in commercials and films, many of us home cooks don’t have massive kitchens with hundreds of square feet or thousands of dollars to spend on gear. Here are some of the best cookware sets and pieces for small spaces.

Caraway Ceramic Cookware Set and Stainless Steel Set

Caraway is arguably the most popular cookware brand on the street right now, and it earns its reputation by making truly great kitchen gear that we enthusiastically stan. The regular nonstick cookware set is ceramic-coated, and definitely makes good on its promise (of, you know, food not sticking). These pieces are free of heavy metals, hard anodization, PFAS, PFOAs, and more, making them super safe and healthy to use. The stainless steel set, which I tested extensively, is ideal for higher heat cooking. Both sets come with magnetic shelves so you can store everything upright, thus maximizing space; the stainless steel set even has a hanging rack to keep the lids in, which I have tacked on the back of my pantry door, totally out of sight and out of the way.

T-fal Hard Anodized Nonstick Set, 12-Piece

T-fal’s nonstick cookware has been a staple of space- and budget-conscious cooking for years. One super unique feature is a “thermo spot indicator”—a ring at the center of the brand’s pans that turns red when they’re preheated to an ideal cooking temperature. Sure, a “real chef” has other methods for testing temps, but sometimes it’s quicker to just trust the gear. Meanwhile, T-fal’s nonstick situation involves reinforced hard titanium and heavy gauge aluminum… and it’s dishwasher-safe, so in case something sticks, you won’t even have to worry. This whole set also stacks, which is amazing for a 12-piece.

Cuisinart SmartNest Nonstick Cookware Set, 11-Piece

You might be thinking, 11-piece? The previous one was 12, so why would I go for this? Well, we trust Cuisinart with a ton of our cooking endeavors, from food processing to blending to, indeed, pots and pans. This set prioritizes even heat distribution, so you’re going to be getting a hella nice sear on that steak or a beautiful fluff on your omelet. The pots and pans stack, and all the lids fit in a handy vertical stand, maximizing space to do other things (like make cocktails).

Calphalon Premier Space-Saving Stainless Steel 10-Piece Set

This one’s a mouthful, indeed, but every word above is precious treasure. These 3-ply stainless steel and aluminum pieces heat quickly and evenly, and stack beautifully, which is not something you’re often going to see with stainless steel. These are also, magically, OK to use with metal utensils, which totally rules; and they’re dishwasher-safe. Basically an ideal stainless steel set.

Anyday Starter and Everyday Sets

More pots and pans? No, dude, we’re done with that—welcome to the future! These David Chang-endorsed microwave bowls are made of high-quality glass and come with airtight, leakproof lids. Basically, the theory here is that you can cook (almost) anything in the microwave. As someone who hates microwaves and refused to use them for years, I cannot deny that I tested out Anyday and found its bowls, frankly, very awesome. Now, I use these bowls for everything from steaming veggies to heating up leftovers to making composed protein dishes.

Made In Carbon Steel Griddle

If you’ve got a stove, you have the means to become an absolute rock star grillmaster from the comfort of your own kitchen. Made In’s carbon steel griddle—which really took me back to my “cooking on the flat top in an actual restaurant kitchen” days—is the ideal high-heat tool for if you want to jam out caramelized masterpieces. I regularly throw onions and peppers on here, or crisp up some tofu for a sandwich; my partner loves cooking burgers on it.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.