The Best Sunscreen Sticks for Lazy People Who Don’t Want Wrinkles

Have you been listening? Or are you choosing to ignore us, dermatologists, and plenty of crazed TikTok sunscreen enthusiasts about the merits of wearing SPF every damn day? You can ignore all the calls to action, but you’re just going to end up with sunspots, wrinkles, or worse. The sun can do a lot of damage, not just when you’re lying on the beach catching rays, but even when it’s a cold and cloudy day, which means it’s even more crucial to be slathering on some protection in the a.m. once the summer’s over.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, “regular daily use of SPF 15 sunscreen can reduce your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) by about 40 percent, and lower your melanoma risk by 50%.” The second most important fact is to re-apply every two hours if you’re out in the prolonged sun, which, admittedly, can be messy and cumbersome when relying on traditional sun creams.

We get it—skincare can be arduous, and adding steps to your already over-extended morning routine is likely the last thing you want to do. This is exactly why we’ve made it that much easier for you to practically roll out of bed, roll on some sunscreen, and then roll out the door. That’s right, we’re briefing you on all the best sunscreen sticks for protecting that temperamental epidermis of yours. If a toddler can rub a glue stick all over their face in under 30 seconds, you can run a sunscreen stick over your face before heading into the sun.

We’ve covered the difference between chemical and mineral sunscreens (the TL;DR: Chemical sunscreens absorb harmful rays, whereas mineral formulas deflect them, and tend to be better for sensitive skin), and luckily, there are dozens of stick-sized options out there for everyone regardless of which type of sunscreen you tend to go for. We’ve got recs from derms, plus all the TikTok-viral products, so let’s dive into all the magic sticks (not that kind) for keeping your skin protected.

AHC Natural Perfection Double Shield Sun Stick

Calling all BTS fans: this is the sunscreen stick the K-pop band (with glorious skin) uses, so naturally everyone is going absolutely wild for it. It’s packed with skin-soothing ingredients like bamboo and cotton seed extract, and five types of natural water (such as glacier) for an extra dose of hydration.

Beauty of Joseon

This Korean beauty brand has blown up on TikTok as of late and fans are clamoring to order this mugwort-infused SPF stick before it sells out again. It contains Artemisia capillaris, a species of mugwort plant that has a brightening and cooling effect, and has been praised for its natural mattifying abilities.

Live Tinted HUEGUARD Invisible Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

We can personally attest to how smooth Live Tinted’s jelly-smooth SPF stick glides on. It gives a dewy—but not greasy—glow that looks like natural, hydrated skin that you’ll want to reapply all day.

Neutrogena sunscreen stick

Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer mineral sunscreen stick is great for those of us with persnickety skin. The formula is 21.6% zinc oxide, with added Vitamin E for smoothness and glide. It’s also vegan and free of fragrances, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and mineral oil—which are generally common skin irritants.

Salt & Stone Tinted Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

In addition to making rad natural deodorants with bougie scents, Salt & Stone also makes an all-natural sunscreen stick that is water-resistant, reef-safe, and has a slight tint to negate any white cast. It’s also able to blend effortlessly into all skin tones.

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick

Talk about viral; even if you haven’t been paying attention, odds are that you’ve laid eyes upon this sparkly little blue stick, considering it’s the #1 sunscreen stick in the US (and for good reason). It has virtually no white cast, and satisfied reviewers claim it works just as well under makeup as it does reapplied on top.

Supergoop!

If you didn’t know—we stan Supergoop. We’ve tried practically everything on the brand’s roster, and nothing has bothered our incredibly particular skin. The brand makes two sunscreen sticks—a 100% mineral formula with SPF 50, and Glow Stick, a chemical formula that is quite dewy. It adds a hefty dose of glow to cheek and collar bones, for that radiant, just back from vacation vibe.

Stick it to the man the sun.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.