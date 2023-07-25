The Best Sustainable Fashion Brands (for Making Captain Planet Proud)

We know it may seem insignificant, or perhaps just futile, to try to buy sustainably made clothing at a point when climate change seems to not just be creeping up, but has arrived—our water levels are rapidly rising, and temperatures have reached around 130 degrees Fahrenheit in some places—but trust us, it’s not. If you think that you’re not going to make any difference by opting for an ethically-sourced organic cotton T-shirt over a sweatshop-constructed polyester blend top from H&M, you’re wrong. Even if it seems like the smallest of gestures, the impact of that one purchase can be a whole lot greater than you imagine.

Considering that global garment production is one of the most notoriously wasteful industries worldwide (according to Frontiers Journal, “apparel and footwear industries generate 8–10% of global carbon emissions, superseding emissions from the aviation and shipping industries combined”), sustainable fashion brands stand out by going the extra mile to make sure they are not only considering their manufacturing’s carbon footprint, but also making strides to produce clothing ethically, humanely and—in some cases—with long-term plans for bettering the planet. There are a lot of different ways a company can be sustainable (and it’s not just about handing out reusable tote bags with every purchase).

Listen, we know there are plenty of brands out there claiming to do good, and we’ve all heard about greenwashing, so we’ve done the due diligence and made sure to suss out only the coolest brands out there (sorry, Allb*rds) that are also taking the time and resources to ensure that the products they are producing are ethically sourced, and use minimal energy and resources. While rampant consumption is never good regardless of where you shop, sourcing your next wardrobe addition from one of the following brands (as opposed to adding to the carbon footprint of a fast-fashion giant) is certainly a step in the right direction.

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney was one of the first big names in fashion to take a serious stance on producing ethically made, cruelty-free luxury clothing and accessories. McCartney has been quite influential in the field, creating innovative materials (like vegan leather made from grapes and Bananatex Fibre) that are used in both her high-end designs and—more impressively, given its global reach—McCartney’s activewear designed for Adidas.

Alex Crane

You wouldn’t know just by looking at an Alex Crane shirt that it’s made from 100% natural and renewable materials, but it is. One of the big problems affecting the environment is plastic waste—especially microplastics—and the fashion industry is a leading contributor. Alex Crane lists all of the natural materials used in its clothing, so you know exactly what’s going into what you put on your body.

Arc’teryx

It’s no secret we’re BIG Arc’teryx fans, and it’s always something to celebrate when you’ve found a brand that is built to last that also prides itself on being sustainable. One of the best ways to reduce your footprint is by shopping your own closet and repairing existing pieces, versus purchasing an entirely new item or buying second-hand, which Arc’teryx fans can do directly from the brand’s ReGEAR site. But don’t feel guilty about buying new—you can be confident a fresh Arc’teryx jacket will last you way into your golden years.

ASKET

Not only does ASKET deliver slammin’ basics, but it’s also fully transparent about the origin, cost, and impact of each garment it makes. Oh, and the brand will provide care and repair support and buy back unwanted ASKET items for resale or recycling.

CDLP

Talk about sexy basics—we want to drink whatever Kool-Aid the hot, eco-friendly singles on CDLP’s island are drinking. The brand started out with luxury underwear made from Lyocell, which is derived from renewable wood sources, and now has an entire line of minimal, super-comfortable jawns.

Cozy Earth

Bamboo sheets are nothing new, but Cozy Earth has taken the renewable resource that is bamboo and turned it into a luxurious, expensive-feeling fabric that gives you that same je ne sais quoi that wrapping yourself up in the duvet gives you.

Frank And Oak

A certified B-Corp, Frank And Oak has committed to ethical business practices and has been making sustainable clothing for over a decade (which probably is one of the reasons its sustainably-produced clothing is on the more affordable side) Even better news: The brand is currently having a big summer sale.

MATE

If you’re a sucker for thick, high-quality sweats without any logos or insignias, meet MATE. The brand’s “exactly what I’ve been searching for” basics are made with non-toxic, natural, and organic materials.

Naadam

Sustainable Mongolian cashmere? ‘Nuff said. Naadam’s founders went straight to the source of fine cashmere—the Gobi Desert—to work directly with herders to offer both them, and their customers, fairer prices on luxury cashmere. Plus a 50% off end-of-season sale? We’re reaching climax.

Nanushka

Probably the one brand doing the most for faux leather in the fashion industry right now is Nanushka, especially when you think of the brand’s exclusive OKOBOR™ leather alternative, made with recycled polyester and sustainably produced polyurethane. And if you’re not in the market for khaki faux-leather shorts, Nanushka makes a full wardrobe’s worth of gear, covering everything from sophisticated beach wear to denim.

​​Nisolo

Eco-friendly shoes can be tricky or look outright corny (cough—Allb*rds—cough), but Nisolo manages to strike the right balance. Not only does the brand make classic leather shoes and sandals, but Nisolo also has an entire sustainability framework, which it prides itself on for taking a “holistic approach to social and environmental responsibility.”

Pangaia

Pangaia doesn’t actually refer to itself as a fashion brand, but rather as a “materials science company bringing problem-solving innovations to the world through lifestyle products and experiences.” We’re down to join Pangaia’s “High-Tech Naturalists Club,” opting to wear only the brand’s colorful, cozy unisex sweatsuits until we die.

Patagonia

Our list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Patagonia. Not only is the brand serious about taking action to find solutions to the environmental crisis, but, like Arc’teryx, it has an entire site dedicated to buying and trading in used Patagonia pieces. The brand takes a circular approach, so you can feel confident (whether buying new or second-hand) that you are making a decision that will positively impact the planet.

Tentree

We love (and have previously written about) Tentree’s earthy gorpcore aesthetic and the brand’s pledge to plant ten trees (it’s literally right in the name) for every item purchased—so if you buy five items, that’s 50 trees, and that alone feels good.

The North Face

We’d be remiss not to mention The North Face on this list. The brand has been all about exploring our beautiful planet and keeping it the way we found it since the beginning. The North Face keeps making further strides to lower its environmental impact, including aiming for a goal to use “100% recycled, responsibly sourced, renewable, or regeneratively grown materials [like polyester, cotton, and nylon]” in all apparel by 2025, aiming for the same target for its footwear and outdooring equipment by 2030.

Warp + Weft

Want to know where to find sustainable denim that won’t break the bank? It’s at Warp + Weft. The brand makes a ton of classic styles in every shade so you can find your new favorite pair of jeans, and feel good about their carbon footprint.

Now go outside and give Mother Earth a big hug for us.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.