The Best Metal and Steel Sex Toys (for Beginners and Doms Alike)

If you listen to W.A.S.P. and own latex pants, you’ve probably popped a stainless steel dildo into the peach of someone’s good Christian son. And even if you aren’t into hair metal or Skyrim dungeon foreplay (booo), we think that you, the complete metal sex toy n00b, could really benefit from all that steel sex toys have to offer.

“But aren’t they heavy? Aren’t they intense??” Well, that depends. If you want to bring an eight-inch ramrod into your tender corridors, you’re going to need a little lube and prep work (the best part, TBH); but there are also plenty of lowkey, entry-level metallic sex toys for you to enjoy, from travel-ready butt plugs to multi-tasking, double-ended dildos that give you the most bang for your buck.

A gently heated steel dildo can feel like a spa day for your vagina, and the weight of a steel anal toy can feel far more luxurious than a plastic butt plug (exempting the regal Shrek plug, of course). Do you have a urethra? Stainless steel dildos can be great at targeting those, and thus helping you squirt, which is fun, because who doesn’t love dinner and a show? Plus, kinky steel sex toys 1) don’t need batteries or recharging, 2) clean-up super fast, and 3) are way more hygienic and planet-friendly than the PVC rabbit dildo you bought in Amsterdam in 2012. (Throw that junk out!!)

We want to help you level-up your sex toy pantry this year, kings. Gone are the days of fumbling around your nightstand drawer for a forgettable cock ring; nigh is your kinky era of keeping a BDSM steel dildo tucked into your black satin sheets like a hot, rich vampire.

Whether you’re new to metalic sex toys or ready to pop a few Wartenberg wheelies on your Hinge date’s back, let’s go shopping for the crème de la [redacted] of metallic sex toys.

The best stainless steel dildos

Ever since a sex worker and educator told me that her desert island toy would be a steel dildo, I was dying to try one. Specifically, the Njoy G-spot wand, which is beloved by another friend for being a squirt machine (the bulbous tip helps stimulate your urethral sponge/squirt factory), and the curved, double-ended wand is designed to target the G-spot and prostate like a pro. It has a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon from over 700 reviews, with one customer calling it their “Swiss Army sex tool,” and another writing, “This toy is the holy grail of G-spot [orgasms], get it!!!” Find it on our nightstand (and in The Matrixxx ReLOADed).

Another beaut’ and great beginner’s toy, this silver stallion is 60% off at Lovehoney right now, and another double-duty dildo; one end is a smooth, slip-n-slide wand while the other provides a ribbed sensation for your front and back-door needs. It has garnered a 4.7-star average rating on the site, with one fan writing, “I am now a huge fan […] Love the temperature play. Heat it up under hot water, slide it in and OMG! Fantastic!!!”

The Capo dildo is the world’s first [beats Viking drum] vibrating stainless steel dildo, and it rocked our socks off. We’ve penned an entire VICE review/ode to this high-tech ramrod by L’Acier, which comes with a trusty handle for (even easier) maneuvering, and delivers the perfect amount of pressure to your G-spot due to its substantial material. Two Terminator thumbs way up.

The best metallic butt plugs

Backdoor and prostate play requires well-lubed and squeaky-clean hands and toys, which is a big reason why steel anal toys are so clutch; they’re easily cleaned with a little mild soap and water, often designed for temperature play, and compatible with every lube under the Sun.

Here’s a date night idea: take the missus to Avatar, and show her the real way of water with a bit of lube and a lot of kinky edging thanks to this remote- and app-controlled vibrating butt plug. The toy is made by the brand DANKIS (nice), and has earned a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon, where users praise everything from the power of the vibrations to the feel of the slick metallic exterior. As one fan writes, “this little thang is the most jaw grinding, warm lashing feeling product I have EVER used.”

Once again, Njoy gives us a steely sex toy that deserves to be carried by a butler on a silver tray. The small steel butt plug is equipped with a flared base that you can hook your finger in, and weighs a sumptuous (but accessible) 140 grams to bring you even more backdoor stimulation and a feeling of fullness. “Njoy can come with a higher price tag,” one fan writes on Lovehoney, “but honestly it’s worth it […] the small [size] is great for a discrete cheeky extended wear, when you’re out and about.”

Cop a steel cock ring (and cage)

The best part of 2022 was when Frank Ocean tossed his $25,000 luxury cock ring into the sex toy industry mix; the best part of 2023 will be when you cop a stainless steel cock ring (and BDSM chastity cage) and make your new safe word “release the Warg.”

You’re wheely horny

Wartenberg wheels may look intense, but they can be a really tender and ASMR-y part of foreplay; just gently roll the spikes above your lover’s buttocks while Alexa blasts your Frankenstein audiobook, and enjoy.

Now go steel some hearts, player. Just don’t forget the lube.

