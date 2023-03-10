The Best Swimsuits for Big Boobs, Because Cute DD+ Bikinis Do Exist

Not sure if you heard, but another hot girl summer—or feral girl summer, or Enyacore summer—is just around the corner. Soon, it will be time to get out there and hit rooftop kickbacks, backyard barbecues, pool parties, beach volleyball tournaments, and any other forms of potentially sexy social interaction that may or may not involve bodies or water and day-drinking.

But… for those of us with big boobs—or maybe you prefer the term tits, tatas, breasts, knockers, or BFTHY—in bra sizes that exceed a DD, it’s also a time of misery. There’s the merciless band sweat, the deep strap marks, and the frustration of wanting to wear all the skimpy tops and tanks, but having to choose between feeling overexposed or being confined to a more “modest” outfit that feels like a nun habit. Being hella stacked can feel like both a blessing and a dreadful burden. Sometimes the vibe is Baywatch lifeguard; other times, it’s matronly misery.

The frustration of having big boobs rears its ugly head the worst whilst shopping for bathing suits and bikinis. Being in the E-L cup size range can make you feel like a pariah when so many styles max out at “XL” or D, despite the fact that the average bra size in America is a 34DD. Why does it feel like we’re eternally getting shafted on all the super cute suits, man??? But, I have good news: There’s hope. There actually are plenty of smokin’ hot swimsuits and big-boob-friendly bikinis out there, if you just know where to look.

I’ve got some tips for bathing-suit shopping written down right here on this folded up piece of perfumed paper pulled straight out of my 34G Chantelle bra and accrued from 20 years of bikini-hunting trial and error. There are plenty of guides out there that will promise hot BFTHY bikini action and then deliver stuff that looks like it belongs in a septuagenarian water aerobics class, and we are not gonna do that—nothing dorky, nothing that you’d fall out of, and definitely nothing that looks like it came from a hotel gift shop at a trashy resort.

Bathing suit sizing is getting more inclusive (and thoughtfully customizable) than ever, but there are also some tricks that can help you quickly find a bikini that will make you feel supported and babely. Here are the best bathing suits for the big-busted, big-boobed DD+ crowd, plus some general tips for navigating the wide world of swimsuits when you have gorgeous big naturals (or not-so-naturals; do you).

Get mix ‘n’ match bikini tops and bottoms whenever possible

Divorcing your top size from your bottom size is the first step to swimsuit-shopping happiness as a woman of big-sized breast. Maybe you’ll need a bra-style top, or maybe you can get away with a straight-size top (sometimes a large or even extra-large top can work as long as there’s enough fabric and stretch) if it’s designed for moderate to full coverage and has adjustable straps or a thick, supportive band. Brands like Form and Fold are designed specifically for larger busts, and thus offer sizing that’s intended to fit like a glove all over even if you’re super top-heavy.

Accepting that not all bodily proportions are the same (and that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with getting two wildly different sizes for your tops and bottoms) is crucial to reducing stress. Fortunately, many brands have caught on that separates are the move, and these days, it’s becoming the norm to sell tops and bottoms à la carte, like with these picks from Summersalt.

Bra-size tops are your friend when you have big boobs

As many as 70% of women are wearing the wrong size bra—which is actually no surprise if you consider that many popular lingerie brands only size up to DD. Wack!

Getting an in-person fitting is surprisingly easy (pretty much all lingerie boutiques offer free fittings, or you can hit a department store like Nordstrom)—and you can now even get fit virtually on multiple sites. Or, get a soft tape measure and DIY. It’s super-easy math.

OK, now that we’re certain you know your real size, check out the Fuller Bust/DD+ sections on ASOS, HerRoom, Boux Avenue, and Bare Necessities, or grab one of these feisty lil’ handpicked options that are all available in a G cup or higher.

Cuup, known for its highly rated bras and undies, makes bikinis in identical cuts to its bras, such as the Balconette style above, available in up to an H cup. Below, a few choice picks from ASOS and Bare Necessities (all have matching bottoms available).

What even is a “medium” or “large” or “extra large,” anyway? We need specifics, people! You’re guaranteed to have a better chance of a great fit on the first try if you go with a brand that measures by cup sizing; some—like Kitty and Vibe, which recently dropped this Euphoria-inspired suit—offer a general cup size (up to a G cup) instead of a bra-style band-and-cup size.

Go for square necks and longline cuts to support a DD+ chest

Square-neck and scoop-neck tops are a great way to flex a little cleavage without feeling like your top could betray you at any moment. They have a sporty-sexy appeal, and tend to have enough fabric in the straps and sides to offer serious support.

Ditto longline cuts—if you’re not familiar, that means the band under your boobs is extra-wide, adding major support and creating a cool, corsetty look (or a sleek, athletic silhouette, like with the Athleta top below).

… and swimsuits with adjustable straps

As we know too well, one size does not fit all. Some of us have wide boobs, round boobs, dense boobs, teardrop-shaped boobs, or, who knows, maybe boobs shaped like McDonalds chicken nuggets. That’s why having adjustable straps and bands can be a game-changing lifesaver—they let you mess around and customize the fit to get it juuuust how you like it. This Aerie suit practically has a cult following for its ability to flatter a wide range of figures…

—and this Summersalt one piece is available in sizes 2-22, as well as a “Long Torso” version, and is made of a special flattering compression fabric that offers smoothing support.

One pieces actually can work

If your tittaaayyys are heavayyy, it’s easy to dismiss the idea of wearing a one-piece since so many have no interior scaffolding to keep those babies where they belong. However, there are a number of brands (like Freya, Anita, and Wolf & Whistle) that now make one-piece suits designed to have a roomier (and more supportive) chest situation. All of these ones come in cup sizes (up to an I).

Cosabella’s Curvy line of bras, bralettes, and swimwear is specifically designed for cup sizes 32DD up to 40H, including this chic and simple one-piece swimsuit. Check out the Ultra Curvy line for styles that go all the way up to an L cup.

And Shein is a surprisingly good (and very affordable) source of cute and supportive one-piece suits, especially in the plus-size category.

Avoid flimsy triangle tops…

Of course, ultimately, do you. Some people enjoy embodying the attention-grabbing Kardashian-esque look of mega exposed side tata, and don’t mind a top clinging for dear life. If, to you, a bikini is nothing more than a pair of pasties attached with dental floss worn only so that you don’t get arrested at the Luxor pool party, there genuinely isn’t anything wrong with that. But if you do wanna go string bikini, try to prioritize well-designed triangle tops in many of the aforementioned brands’ fuller bust lines—they’ll have better coverage and support.

… and halter tops. Sorry.

Boobs are heavy. Unless you wanna risk serious shoulder pain and nasty red marks on the back of your neck from the straps, steer clear if your cup size is larger than DD.

Don’t forget some cool bottoms

When it comes to picking the right cut for your swimsuit bottoms, it’s all about balance. High-waisted bottoms are the bomb if you have a long torso or aren’t a fan of exposing much below your belly button. If you have a short torso or wanna lengthen the look of your legs, look for high-cut legs and a v-shape with a little dip in the middle. Or go with what feels right for your bod: boyshorts, mid-rise, low-rise, a G-string, whatever works. When you’re top-heavy, the bottoms are usually the easy part.

Mourn your bathing suit losses, but use them for inspo

A while back, January Jones posted a selfie in one of the most drop-dead gorgeous Oséree bikinis I’ve ever seen:

I wanted it. I needed it. I would have spoon-fed it caviar. But in addition to being exorbitantly expensive—far beyond what I would spend on any swimsuit—it also came in a pitifully narrow line of sizing. I looked at the measurements. I looked at my boobs. It wasn’t gonna happen. (It’s sold out, but you can check out other swimwear from Oserée here.)

So, unable to be contained within its seams, I tried to think about what I liked about it. Was it the Lurex, which made your body glisten with tiny metallic threads of elasticized stardust? You could instead grab these similarly Lurex-laced tops from Good American and Elysiian, which have better coverage:

Or, grab other colorblock bikini styles from Beach Riot or CupShe, which use stretchier materials and have more inclusive measurements.

So if a specific suit doesn’t work for you, hope’s not lost. The internet and the industry are vast places. There’s something for everyone—even your giant tatas.

May your breasts reign happy, well-supported, and perky forever. Now let’s go sit by the pool and have some piña coladas.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. VICE may receive a small commission if you buy through the links on our site.