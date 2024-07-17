15 Best Sunscreens (That Actually Work Without Feeling Gross on Your Skin)

The good ol’ days of folding out the trusty lawn chair and slathering on Sun Bum tanning oil are long gone. We should all know by now that protecting our skin from the sun is super important. Sunscreen is our trusty ally in the fight against harmful UV rays, helping to prevent skin damage, premature aging, and even skin cancer.

With so many options out there, finding the right sunscreen can feel a little bit like getting sucked into a black hole. Trust me, I’ve tried what feels like a billion different sunscreens, which ultimately helped me compile this list.

After some serious digging, our top pick for the best sunscreen is the Hawaiian Tropic Skin Defense Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50. It offers broad-spectrum protection, is easy to apply, and has a pleasant, non-greasy texture. Plus, it smells like a dream, whisking you away to some faraway paradise—and who doesn’t love that?

Not convinced or want to explore all your options? No worries, we’ve got the whole shebang for you below, including mineral-based, fragrance-free options and ones suited for sports and swimming. Whether you’re hitting the beach or running errands in the ungodly heat, these sunscreens have you covered.

Quick look at the best sunscreen

How to Pick The Best Sunscreen

Choosing the best sunscreen doesn’t have to feel like some complicated math equation.

First, check the SPF rating. You’ll want at least SPF 30 to make sure you’re well-protected against those pesky rays. There are actually two types of UV rays you need to watch out for, UVA and UVB. UVA rays penetrate the skin more deeply and are the culprits behind aging, while UVB rays cause those gnarly sunburns. A good sunscreen will provide broad-spectrum protection, keeping you safe from both.

Skin can be finicky, whether it’s sensitive, acne-prone, or somewhere in between, so you’ll want to peek at the ingredients. If you’ve got sensitive skin, mineral sunscreens are usually a safer bet, while those with oily skin might prefer non-comedogenic formulas to keep pores clear. For mineral sunscreens, zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are your go-to. If you lean towards chemical sunscreens, look for avobenzone.

A water-resistant formula is a must if you’re into sports or swimming. For everyday wear, a lightweight, moisturizing sunscreen will do the trick.

This list covers all the bases: chemical, mineral, budget-friendly, suited for different skin types and tones, face sunscreens, and reef-safe options.

And remember: whatever sunscreen you choose, be sure to reapply every two hours.

Best sunblock overall – Hawaiian Tropic Skin Defense Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

Hawaiian Tropic Skin Defense Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 reigns supreme thanks to its excellent protection and delightful smell. This sunscreen is a treat for your skin, infused with island-inspired botanicals like guava, papaya, mango, passion fruit, plumeria, and aloe. The formula also includes green tea extract, which creates a protective antioxidant layer to guard against long-term damage and premature aging.

Its lightweight, non-greasy texture makes it great for daily wear. It absorbs quickly without feeling heavy, and the nourishing natural ingredients make it suitable for most skin types. Plus, it’s vegan, PETA-certified cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate. We also love that the packaging is made from 45% recycled materials, making it a choice you can feel good about.

Best spray sunscreen – Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen is our top choice for powerful sun protection without a heavy finish. This lightweight sunscreen absorbs quickly, leaving your skin with a clean, ultra-light feel and a non-shiny finish.

Thanks to its Helioplex Technology, it provides superior broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. The formula is oxybenzone-free and non-comedogenic—meaning it won’t clog your pores—and should be good for all skin types. We love that this spray is easy to apply with little to no mess (and water-resistant), so mist it on for gardening, biking, hula-hooping, or swimming without worrying about sun damage.

Best for sensitive skin – BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide

For my sensitive skin babes (hi!), BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50+ is the best. This formula provides Blue Lizard’s strongest UV protection yet, keeping your skin safe with 80 minutes of sweat and water resistance—perfect for swimming, running, or any outdoor activity you fancy.

Mineral sunscreens are typically better for sensitive skin, and this one uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to shield your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays without potentially irritating chemical ingredients. Plus, it’s reef-friendly, containing no oxybenzone or octinoxate, so you can enjoy the sun while helping protect delicate marine ecosystems.

We love the Smart Bottle Technology—the bottle turns blue in sunlight, reminding you to reapply your sunscreen. Robust protection while being gentle on your skin? It’s a win-win.

Fragrance-free – Bondi Sands Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50

If you’re constantly searching for a sunscreen that doesn’t smell, check out Bondi Sands Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50. This Aussie favorite tops our list for its powerful sun protection and fragrance-free formula, making it a good choice for those who prefer their screen without any scent.

The fast-absorbing, invisible, non-greasy finish makes it a breeze to use daily. It offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 UVA and UVB protection, so it’s both gentle and packs a punch. What sets it apart is the intense hydration it delivers—up to 72 hours, thanks to soothing ingredients like aloe vera and Vitamin E. If you’ve got dry skin, this one’s for you.

You won’t need to worry about sweating or swimming, either, because this sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Plus, it’s free from parabens and sulfates, so it’s suitable for sensitive skin.

Most effective sunscreen – Coppertone SPORT Sunscreen Spray SPF 100

Looking for some seriously strong sunscreen? Coppertone SPORT Sunscreen Spray SPF 100 is your match. Whether you’re passionate about running, hiking, or just lounging by the pool (without burning to a crisp), this high-performance spray sunscreen has got you covered. It’s designed to stay on even when you sweat and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

We especially appreciate that it provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection in a moisturizing formula, and the continuous sprayer makes it easy to apply from any angle.

Work out, head to the big game, or enjoy a sunny day—just remember to reapply as directed to maintain that tough sun protection.

Best mineral sunscreen – CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

You know you’re in good hands with CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, since it’s developed with dermatologists. This hydrating sunscreen lotion provides broad-spectrum protection by reflecting the sun’s damaging UVA/UVB rays with 100% mineral filters, including zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

The lightweight formula delivers all-day hydration and protection thanks to three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which help restore the skin’s natural barrier and lock in moisture long after application. It’s allergy-tested, fragrance-free, paraben-free, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for even the most sensitive skin. We’d say that’s a win.

Most invisible sunscreen – Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

If you need a little more oomph than a mineral sunscreen, Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 kicks the protection up a notch. This lightweight and hydrating sunscreen is supercharged to absorb both UVA and UVB rays, so your skin stays safe and youthful.

What we love most? No white cast. This SPF 50 lotion has a light, refreshing scent and absorbs easily without feeling sticky or leaving that dreaded white residue. It’s perfect for more active days, featuring a high-performance formula that’s water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

It protects and nourishes your skin. It’s packed with clean, antioxidant-rich ingredients like sunflower and rosemary leaf extracts and free from oxybenzone and octinoxate.

Best for sports – Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion

If you have an active lifestyle, Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion is a powerhouse when it comes to sun protection. Designed with sports enthusiasts in mind, this sunscreen provides strong, broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection without oxybenzone. It absorbs quickly, is non-greasy, and won’t run into your eyes (ouchy), so you can focus on your game without any distractions.

This lightweight lotion is also seriously resistant to sweat and water, so it outlasts all your activities. Hit the beach with friends, go running, or enjoy the great outdoors—whatever you active types do, this sunscreen has you covered.

Best for swimming – Neutrogena Beach Defense Water-Resistant Face & Body SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion

Summer is for swimming, and Neutrogena Beach Defense Water-Resistant SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion is your perfect companion. This sunscreen packs a punch with broad-spectrum SPF 70 protection, and thanks to its Helioplex technology, defends against both skin-aging UVA and skin-burning UVB rays.

Built to withstand beach-strength conditions, this sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, ensuring you stay protected while swimming laps or sweating buckets during a cycle sesh. The fast-absorbing, lightweight formula is oil-free, PABA-free, and oxybenzone-free, making it a safe choice for any outdoor adventure.

Best face sunscreen – innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36

Korean sunscreens are all the rage right now, and for good reason. I’ve got a slight obsession with Korean skincare myself because they keep ingredient lists minimal, avoiding things like silicone and other (potentially) irritating ingredients, which is a godsend for those of us with sensitive skin.

The innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 is your go-to choice for a glowing, protected complexion. This everyday face sunscreen leaves no white cast, thanks to its light formula with Green Tea and sunflower seed oil, which provides broad-spectrum protection while giving you a fresh, dewy glow, even under makeup.

This lightweight lotion is also infused with Cica to hydrate and soothe, and forms an invisible shield that’s perfect for daily wear. Formulated without oxybenzone and octinoxate, it’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

Best for acne-prone skin – La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen Dry Touch SPF 60

If you have acne-prone skin (hello, again!), La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen Dry Touch SPF 60 should be a skincare staple. This non-comedogenic face sunscreen is amazing for sensitive skin, providing broad-spectrum protection without causing breakouts. The oil-free formula helps absorb pore-clogging oil, reduces shine, and keeps your skin looking matte and clear, even in the summer heat and humidity.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen is free from oxybenzone, octinoxate, fragrance, oil, and parabens. It’s allergy-tested and designed to be gentle yet effective, so we think it’s an excellent choice for those with acne-prone skin who still want reliable sun protection—without the risk of breakouts.

Best for kids – Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Spray

For kiddos who are always on the go, Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Spray is a dream. This clear, water-resistant formula can be applied to wet or dry skin, so you can keep up with even the most energetic little ones.

Sun Bum’s Kids line is made without oxybenzone, octinoxate, gluten, parabens, or synthetic fragrance. You can trust the bum for all skin types, as it provides broad spectrum protection, is dermatologist tested, paraben free, vegan, cruelty-free, and Hawaii reef compliant.

Best for dark skin tones – Black Girl Sunscreen

No white cast? No problem. Black Girl Sunscreen is a super choice for melanin-rich skin, giving robust SPF 30 protection against UVA and UVB rays. This specially formulated sunscreen prevents premature aging, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots, so your skin stays radiant and protected.

We love that it doubles as both a sunscreen and a moisturizer and is infused with nourishing natural ingredients like jojoba, cacao, and avocado, providing all-over skin protection and hydration. The sheer, residue-free formula promises a clear, lightweight application, perfect for daily use under makeup or on its own (this can be used for the face and body).

Black Girl Sunscreen is committed to both your health and the environment and is free from parabens, fragrance, oxybenzone, and octinoxate, making it a reef-friendly choice. Plus, it’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you stay protected even while perfecting your swan dive.

Best splurge – EltaMD UV Lotion Body Sunscreen, SPF 30+ Sunscreen Lotion

For a combination moisturizer and sunscreen, EltaMD UV Lotion Body Sunscreen SPF 30+ is worth the splurge. This vegan, fragrance-free, and paraben-free sunscreen is a top-tier choice for those who want both protection and luxury. Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and Zinc Oxide, it keeps your skin moisturized while providing broad-spectrum protection.

EltaMD UV Lotion is great for sensitive skin, thanks to its hydrating formula that reduces flakiness and leaves your skin feeling smooth and soft. It’s designed for all skin types and can be worn alone or under makeup if you’re using it on your face. This unscented lotion not only helps retain skin moisture but also diminishes fine lines, making it a great daily sunscreen.

Best for your budget – Eucerin Sun Advanced Hydration SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion

Eucerin Sun Advanced Hydration SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion is my go-to for everyday wear. It’s lightweight, silicone-free, fungal acne-safe, and doesn’t have a strong smell. This sunscreen gives you a dewy glow without looking slick, and the generous amount in the tube ensures you get the best bang for your buck.

The fragrance-free formula is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Humectants, which attract and replenish your skin’s natural moisture, leaving it hydrated and supple for up to 8 hours. It’s also free of dyes, parabens, PABA, phthalates, oxybenzone, and octinoxate. You’ll get UVA/UVB sun protection, and it features an advanced antioxidant complex—5 AOX Shield—which not only neutralizes free radicals but also helps support skin health. It also dries clear, leaving no visible residue, and is water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. It’s perfect for both face and body, so it’s a cheap sunscreen you can rely on daily.

For the beach bums, fitness fanatics, and all-around sun-soakers, there’s a sun-sational sunscreen out there for you.