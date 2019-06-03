18 Recipes to Live Your Best Seafood Shack Life This Summer

The beaches of the Northeast might not have palm trees and fine white sand, but what they lack in tropicality, they make up for in good seafood. Scattered across all those little seaside towns are plenty of seafood shacks, where you can chase your lobster roll with a soft serve and a side of fries—all before waiting 30 minutes, as your parents probably warned you, to pop back into the frigid ocean. No matter where you stand on the issue of mayo versus butter as the best lobster roll dressing, these recipes will take you straight to the summer seafood shack, but without the worry of seagulls trying to steal your food off the picnic table. Time to crack a cold crab leg with the boys.

Traditional Maine Lobster Roll Recipe

Just right for a hot summer day, this classic lobster roll is nice and refreshing with cold mayo and super-fresh Maine lobster, all inside a buttery brioche roll.

Luke’s Lobster Rolls Recipe

If you’re Team Butter, then this simple lobster roll is for you: nothing but chunky pieces of lobster meat drizzled with butter and a little lemon. (The only place for mayo in this roll is spread on the buns.)

Matty Matheson’s Lobster Roll Recipe

This take on a lobster roll comes from Matty Matheson, who goes buckwild with a topping of coleslaw for a creamy crunch. Why serve your sandwich with sides when you can put the sides on the sandwich?

Alaska King Crab Rolls Recipe

Look at a lobster roll as a template, and you can use it for all your favorite seafood. Stuff a roll with meaty king crab legs instead and you’ll still be living large.

Shrimp Rolls Recipe

If you can’t find lobster or just want something a little more budget-friendly for your summer sandwiches, these easy shrimp rolls are just as dope.

Easy Fried Whole Belly Clams Recipe

Fried clams might be the quintessential seafood shack snack, but they’re surprisingly easy to make at home—plus, we’ve added helpful recipes for your own cocktail and tartar sauce.

Beer-Battered Seafood Recipe

While you’re at it, you might as well fry all the seafood. Serve your beer-battered seafood feast in red plastic baskets, and you’ll really get those shack vibes down.

Rhode Island Stuffies Recipe

An Ocean State classic, these easy stuffed clams are full of bread, chorizo, and butter, because Rhode Island might be small, but it sure is mighty.

Clams Casino Recipe

This seaside appetizer is fancier than your standard shack menu, but clams are classic. A filling of bacon, parmesan, and wine makes this dish rich and indulgent.

Maryland Steamed Crabs Recipe

The northeast isn’t the only place with good seafood, so take some cues from Maryland with a big batch of steamed blue crabs—the most fun way to feed a crowd.

Homemade Fried Fish Fillet Sandwich Recipe

This riff on the classic fried fish sandwich gets a kick of freshness from tender lettuce, herbs, and cute little cornichons.

Fried Fish Sandwich Recipe

A homemade roll and an ultra-crispy, potato-based batter really take this fish sandwich to the next level.

Easy Seafood Chowder Recipe

Even on hot summer days, a true seafood shack is serving up chowder. This version is quick and easy, so you can spend less time cooking and more time eating.

Crispy Chicken Fingers Recipe

Because, let’s be real, it’s not a snack shack without some chicken tenders on the side. Dredge these guys in cornflakes for a fun twist on the usual finger food.

Homemade French Fries Recipe

Learn to make perfectly crispy French fries, and you’ve got the best side for everything on this list.

Old Bay Hush Puppies Recipe

Fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside, once you have one of these hush puppies, it’ll be hard to stop.

Creamy Coleslaw Recipe

There’s a reason they serve coleslaw with all this stuff: after all that rich, fried food, you need something to perk up your palate. Buttermilk gives this version a nice tang.

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe

After you’ve downed a lobster roll, knocked back a few fried clams, and positively stuffed yourself with fries, it’s time for something cold and sweet, so make some vanilla ice cream.

