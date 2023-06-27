The Best Summer Shirts for Men for Adding Some Sauce

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the only season were autumn, and we woke up to a crisp fall morning every day? Think about it, boys: The weather would always be perfect for showing off our sick jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and coats that stay trapped in a closet or under-bed storage bin for more than half the year. (Think of all the pockets!) Alas, though enticing as it may sound (at least to me, as someone who thrives during the cooler months), it’s not the world we live in. And, as the weather gets warmer, dudes everywhere are realizing that their summer wardrobe is not where it needs to be. If you find that your drawers are filled with ratty logo tees, pit-stained tanks, and awkward dress shirts, it’s time for those to go to the great Goodwill in the sky in favor of threads that actually make you look and feel like a yacht rock king—stacks of breezy button-ups and carefree cabana shirts. No worries, fellas—we’ve got you covered with the best summer shirts for men.

It’s time to ditch your old formula of “wearing whatever you usually wear during the colder parts of the year and just accepting the fact that you’re uncomfortably hot and sweaty” and invest in some easy, cool-as-a-cucumber shirts for summer. We’re talking about linen long-sleeves for loungey beach looks, seersucker short-sleeves for pulling up to the backyard BBQ, and more chill-ready shirts and polos for all your summer needs. Grab a bottle of natty wine, don your short-shorts, and let’s shop.

You’re looking for a retro feel

Wish you could have puffed cigars on the Mediterranean coast in the 60s? This 100% cotton cross between a polo shirt and a cardigan features a vintage-inspired fishermen’s sweater cable knit design and full front placket for layering (or, you know, subtle pec exposure). Pick this bad boy up in “Heather Mediterranean” blue, and you’re practically halfway to Positano already.

Looking for “Milan meets The Big Lebowski?” Mango makes a solid bowling shirt that—thanks to its oversized silhouette, linen blend fabrication, and open collar—is the perfect shirt for when temps get above 80 and you have to look presentable and (at least somewhat) formal. While you could definitely wear it buttoned up, you could also rock it wide open with a white tank for effortless breathability (preferably with a gold chain, slim trousers, and loafers—sans socks).

WTF is seersucker, anyway?

Answer: All you need to know is that it’s an ideal textile for summerwear. Madewell’s Seersucker Easy Short-Sleeve Shirt features a relaxed, breathable cotton fabric with seersucker’s recognizable puckered surface, which ensures that very little of it actually rests on your skin on hot days.

Shirts for smoking outside bars

Tombolo’s cabana shirts aren’t for the faint of heart, but neither is going on a 36-hour bender that starts innocently with a meet up at the local park and ends with you battling the most mind-bending hangover of your life. (Summer in the city, amirite!?). The “¡Gusanito!” cabana shirt is bold in every conceivable way a shirt can be—from its parchment and pink color scheme, to its embroidered agave plant and tequila bottle (complete with worm) graphics. Made from lightweight terry cloth, the brand suggests that this shirt could double as a towel in a pinch. Talk about the perfect shirt for a wild night out.

This soccer-inspired polo is giving: Why, of course I’d like to sit in the pub all day. Made with a moisture-wicking fabric and a vintage soccer kit-style v-neck collar, this might be the perfect shirt for looking like you know exactly what’s going on with Champions League (even if the last time you watched a match was while viewing Bend It Like Beckham on an airplane).

You use “summer” as a verb (or at least, you wish you could)

Let’s be honest: There’s nothing better than a light, long sleeve shirt button-up to wear all summer long. Even if your lifestyle is less Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa and more “barefoot Bud Lights on the fire escape,” a classic button up shirt is basically the “do everything, work anywhere” piece of the season. For our money, you can’t go wrong with a blue shirt (ideally with some kind of stripe pattern) to get the most bang for your buck. New money? Old money? No money? This summer, that’s between you and your wardrobe.

Prep is back baby!

Maybe it’s a Succession-inspired “stealth wealth” wave, or the return of the early-2000s to the cultural fore, but prep is definitely back. Even if the style is primed for return, that doesn’t mean you need to start stocking up on pastel-colored polo shirts. As an alternative, we’d suggest rocking with a bit of Madras plaid. While true Madras plaid must be made in Chennai in India (per the U.S. Federal Trade Commission), the style has been recreated and reworked by several brands across the globe over the years. A hallmark of preppy summertime wardrobes since at least the 1950s, Madras plaid (and styles adjacent to it) are identified by its lightweight, colorful, almost-patchwork-like aesthetic. Unlike many other brands on the market, J.Crew—itself at the forefront of the prep revival—went to India to create its own Madras pattern. Now, when you dust off that OG Vampire Weekend LP for a little late night listening under the stars this summer, you can actually dress the part.

Let’s do lun… I mean, linen

A full-on vacation fabric, linen is perfect for summer shirting. That said, unless you’re immediately next to a beach (or Drake’s dad) linen can be a little bit difficult to pull off. Famous for its breathability, but notorious for its inclination to wrinkle, linen may be a summer staple, but it’s not without its downsides. Wills’ take on the linen shirt is designed with a unique linen blend that counteracts the fiber’s natural tendency to wrinkle—meaning you can throw this in your carry-on as you pack for vacation (last-minute, obviously) and not worry that it’ll be a crumpled mess by the time you get to your hotel.

The best summer shirts on Amazon

Need your summer shirts, like, yesterday? Amazon has some fast-shipping options that look like they cost three times their price and are ready to show up on your doorstep and stuff your suitcase even if you’re headed to Hawaii this weekend.

This regular-fit Short-Sleeve Poplin shirt from Amazon Essentials is a summer must-have for wearing open over a white T-shirt or tank top, and with a low price point and various prints to choose from, you won’t have to worry about spilling Fernet on it at the cookout.

This Vatpave jawn comes in a whopping 22 different prints, from paisley to geometric, with upturned cuffs on the sleeves and a fun feel. Make sure you get one size up, since according to reviews, this bad boy shrinks a touch in the wash. “Perfect for summer days and soft enough to not have that stiff texture,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “Getting more of these for sure.” (It also has a 4.5-star average from over 10,874 ratings, so they must be doing something right.)

Maybe it’s just my proximity to suburban dads in Houston, Texas, but nothing screams “I spent the kids’ college fund on a new fishing boat” quite like a Columbia PFG fishing shirt. Don’t worry if you’re not a fisherman, this is designed with all the functionality you’d need while reeling in the years on a boat (or, you know, surviving a sweaty summer)—including UVA-blocking UPF 30 fabric, double velcro-closure chest pockets, and a breathable back vent. If you’re asking this writer, this is the shirt you need whether you’re spending all day in the sun or sitting down for a nice Tex-Mex dinner with the family on Saturday night.

Let’s be honest: Summer is all about throwing back a few (see: several) brews with your crew on a regular basis. This Guinness-branded short sleeve rugby shirt makes sure everyone in your 6-foot radius can say with certainty, “Oh, I know what he’ll be having.”

Meet me in Margaritaville

If your idea of summer is a little bit Jimmy Buffet, and a little bit Tony Soprano, you’d practically obligated to own something from Tommy Bahama. While the brand’s offering is actually a lot more varied than you might expect, it seems like a missed opportunity to not grab something with a wild floral print.

You’re going down the road feelin’ bad

We know you, rider—you’re living on reds, vitamin C, and cocaine, and you’ll be singin’ like a summer breeze in a few short weeks when all of your friends come to see you, so you’ll want to be rocking Deadhead merch when the sun gets high. (Catch you in the fall, we’re gone Phishin’.)

Now all you need is jorts, and you’re lord of the pool party.

