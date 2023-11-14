The 25 Best Stocking Stuffers Under $25, From Earbuds to Truffles

Look at you, lucky dog, and your plethora of loved ones—that’s a lot of people to get holiday gifts for, huh? Truly, what is this season about if not showing it by showering the people in your life with delightful Stuff?

Obviously, you start with the important people and the big stuff—stuff for your parents, or your boyfriend/girlfriend/long-term situationship (we don’t judge, we just want to help you get the best stuff). Chances are, once those gifts are banked, there isn’t room in the young professional™ budget for a thoughtful and expensive gift for every other person in your life.

That’s fine! You don’t have to break the bank to let your favorite food lover know you appreciate their good taste or help your friend that won’t stop begging you to go camping gear up for their next trip. Whether they’re your distant blood or chosen family, coworkers or co-conspirators, forever friend or brand-spankin’ new buddy, we promise that you can show anyone you care—all for less than it costs to get dinner delivered. That’s what the best stocking stuffers under $25 are for. Yes, these are gifts you can (theoretically) stuff into a giant sock, but they also hit the sweet spot as “little somethings” (in the figurative and budgetary sense).

Here are our favorite picks for stocking stuffers under $25 for every oddball on your list.

They’re a neat freak

Your lucky recipient may already own a Dyson vacuum and a collection of TikTok-viral cleaning products, but they probably don’t have a mini vacuum specially designed for tidying for their computer keyboard. The rechargeable little machine uses tiny brushes to finally clean up those Doritos crumbs.

They still watch SpongeBob

There’s one thing Mr. Krabs and this Crab Silicone Utensil Rest have in common—they both save money. This affordable, heat-resistant crustacean can be placed on any pot, giving you a sense of that under-the-sea lifestyle no matter what you’re whipping up for dinner.

Keep their mane and skin glowing

Is your significant other always complaining about their split ends or sensitive skin? Maybe a premium satin pillowcase will put an end to their vent sessions so that you can finally play Resident Evil in peace. Silk and satin pillowcases naturally help to keep your hair and skin healthy—and the price point on this one is spectacular. “My hair isn’t as tangled in the morning and I’ve noticed a huge decrease in breakouts,” one Amazon user says. And that’s just one of more than 296,000 reviews. Woah.

They’re a health nut

Wellness connoisseurs love using shaved vegetables as lower-cal, highly nutritious “noodles,” and this extremely tiny Spiral Slicer is like a pencil sharpener for getting that job done. It’s suitable for carving carrots, cucumbers, zucchini, or anything else you want to turn into spaghetti.

They live in New York

Every citizen who lives in the tri-state area should be legally required to own a bagel slicer. This one features a finely serrated edge to effortlessly cut a hunk of bread while keeping your extremities intact. We’re all for an accident-free 2024.

For the wine moms/girlfriends/buddies

Let them send a message straight from the sofa with these socks that say, “If you can read this, bring me some wine.” Just remember to make it a nice pêt-nat.

A top-rated massage gun

Therabody may be the king of massage guns, but this super-affordable model by Olsky has 10 attachments and 30 speed levels, which is a major selling point for us. Slip it into someone’s stocking instead of a spa certificate.

Spice up their life

Does Dad think Chipotle is spicy? Sad. Train him to enjoy the heat with Fly By Jing’s Shorty Spice Set, which includes three two-ounce jars of its best-selling Sichuan flavors.

They drink a concerning amount of lattes

This handy drink whisk by Zulay turns milk and non-dairy milk into a silky foam for daily coffees, matcha, and hot chocolate. All it takes is the simple press of a button. Hell, we even use it to whisk eggs.

Depuff on Christmas morning

Did all those dirty martinis cause some serious face bloat? This editor-fave and TikTok-viral ice roller reduces salt-induced puffiness by increasing circulation. Get your cheekbones back, regardless of what was on last night’s menu.

For the enthusiastically caffeinated…

Barista-quality coffee, no gadgets and minimal effort required.

… and jitters-averse

You know exactly who this is, because of the fact that insist they’re better than coffee the fact that they absolutely refuse to drink coffee always seems to come up in nearly every conversation.

For the skincare obsessive

These holographic, charcoal sheet face masks are gentle enough for anyone’s sensitive skin.

For the bathtub-deprived

Step aside, bath bombs… this is a present for a pal who performs all their ablutions standing up.

For the object-inattentive

They might not be AirPods, but at least these earbuds come at a stocking-stuffer price point, which means you won’t get mad when your friend inevitably loses them on the way home from the function.

For the newly promoted

Is it even a celebration if there isn’t Champagne and chocolate truffles?

For the whimsical geek

Repeat after me: You’re never too old for glow-in-the-dark stars.

For the aspiring artist

This tiny watercolor kit comes with a dozen colors and a water brush pen, which means they can start making masterpieces right now.

For the boozy…

Doesn’t matter if they prefer gin, tequila, vodka, rum, or bourbon—as long as they’re into novelty. Freeze these cubes, then drop them into your spirit of choice for an instant high-end cocktail experience, from a fancy old-fashioned to a unique margarita.

…and the late-night snackers

Making some midnight nachos? Keep things 100 with this groovy gold grater.

For the contemplators

Got a pal with more stuff in their brain than text on a Dr. Bronner’s bottle? This thinking putty will help them work through their thoughts.

For the pen-clickers

One pen, a whole plethora of fidgeting options.

For the sweetest person you know…

Not just honey, but honey made from wildflower nectar and infused with lavender.

… and the spiciest

Truffle and hot chilis make for a distinctive gourmet duo—but grab the full sampler if you’re dealing with a true pepper head.

For the compulsive hand-washer

We get it: You can never be too careful. Keep your mitts moisturized as well as sanitized with this cult favorite.

Get giftin’.

