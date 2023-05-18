Rise, King, and Behold the Best Standing Desks

VICE readers love a lot of things—sneakers, vibrators, and giant fake chicken drumsticks, to name a few—but sitting down certainly ranks high among their most-enjoyed activities. Still, as the work-at-home army continues growing in this post-pandemic hellscape historical moment, people stay searching for ways to stay limber and strong, since sitting at a desk all day isn’t necessarily great for your body (and sitting on a couch or in bed all day, though maybe more comfortable, is even less so). There are certainly many fine ways to deal with body pains, like Theragunning the shit out of your neck and back or getting expensive massages, but, ultimately, if you’re a full-time desk jockey, it could be good to explore ways of actually standing up and moving more often. No, I don’t mean quitting your job; I’m talkin’ about standing desks.

I know, I know—standing up sucks, especially if you’re in your 30s or beyond. Standing at concerts? Bad. Standing in line? Horrible. Walking to the door to grab the carryout that was just dropped off? Unbearable. But they say it’s good for you, and who are we to argue? So instead of taking up a truly stupid hobby that involves standing, like running or playing pickleball, why not just stand while you work? Then, when it’s time to stop working, you can sit down in peace, knowing you’ve already done a lot of standing for the day. Now you just have to figure out how to convince the delivery guy to bring your ‘za directly to the couch while you score seated tix to the next Pavement tour. While you’re working on that, maybe also peep our list of the best standing desks.

An attractive and modern option

Flexispot is one of the big dogs of standing desks, and this 48” by 24” solid standing desk is a beloved option. The maple top is “cafe chic” enough to make work feel fun (especially if you have good coffee), but not industrial enough to make you feel like you’re actually at an office. With over 8,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star average rating, the remote work army has spoken.

A more rustic vibe

We really like the darker wood on this one—it just feels like it would boost the creative aura of whatever you’re doing at work. It may not be a solid slab surface (though if you’re not a woodworker, you probably won’t care), but this one is hella affordable compared to some of its more expensive competitors.

Because your desk should reflect your personality

We could all use a little motivation from time to time, and what’s more energizing than having a desk that affirms your taste and style in every square inch? Uplift’s desks are super highly rated, and if you cop one from its website, you can basically build your own—you can customize everything from desk shape, wood type, color, and frame to power options. Pretty tight, TBH.

Reclaimed wood? Nice!

Vari’s standing desks are revered in the industry. Boasting a solid top, easy assembly, and even a safety sensor (so you don’t accidentally smash your knee), this is a well thought-out option. Plus, the reclaimed wood gives it a very distinctive look that’ll let ‘em know you’re really here to do business.

A converter to power up the desk you already have

Already have a nice desk? Good for you. If you want to convert it into a standing desk, you can get a snazzy little lift that’ll give you the rise you’re looking for. This winner from TechOrbits comes in wood or black, so you can probably match it to what you’re working with; the separate keyboard tray means it’ll be comfortable to work with for a long time (plus, you won’t be sacrificing precious desk real estate when you inevitably invest in a mechanical keyboard).

A riser with many settings

Whether you’re a short king or Shaquille O’Neal, this masterpiece from Vari should have a height setting for you (there are 11 total). With over 3,300 Amazon reviews for a 4.8-star rating, this one is a certified banger.

To quote Dave Matthews Band: “Stand up.”

