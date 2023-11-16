The Best Subscription Boxes That’ll Make You Wait by the Mailbox

Subscriptions: They’re not just for magazines. No, these days, it seems everything is available for recurring purchases—from household staples, such as deodorant and cleaning supplies, to more unique monthly subscription boxes, including world-class coffee beans and massive boxes of beef jerky. With so many options out there, it can be tough to weed through the nice-to-haves and get to the holy-shit-I-must-drop-everything-and-buy-this-nows.

That, dear reader, is where we slide into your screens. We’re here to hold your hand through the strange and scary simulation as you peruse the best subscription boxes and best gift boxes on the web. We know these are going to be hot-ticket items this year since a) they’re awesome, b) they let you leave the gift-choosing to experts in fields you might not be well-versed in, and c) they arrive at the same time every month with no fuss or extra planning.

Read on to see a short list of some of the best subscription boxes for everyone on your gift-giving list, from Japanese snack subscriptions to cheese boxes.

The best coffee subscription boxes

True coffee nerds never hit the grocery store for their beans; they simply entrust an amazing roaster to send them a bag or two every other week, knowing that whatever shows up will be great. Arkansas-based Onyx Coffee Lab is run by some of the best baristas and java geniuses in the country. For the price of a few mocha Frappuccinos with extra caramel drizzle, you can try their coffee on the regular.

If you want a bit more variety and are stumped, you can’t go wrong with a subscription for top-tier cups of joe on the daily. Send your loved one on a “world coffee tour” with a monthly box from Atlas Coffee Club. Nothing says I love you than making your S/O bounce off the walls.

A hot sauce subscription

If you’re a spicy guy or gal who loves watching Hot Ones, join the fun with a hot sauce subscription box that includes exclusive new Hot Ones sauces, stickers, and bottles from the show. Don’t forget to make sure to dab on the last wing (true fans will know what we mean).

The best snack subscription boxes

Gift your babe a customized box of candy, snacks, cookies, popcorn, or coffee and tea to show them they are worth more than the McDonald’s dollar menu.

Are you one of those (correct) people who find that international grocery stores often have way better snacks than Whole Foods or whatever? Get a subscription to Umamicart’s snack subscription box, which includes a monthly delivery of Asian treats (recent boxes have highlighted Chinese and Korean desserts) curated by snack experts.

Calling all snacky Jackies and couch-locked stoners: You can now have delicious Japanese snacks sent to your door each month. Bokksu, whom we love, delivers authentic Japanese snacks, candies, and teas directly to your home. “Every box you purchase supports these family-run businesses in Japan and helps keep their traditions alive,” the website reads. Each box ships from Japan and comes with 20-24 Japanese snacks, candies, and a tea pairing curated around a fun cultural theme, along with a guide magazine that details each product’s origin, flavors, and common allergens.

The manly subscription boxes (LOL)

Man Crates are marketed to—you guessed it—men, but they’re really for anyone in your life who’d love to be showered in jerky, whiskey paraphernalia, and other traditionally “masculine” things. (Though, for the record, whoever decided grain alcohol and preserved meats were only for men made a critical blunder.) Gift your loved ones a box of everything they need to dominate the grill, a crate of sick workout accoutrements, and more.

For the indoorsman in your life

If you haven’t noticed by now, we’re stans of all things outdoorsy, cottagecore, and lumbersexual. Bespoke Post is one of the best online retailers for everyday carry essentials and general outdoors gear, and has all sorts of themed subscription boxes available for à la carte or monthly subscriptions.

Meat come to house… open door for meat

A subscription from Craft Jerky Co. can get you up to eight bags of premium, curated beef jerky every month. Reviewers have reported tasty flavors from pepper jerky and mango habanero jerky to garlic ginger jerky and more.

You need some new threads

Listen, not everybody loves shopping, but that doesn’t mean that those people don’t enjoy looking fly when they step out on a date or to a show. Stitch Fix has actual stylists that will curate boxes of clothes for you based on your preferences, size, and budget. It’s like having a partner who wants to take you shopping, only you don’t have to buy them lunch and hear about their week. Stitch Fix is great for men, women, and kids.

For the pet freak in your life

You know the ones: They won’t stop showing everyone pictures of their (admittedly cute) corgi, they tell their friends with kids that being dog parents is even harder than being human parents, and they never shut up about how they heard that Jessica has been feeding her purebred Dachshund [shudders] kibble and not sustainably sourced Scottish salmon. This Barkbox is their perfect gift; the monthly subscription comes with themed toys that are great for setting the scene at their next doggie photoshoot.

A literal crate of joy

It’s time to bust out your crowbar of optimism—we’ve got crates of joy coming your way in the form of monthly subscription boxes from Cratejoy. These are awesome, affordable gift boxes that will make perfect presents for your loved ones. Perhaps they’d be interested in The Deadbolt Mystery Society Monthly Box, which sends a new stand-alone investigation game to your doorstep each month? Or maybe they’re more into a Date Box Subscription, which delivers a box with challenges or activities to help inspire laughter and strengthen your relationship on date night? The possibilities are endless.

Say “cheese!”

And then say it again each month, since Murray’s Classic Cheese of the Month Club delivers hand-picked cheeses chosen from the highest quality international and domestic producers, directly to your doorstep, from the most delectable cheddars and triple creams to the brightest goat cheeses and most savory washed rind wheels. This club is a great gift for the novice cheese lover who wants to try new varieties or the seasoned cheese veteran who likes to keep their home well-stocked with the good stuff. Each box comes with a rotating collection of three to four approachable and iconic cheeses your giftee will love.

