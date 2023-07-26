The Best Summer Shoes For Men (That Aren’t Sandals)

Summer is here, fellas, which means it’s time to shelf the heavy pairs of Dr. Martens and gorpy hiking boots and exchange for some warm weather kicks. Now, as tempting as it may be to reach for a pair of flip flops or Keens, sandals for gents are generally only to be worn with socks—with the exception of Birkenstocks and Tevas, which are acceptable to wear toes-out with your vintage Grateful Dead shirt—and while they’re good for the beach, that’s essentially their only use. (Crocs actually serve as a much better beach shoe, but we’ll get to that.) Even the boardwalk proves to be treacherous terrain for sandals, where a stray piece of wood or nail can spell excruciating toe-wedgies or torn-up soles. Plus, we’ve got to go to work, on dates, and into other social situations where we don’t want our gnarly, unkempt feet on full display. Even for the pedicured among us, sometimes we’re just in the mood (and market) for a closed-toe summer shoe.

If your current summer footwear options are few and far between, we’re here to help. The best summer shoes for men need to be stylish, sturdy, and breathable, which means we’re not looking for tons of insulation, but we are looking for flexibility, durability, and general swag. That’s why we bring you this short list of our summertime shoe must-haves, from loungy loafers and cult-fave clogs to dad-core sneaks and more. Lace up—it’s shoppin’ time.

A classic pair of white or neutral sneakers

For everyday wear, you can’t go wrong with white sneakers. While there are plenty of options out there—see our full list of the best white sneakers for men here—we’re fans of the iconic Stan Smith from Adidas. They go with everything from suits to sweatpants, and are super supportive and comfortable for even the most discerning sole. Even though the silhouette’s simplicity sparked a wave of popularity that almost made them played out, the Stan Smith is so iconic that even if it’s not trending, it’s never truly out of step with what’s in style. Let’s put it this way: If they’re good enough for Phoebe Philo, they’re good enough for us.

“Woo-hoo, they’ll let anyone in here!” is how we started greeting our friends after slappin’ these suckers onto our feet. New Balance doesn’t just make quality runners anymore—they’ve established themselves as veritable streetwear gods in the past few years, with designer collabs and a general cultural cachet. Effectively revived by Teddy Santis and company over at Aimé Leon Dore, these 550s come in a bunch of tantalizing colorblocked combinations, so buy all of them for elite mixing and matching.

We’re all trying for that laid-back look, right? This upgrade on the classic Vans slip-on sneaker still has a pared-down, minimal design perfect for pairing with beachy outfits, a flowy summer shirt, and a cigar.

Maybe you’re taking up hiking this summer, or maybe you’re just obsessed with the cult-fave Salomon silhouette (no judgment; we’re right there with you), but you can’t go wrong with the Salomon XT-6. Rugged but still very lightweight and streamlined, the XT-6 has become a street style favorite. Easily identified by its rugged Contagrip rubber outsole and bolo tie-like Quicklace closure, this is the perfect do-it-all, go-anywhere-and-everywhere sneaker you need in your summer rotation.

A lightweight pair of non-douchey loafers

Loafers: not just for investment bankers! If sneaker-shaped, then why not sneaker?, you may ask—and the answer is in the materials. A solid basic loafer should be both comfortable and practical, and these Strafford Woven Moc Toe Loafer by Nunn Bush are exactly that. They feature premium woven leather uppers with detailed stitching and tassels, and a soft, microfiber lining for all-day wearability.

Let those puppies BREATHE with these very… confident, very awesome Black UNBITA-ab Loafers by Suicoke. They feature a round tabi-like toe, a Velcro strap at both vamp and ankle, as well as a foam rubber midsole and tonal-treaded rubber outsole. I know we said no sandals up the headline, but we’re willing to make an exception for this sandal-loafer (which, for what it’s worth, is what the brand calls this silhouette) hybrid. (Disclaimer: You may have to fend off hordes of people asking you about your kicks.)

If you’re not familiar with huaraches, they’re the woven leather loafers that are built for summer vacations. Originally a traditional type of sandal from Mexico, modern huaraches come in a variety of vibes from “total hippie” to “essentially a dress shoe.” Best of all, they’re super-breathable, but won’t expose your (presumably ugly) little tootsies to the unsuspecting world. These classic brown bois from Chamula Cancun are very Miami-chic, while this pair of Nisolos in “Tobacco” are ready for the cabana.

Speaking of Nisolo, these huarache-style loafers aren’t just great for guzzling mojitos in a linen shirt by the ocean—they’re good for guzzling mojitos in a linen shirt in the ocean, since the breathable leather is water-resistant. They also feature a cushioned footbed lined with an ultra-comfy insole.

Clogs and mules as far as the eye can see

Oh Vans, how you always come through for us. Remember how we were gassing up the brand’s iconic Slip-On sneaker just a second ago? This clog-sneaker hybrid is probably better known as a “mule,” and it combines the best parts of classic slip-on Vans and rubber Croc-style clogs to bring you the final boss in kickaround footwear. Plus, the green colorway will match the olives in the many, many martinis you’ll slug this summer.

The OG of modern clogs: Birkenstock Bostons. These are made for stomping year-round, but have a special place in our summer wardrobes—the contoured footbed offers comfort, while its suede body makes it a svelte, lightweight choice. They’re also designed to stimulate circulation and improve balance, which sounds equally dope.

It’s 2023, and we all need a tactical pair of Crocs in our closets. If they aren’t outfitting Seal Team Six in these bad boys, we need to have a word with Uncle Sam. Perfect for trips to the beach and jaunts around the city, these all-terrain tactical Crocs are exactly what the doctor ordered, specifically when you told them you planned on cramming your feet into some mustard-colored Timbs until September. They feature a more rugged outsole than regular Crocs and an adjustable turbo strap for high-speed scrambling. (Pro tip: I found these run a touch big, but the strap tightens and loosens for a perfect fit every time.)

All that’s left now is to snag a pair of running shoes to prepare for your Baywatch-style beach runs.

