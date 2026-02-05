Best THC Chocolates for Valentine’s Day

Sure, you can be basic and get your boo Russell Stover or Hershey’s. Or you can take your romantic gifts to the next level with some hemp-infused goodies.

These THC chocolates for Valentine’s Day will show you what a higher love is really all about. Plus, I included some chocolatey treats that might be a bit unorthodox, but are just as tasty and loaded with THC.

CBD chocolate bites with cool splattered cocoa butter designs on white background above view

Hometown Hero Kava + THC Dark Chocolate Bar

This dark chocolate bar from Hometown Hero is sure to put you in a lovey-dovey mood, formulated with 400mg Kava and 160mg Delta-9 THC. You get the classic richness of dark chocolate, with the mood-lifting effects of kava and the hazy happiness of getting high. And this THC chocolate is decadent and luxurious, on top of being potent.

3CHI THC Milk Chocolate Bar

For that easygoing milk chocolate flavor, 3CHI makes this 300mg Delta-9 THC chocolate bar. Each little square contains 15mg THC and 15mg CBD, the perfect amount to get super stoned with your sweetheart and enjoy a night snuggling on the couch. They deliver a full-body, relaxing high that will keep you two comfy on the couch for hours, so you can sink into a soothing and sexy mood.

Retro Bakery Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Bar

Sea salt makes everything better, including this dark chocolate sea salt bar. It contains 50mg THC, with 5mg Delta-9 THC in each piece. These can be a wonderful low-dose option for anyone who just wants a light, cozy high for their V-Day activities. Or you can split the whole bar with your babe and sink into a stronger sensation.

Utoya Reefies Peanut Budder Cups

Who can say no to peanut butter cups? Well, these are actually peanut budder cups, get it? Each peanut butter cup contains about 30mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg Delta-8 THC, creating a potent high that’s heavy but also clear. It’s ideal for a date night with movies, snacks, and scented candles.

Kind Oasis Cookies & Cream Chocolate Bar

If you prefer a lighter chocolate flavor, Kind Oasis makes this cookies and cream chocolate bar, which has a luscious taste and satisfying crunch. The whole bar contains 50mg Delta-9 THC, and each piece is a moderate 5mg dose, ideal for getting those romantic vibes going without forgetting your own name.

Hometown Hero Raspberry Jelly Dark Chocolate Bites

I’m a sucker for fruity chocolate, so these dark chocolate bites filled with raspberry jelly have my name written all over them. They have a sumptuous chocolate flavor with a berry taste that’s tart and punchy, giving your taste buds a little love this Valentine’s Day. Each piece contains 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD for a balanced but bold high.

Utoya Almond Delights Chocolate Minis

Nuts and chocolate were a match made in heaven, and they’re not afraid to invite some THC into their relationship. These almond delights are small chocolate cups with a roasted almond center, bringing a mouthwatering nutty flavor to about 15mg of THC, combining a little Delta-8 with Delta-9.

While these aren’t the traditional chocolates we associate with Valentine’s Day (actually, none of these are traditional, but you know what I mean), they’re still a welcome THC treat on this lovey day. The little brownie bites are loaded with chocolate flavor and have a fudgy, devilishly good texture. And the 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD in each one puts you in the perfect mood for love.

Mood Delta-9 THC Chocolate Popcorn

If typical chocolates aren’t your vibe, you can also snack on this THC-infused chocolate popcorn. You can still get your chocolate fix, but in the form of crunchy, airy pieces of popcorn! Each bag contains 100mg Delta-9 THC and 100mg CBD for a super potent formula, definitely not ideal for beginners. Eat a couple of pieces or crush the bag and enjoy an enveloping high.