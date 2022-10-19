Lusting for a Stagg EKG Kettle? Snag One of These Cheaper Gooseneck Lookers

You’ve seen its long neck, its elegant temperature-control dial, and its chic matte-black finish, and you’ve wondered: Can I really use that beautiful appliance to feed my caffeine addiction? Yes, the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle is the ultimate workhorse when it comes to boiling water for our morning coffees and teas, and it’s been a viral status-item for a few years now. But that quality doesn’t come cheap: it will set you back a not-insignificant $165 to grace your counter with one of these studs. We support spending moolah on the real deal—especially given there’s a hidden game of wormy—but sometimes money is tight, or we’ve been bidding too much dough on rare Pokemon cards on eBay (oops). Whatever the reason is, there’s nothing wrong with wanting a more affordable alternative.

Thankfully, when it comes to the best gooseneck kettles, they won’t all threaten your ability to make rent this month. In fact, we’ve scouted out so many siblings we never knew the Fellow Stagg had—and plenty of them are on Amazon. From their competitive tech specs to their striking visual features, they say “checkmate” to the Stagg kettle’s reign of supremacy. With gifting season just around the corner, these are the perfect pick for all the happy coffee freaks in your life. Here are the best Fellow kettle lookalikes to impress coffee snobs, your java-guzzling pops, and yourself—because we want you to be better than your Starbucks barista.

Videos by VICE

Cosori Electric Kettle

Cosori already makes a top-notch air fryer, so expect good things from its electric kettle. It comes with five temperature presets for white, green, oolong and black tea, and, of course, the perfect temp for coffee. That’s pretty tech-savvy given it’s about one-third of the price compared to the Fellow Stagg Kettle. It has a 4.8-star rating and over 13,000 customer reviews on Amazon. It works its magic in other areas, too—prime example: ”Makes cup noodles like no one’s business,” one reviewer wrote.

Vosen Electric Kettle

This Vosen workhouse is quick and powerful at 1,200 watts and boils a full water load within five minutes so you can enjoy a piping hot pour-over ASAP. It’s a trusty banger with a 4.6-star rating and over 2,700 reviews on Amazon. Other top features include its food-grade stainless steel interior, auto shut-off function, and a 360-degree rotational base.

Stariver Electric Kettle

Yet another skinny legend with its slim gooseneck spout. Stariver’s electric kettle is 100% BPA-free, has a one-touch switch for easy operation, is made with food-grade stainless steel, and automatically shuts off. You also don’t have to worry about burning your hand if you’re in a hurry to get your morning cuppa—it has a cool-touch handle.

Mueller Electric Kettle

We can’t all be an artisan coffee barista, but we sure deserve to pretend. This three-piece set from Müeller includes a pour-over drip coffee maker and immaculately calibrated setting to make a slappin’ cup of fancy Joe. No more spending $7 for a mediocre roast at the faux-bohemian local shop up the street.

Mecity Electric Kettle

Something about this particular kettle from Mecity stokes our desires—maybe it’s the simple but high-tech temperature-control functionality, copper-colored accents, and automatic hold mode so you can enjoy your second cup piping hot without having to re-boil. Heating status, mute mode, and a stopwatch also help it stand out.

Poliviar Electric Kettle

Poliviar’s gooseneck kettle is available in a range of trendy neutral colors like khaki green, stark white, gray, and speckled gray. It has a leak-proof design, beeps when done, has “boil” and “keep warm” modes, and can boil ice cold water within seven minutes. Doesn’t make a bad tabletop decor piece, either.

Bonus: Saki Baristan Electric Kettle

This gem from Saki features a glowing red light ring to indicate heating status. The “smart” light will pulse once it starts boiling and stay steady once it reaches the desired temperature. Expect water to heat up within five minutes and maintain for an hour. Besides being aesthetically sexy, other features include a built-in brew stop watch and auto shut-off.

Get pourin’, kings.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

COSORI Electric Kettle $69.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Vosen Electric Kettle $49.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Stariver Electric Kettle $27.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Mueller Electric Kettle $49.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Mecity Electric Kettle $99.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Poliviar Electric Kettle $119.99 at Amazon Buy Now