The Best Tablets for Working Remotely (So the Boss Will Never Know)

Working on a laptop: tired. Working on a tablet: wired. Both can stream videos, surf the web, take notes, and edit photos, but can you just whip out a laptop and catch an action shot of Keanu Reeves mid-chew on the street? Definitely not—you need something portable and sleek to get impromptu candids of celebrities chowing down near the hot dog stand. But oh, what could that skinny legend be? A light-as-a-feather tablet. Not that we condone stalking A-listers, but sometimes a memento is nice.

Don’t worry, you won’t be betraying that hunk of metal we like to call laptops, because tablets are more like the portable sidekick you can stuff in your L.L. Bean tote. Whether you need something you need to read an e-book, pretend to get work done at the coffee shop, or take on your next 10-hour flight to the Swiss Alps, these tablets will be your trusty companion. Here are the best five tablets worth the money and the space in your backpack.

Apple 10.2” iPad (2021)

The iPad one has always been a heavy hitter among tablet users, thanks to its seamless operating system, stellar screen, and compatibility with (almost) all the same apps as your iPhone. It has a 4.8-star rating with over 32,000 customer reviews on Amazon to prove it. Features include that stunning retina display, 256 gigs of storage, stereo speakers for blasting Tupac, up to 10 hours of battery life, wide front and back cameras for capturing humiliating candids, and Touch ID, because who on Earth ever remembers their password???

Apple 12.9” iPad Pro (2022)

If you’re the type of person who likes to upgrade their phone the second a new edition comes out, pay attention. This iPad model takes retina display to a whole other level compared to the 2021 iPad, with a [ahem] liquid retina XDR display, which includes ProMotion, True Tone, P3 wide color. The result is extreme dynamic range with high contrast and brightness for impeccable viewing pleasure. It’s also our top choice for remote working, given its long-lasting battery, because sometimes Sarah at the coffee shop just isn’t willing to share an outlet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11”

If you’re a little bish for Android, Samsung’s Galaxy tablet would make the most sense for you. This Galaxy tablet gives you the ability to convert it into a desktop with Samsung DeX integration, easily connecting with a keyboard, mouse, and even a monitor. Also expect crisp and clear video, and ultra-sharp photos (as Samsung devices are known for) with its ultra-wide camera, as well as a top-of-the-line LCD screen for color brilliance.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

The Fire tablet technology by Amazon may be over two years old, but it has our trust with its 4.6-star rating and over 166,000 customer reviews. It’s also a whopping 38% off, so if you’re looking for an affordable, functional pick, strike while the iron is hot (which is now). It may not contain Apple’s impressive iOS software, but it has all-day battery life, easily handles streaming apps such as Netflix and Hulu, and can make video calls. Some stans even prefer it over iPads. “Wonderful battery life, much better than iPad Air 2, maybe 2x!” Hmm, interesting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4”

Do you enjoy the nostalgia of putting pen to paper? Kick things up a notch by writing with the included S Pen on the S6 Lite tablet to jot down notes, personalize photos, and use on creative apps. Aside from being pen-happy, you can enjoy surround sound with its dual speakers, as well as up to 12 hours of battery life, and a desktop experience using Samsung DeX integration. Just make sure to connect a portable keyboard for the full experience.

Speaking of the full experience…

Here are accessories to elevate your tablet experience, you technological wizard.

Thank us after your next flight.

