The 7 Best Teeth Whitening Kits (For a Stunning Smile, Safely)

Teeth whitening—like spray tanning—always seems to toe a certain level of risk. Do it right, and you look glam and angelic. Do it wrong, and you end up looking like Ross in that episode of Friends.

Obviously, that is not the fate I want for you. That’s why I scoured the world (wide web) for the best teeth whitening kits that have actually helped real people get the smiles they want, without a ton of hassle and without breaking the bank.

Videos by VICE

a quick look at the best teeth whitening kits

selecting your teeth whitening kit

There’s no one-size-fits all approach to teeth whitening kits. To get your pearly whites gleaming, there’s everything from teeth whitening strips and pens to full-on LED light at home kits. The best teeth whitening kit for you to try will depend on a few different factors, including your budget, how much time you want to spend, what ingredients you’re comfortable with, and how sensitive (or not) your teeth are.

Knowing that these things will be different for everyone, we’ve picked an eclectic range of teeth whitening kits, from the laziest option of simply swapping out your toothpaste to more elaborate undertakings like committing to a teeth whitening pen routine. Putting results over all else, we also sifted through thousands and thousands of reviews to fins out which teeth whitening kits people actually use—and are happy with the results.

Best teeth whitening pen kit – Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen

One of the most popular approaches to at-home teeth whitening is using teeth whitening pens. This is because the pen-style application gives you more targeted control on how the whitening gel gets applied to your teeth. This means that if there’s certain areas that are more stained than others, you can hone in to get the results you want. What makes the Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen so appealing is that is has a super fine and focused brush, so the gel is only going where you want it to go.

To get the best results, the brand says to apply a thin layer to your teeth (avoiding your gums and lips), leaving it on for thirty minutes. You’ll want to do this twice a day for a week. Following the instructions, the brand says you should see results within 30 days—which in this case means your teeth will be about 4-8 shades whiter. Each pen can be used 20 times, and this bundle is sold in packs of 3.

“I drink a lot of tea and one morning I woke up with a brown stain on my front tooth,” says Amazon shopper Sheila. “I ordered this and that stain is now hardly noticeable.” Another shopper, Reagan, says, “This product whitened my teeth after only a couple of uses.”

Best LED teeth whitening kit – Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit

Another popular way to whiten your teeth at home is by using an LED teeth whitening kit. According to the brand Auraglow, this method is “similar to in-office dental laser whitening treatments.” How does it actually work? The brand says that LED light activates the molecules in the bleaching gel so that it can help whiten your teeth and remove stains. The brand even claims that it can “remove years of stains in just 30 minutes.” While it almost sounds too good to be true, the kit has over 44,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4+ star rating, making it one of the best selling and most popular teeth whitening kits.

“I have tried several different types of whitening strips in the last few years and none of them have really made a difference,” writes one Amazon shopper. “They are also uncomfortable to use. This kit is easy to use not terribly uncomfortable or awkward and it really works. I could tell after the first use. I will not need more than the one kit together results that I want.”

Another, Amanda, says that it’s “similar to a professional treatment” and that she saw a notable difference after only the second use. It’s good for 20+ sessions, and each session should be 30 minutes. (Though, like the reviewers claim, you will likely see results sooner than that.)

These best selling teeth whitening strips – Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

There are times in life where popular doesn’t necessarily mean better—like in fashion. However, when it comes to teeth whitening kits, popularity holds a lot of stock. Over 54,000 people who have trusted Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips with their chompers have weighed in on Amazon, and when all is said and done the teeth whitening strips have earned a 4+ star rating. Like the other top teeth whitening kits, you need to use these strips consistently if you want to see results. The kit includes 14 treatments, which will get you through 7 days (the recommended period).

These strips are also pretty appealing for their ingredients list. “I would wager that Lumineux is the only oral care company on the market that can claim that they’re both certified non-toxic and microbiome safe,” says a representative for the brand. “Our products work with your body to help you achieve oral health by protecting your good bacteria and detoxifying the bad.”

Users weigh in: “I was blown away when I immediately started seeing my teeth whitening before my eyes during just the first application,” writes Chris. “I’m on day 2 of using them 7 days in a row (as was recommended) and already see a vast improvement with the stains disappearing from my teeth! The appearance is a more of a natural lightening versus a bleach stark whitening. Also, I’ve had no sensitivity with this product which is amazing, since my teeth are normally sensitive.”

This stain corrector – Hismile v34 Colour Corrector

Maybe you just have one pesky stain, or you’re feeling a little cautious about experimenting with gels. (Ross’s iridescent teeth are still haunting you.) If that’s the case, you can dip your toes in with the Hismile v34 Colour Corrector. Easy to use, you can brush it on like normal toothpaste. Then, it works by canceling out yellow undertones and balancing the warm and cool tones of your teeth so you’re left with a brighter, whiter smile.

The brand breaks down how it actually works. “Colour correction all starts with the colour wheel, where purple and yellow are complementary colours opposite each other on the colour wheel.” says the brand. “Applying purple onto your teeth neutralizes yellow undertones by cancelling them, giving your teeth a perceptively brighter shade of white.”

If you sift through the Amazon reviews, you’ll find some mixed results. However, with over 65,000 reviews, that’s a bit to be expected—we’re all different, and so too are our teeth.

“I honestly did not expect it to work so well on the first use,” writes reviewer Dean. “I followed the directions and used two pumps of the toothpaste on my toothbrush and brushed away. And to my surprise when I was done brushing and looked in the mirror, I was shocked to see the almost immediate results.”

Best teeth whitening strips for sensitive teeth – Hismile Teeth Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth

Hismile also makes teeth whitening strips, if you want to give the brand a whirl without rubbing purple serum all over your gums. The Hismile Teeth Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth are—just as the name suggests—one of the best picks if you’re dealing with tooth sensitivity.

These enamel-safe strips are made without peroxide. Instead, the active ingredient is Phthalimidoperoxycaprioc acid (PAP), which carries out the mission of whitening your teeth without the pain and discomfort. These strips are to be used for 30 minutes once a day, which is a little less time consuming than the twice daily kinds. The kit includes 14 treatments for your upper teeth and 14 treatments for your lower teeth. According to the brand, you’ll see results after the first treatment.

Of course, different users have had different timelines. Amazon shopper Yuliya says that “even within an hour it gives a great result.” Meanwhile, Bela says she noticed a “visible effect after 2 weeks.”

Best flavored teeth whitening strips – AquaSonic Professional Teeth Whitening Strips

AquaSonic Professional Teeth Whitening Strips are another take on the classic teeth whitening strips kits, with a once-daily 30-minute application time and the promise of results within two weeks. While a lot of teeth whitening kits are unflavored, these have a fresh spearmint flavor. These are also a solid option if you’re chasing more dramatic results: when applied correctly, the brand says that these teeth whitening strips can whiten your teeth by up to 10 shades.

“I have tried a lot of different teeth whitening systems, including the little LED light and strips, etc.,” writes one Amazon shopper. “But I have to admit these are really great. They whiten and are quick and easy to use.” Another says, “The taste is nice and it stays in place. It doesn’t make my teeth feel sensitive… I’ve tried others but I never purchased them again for various reasons but this one, I’m subscribing and saving.”

Best teeth whitening toothpaste – Venus Visage Activated Charcoal Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth

One of the simplest, aka laziest, ways to whiten your teeth is to swap out your toothpaste three times per week for one that’s got activated charcoal in it, such as this Venus Visage Activated Charcoal Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth. While I myself have never used charcoal toothpaste, my cousin swears by it and this is the brand he uses.

Not only does the activated charcoal help lift stains, but it also works to prevent plaque and keep your gums in good shape. At under $12 for three tubes, it’s a great value buy.

“I’ve been using the Venus Visage Activated Charcoal Toothpaste for a few weeks, and I’m really happy with the results,” writes Kateryna. “My teeth look noticeably whiter, and the peppermint flavor leaves my mouth feeling super fresh. The black color of the toothpaste was a bit surprising at first, but it rinses off easily and doesn’t stain. I also appreciate that it’s gentle on my teeth and gums.”

Go shine those pearly whites!