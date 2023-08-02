The Best Clothes Steamers (for Looking Fresh and Rich)

There’s a lot more to being an adult than buying your own food and not sleeping in your parent’s basement. You need to look the part—and we mean that literally. Every piece in your closet should have absolutely no pit stains, holes, and—drum-roll please—wrinkly shirts. It’s bad enough that the first signs of aging (aka: wrinkles, obviously) show up on our precious skin, so why not prevent the creases we can control? Unfortunately, the dry cleaners charge an arm and a leg per shirt, and we’d be lying if we said we owned a proper ironing board, so what’s the best way to de-wrinkle a wardrobe? Your very own clothes steamer.

Whether you’re making sure your wedding guest attire is in tip-top shape, or just want to make sure you look presentable for that, third Tinder date, a clothes steamer is a perfect alternative to pricey trips to the cleaners or time-consuming tussles with an ironing board. To make things a little bit easier, we found the best clothing steamers that will take your threads from drab to fab in a matter of minutes. We love innovation that makes us look good!

Beautural Steamer

This steamer by Beautural is safe enough to use on curtains, furniture, and even toys. It has a detachable 8.79-ounce water tank, a leak-proof design, heats up within 30 seconds, and comes with three additional attachments: a lint brush, soft brush, and creaser—all for 25% off. Perfect for quick steaming sessions with its 15-minute continuous run time, it’s clearly a crowd-pleasing, simple steaming solution; it currently has a 4.4-star average and over 56,000 reviews on Amazon. “I hate to iron! This little steamer is absolutely wonderful!! Small yet mighty!”

Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer

“Deep penetrating steam” is what sold us. (If a product makes its description even just a little bit horny, we’re hooked!) Despite its powerful reputation, this steamer by Conair is surprisingly compact enough to travel with for special events where you need to look sharp as a nail. It has a 4.9-ounce water tank, 10 minutes of continuous run time, and offers spill protection. Did we mention it’s also 20% off?

Hilife Steamer

Do you only have one outlet to your name in your minuscule sanctuary? This steamer by Hilife has a nine-foot-long power cord so you can get shit done at a distance (and for 19% off)! It’s lightweight, compact, holds 8.1 ounces of water, and has a 15-minute continuous run time to banish wrinkles on high-end fabrics such as chiffon, silk, wool, and linen.

Bear Steamer

If your oil diffuser is your best friend, then this steamer by Bear with a built-in aromatherapy box should be the next up on your wishlist. Not just great for de-wrinkling, you can add any essential oil for fresh-smelling clothes without a cluster of creases in sight. It heats up within 25 seconds, has a 7.7-ounce water capacity, and can continuously run for 20 minutes. Smell the sweet aroma of no wrinkles.

Electrolux Steamer

Make your withered button-down shirt look like a million bucks with this Swedish-designed steamer by Electrolux. It heats up within 30 seconds, boasts adjustable steaming levels so you’re always in control no matter the textile, and includes a two-in-one fabric and lint brush to perfect your garments’ presentation. Expect no leakage thanks to its pump steam technology and 18 minutes of continuous steaming. It has a 4.5-star average and over 4,700 reviews on Amazon. “Super powerful….works like a dream!”

