Tabbouleh Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup|175 grams bulgur wheat
2 cups|35 grams finely chopped curly parsley
¾ cup|10 grams finely chopped fresh mint
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 Persian cucumbers, seeded and finely diced
1 large vine-ripened tomato, finely diced
1 lemon, zested
½ red onion, finely diced
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Place bulgur in a large bowl. Pour enough boiling water over bulgur just to cover. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap and let stand 5 minutes.
- Fluff cooked bulgur with a fork and let cool completely, then add in the remaining ingredients.
