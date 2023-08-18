Tevas Are the Official Cool Shoe of Summer (and Fall) 2023

What up, our sweaty summer brethren? As the high temperatures and sauna-like humidity drag on, all of our shoes are tired as hell and we’re down bad for a comfy sandal to throw on before it becomes illegal to have your toes on display (that law goes into effect in October). Don’t worry, we’re team #sockwithsandals over here, so we will be traipsing around in sandals straight into fall (but with a handsome sock peeking through). Now, the tougher question returns year after year: What are the good sandals? No, the best sandals?

If you’ve been conscious and on social media in the last year, you probably know what sandal I’m going to argue is the Official ™ shoe of summer 2023, and the perfect stepper to carry us through Labor Day and beyond. The al-fresco shoe that’s absolutely dominated our feeds and circles this summer is Tevas, baby. Surprised? You shouldn’t be—yes, Tevas had their previous peak all the way back in the 90s, then got pegged as a dorky dad shoe for a couple of decades (and not in a cool, normcore way). Especially if you’re a millennial or older, you likely recall that Tevas used to be sort of roast-worthy. But, as with most things, everything comes back around and we’re here to holler about the fact that Tevas are not only now part of the zeitgeist, but actually a super-versatile, looks-good-with-everything, all-gender iconic sandal. Like Birkenstocks before them, once relegated to places like The Gorge and Dead shows, Tevas are undoubtedly cool again—for everyone.

Don’t believe us? Here are photos of both Tyler the Creator and Mary-Kate Olsen rocking them.

Which Tevas are right for you? Good question. Here are the best shoes from Teva for every cool person.

Teva Original Universals

You can’t argue that Teva Original Universals don’t absolutely slap. Made with sustainable recycled plastic, quick-dry webbing, a molded midsole, durable rubber soles, and adorned with those delightfully easy on-off Velcro straps, they’re an ideal everyday warm weather shoe. There are so many rad colors and prints to choose from (including tons of autumnal hues, on top of tribal prints, geometric aesthetics, and squiggly snakes) to go with whatever you already have in your closet. Wear them with a pair of accent socks to mix up the look.

Hurricane XLT2s

With its padded sole and gorpcore good looks, the Hurricane XLT2 style has become incredibly popular in streetwear circuits—the now-ubiquitous outdoor shoe is in our list of the best sandals for men and a favorite of our editorial director Hilary Pollack. They’re basically the crunchier all-terrain cousin of the OG we all know and love. You can wear them on the trail and through streams—they’re basically a hiking or creek-hopping shoe that also looks just as fly at the farmers market with cuffed Dickies and a vintage tee.

Langdon Sandals

The Langdon is a great option if you’ve been looking for a leather (or suede) sandal. Its handsome construction includes mesh detailing, an extra-chunky sole, and six color options. They’re also very much giving outdoorsy daddy—like that TikTok lumberjack we’re embarrassed to admit we follow.

Hurricane Verge

We bet you could get into Berghain wearing Hurricane Verges, an all-gender style that has a tactical aesthetic, rugged ankle straps, and peppermint-based antimicrobial treatment. This style has the same thicc padded sole as its predecessor, the Hurricane XLT2s, but with a more industrial, nylon upper and buckle closure.

Voya Infinitys

Yep, the Queen herself (Mary-Kate Olsen) has been known to rock this affordable, and ridiculously comfortable pair of stretchy Tevas that are constantly selling out. Why are they so popular? Because they’re super lightweight, chic, and can be dressed up or down, making them an ideal shoe to throw in your suitcase for your next vacay. Seriously, last time they went on sale I waited two minutes, and my size was gone.

Original Universal Gradiates

Going full hippie? That’s cool—what the world needs now is love, sweet love. The Original Universal Gradiates have multicolored ombre straps that show everyone you’re just, like, a gentle soul, man.

Might we suggest a nice sock pairing?

If you’re living the Teva life, you’re going to need some groovy socks to take those bad boys into the fall. Let the logos fly with socks from Polo Ralph Lauren or Carhartt WIP, or get crunchy with these classic 90s science-teacher looks.

Teva, we’re glad to have you back. Now let’s go tide pooling.

