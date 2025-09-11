The 3 Best Streaming Apps You’re Not Using (Yet)

We all know the heavy-hitters of streaming apps. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Criterion, Peacock, Paramount Plus, Apple TV+. These are the channels we all know and maybe even love. They don’t have a monopoly on good shows, movies, and documentaries, though.

Here are three streaming apps that routinely have great stuff. And oh yeah, they’re cheap, too.

Curiosity Stream

You may not know the network, but you should already be familiar with the Curiosity Stream founder’s work. John S. Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, set up this all-documentary streaming channel in 2015.

It only costs $5 per month for access to thousands of documentaries. Plenty are originals. Even more are from other networks that have found a new home on the network. If you’re like me and lamenting the turn toward reality shows on History and the Discovery Channel, this channel’s for you to discover.

metrograph

Named for the most charming movie theater in New York City, of which I’m a frequent patron, Metrograph debuted its streaming channel after it had to temporarily close during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

Metrograph specializes in screening films that are hard to find elsewhere, from forgotten historical gems to newly released indie flicks that never got a widespread theater release. For $5 a month, you get access to both the streaming app and, if you’re in New York, the theater itself.

the roku channel

This one’s not much of a secret among those who use a Roku TV or Roku streaming device, but you don’t have to have a Roku anything to watch this ad-supported streaming channel for free. All you need is a Roku account and either punch into your URL bar www.therokuchannel.roku.com or download the iOS or Android app.

And you know what? There are some seriously good movies on here. I’ve been watching The Roku Channel regularly since it debuted in September 2017. Honestly, I think it has a better selection than Roku’s new $3-per-month, no-ad channel, howdy.