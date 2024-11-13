The 9 Best THCa Gummies (That You’ll Actually Feel)

There are so many weed compounds and cannabinoids out there, shopping for gummies can feel more like prepping for a science project than a hangout sesh. Let me be the first to break down the differences in (some) of the cannabinoids found in your favorite strain, namely THCa.

Without getting into the ~weeds~, THCa isn’t psychoactive like regular THC—meaning you can’t get high off of it. That is, unless you heat it. In that case, it’ll turn into badass Delta-9, and Delta-9 gummies can send you into orbit faster than a cosmonaut.

For this article, I found some of the best gummies on the market with THCa compounds blended in. There aren’t that many straight THCa gummies on the market because they tend not to have a noticeable psychoactive effect. Eating straight THCa is basically the equivalent of eating a nug of weed. So if you’re here in search of chillout gummies that won’t get you blasted, CBD gummies might be more your speed. And if you want to get high but are looking for more of a light buzz, try some low-key Delta-8 gummies.

That being said, our number one pick for the best THCa gummy are the Binoid CBD Super 7 Gummies for their incredibly diverse range of cannabinoids, unbelievably high potency, and great price tag. As always, be sure you can legally purchase cannabis in your state before buying!

Quick Look at the Best THCa Gummies

How We Evaluated

THCa is an interesting cannabinoid. It isn’t psychoactive like THC until it’s heated, meaning that while straight THCa gummies can’t get you high, smoking THCa flower can still get you lit like a candlestick. While THCa does have a ton of purported health benefits normally associated with Mary Jane, they aren’t as numerous as its more popular cannabinoid counterpart, CBD.

I found a solid THCa gummy online, but the more I looked, the more I found THCa within a compound of other cannabinoids, namely Delta-8, Delta-9, and THCp (if you want to know the difference between Delta-8 and Delta-9, check out this cool article).

I picked the best gummies with THCa in their compounds, and I also wrote about whether or not the gummy will get you high and which cannabinoids are in each compound. Each of the gummies on this list does their own thing, allowing you to vibe at a party, make music sound better, or couch lock so hard, you think you’ll never be sober again.

Best overall THCa gummy – Binoid CBD Super 7 Gummy

Included Cannabinoids: THCa, THC-H, THC-B, Delta 9P, Delta 8, HHC, and THCV

THCa, THC-H, THC-B, Delta 9P, Delta 8, HHC, and THCV Will this get you high?: Yes

Binoid CBD’s Super 7 Gummy has the most diverse range of cannabinoids on this list. It has over 350mg of THC compound in each gummy, about 3.5x more than the highest amount of THC you can get from an entire bag of gummies at most dispensaries.

Binoid CBD says it best “This Super 7 Gummy is the real deal, and is one of the strongest gummies on the market”. These gummies aren’t for weed newbies, but if you’re a cannabis connoisseur, they’ll provide you with a THC experience unlike any other.

Gummies used to be just candy, now they’re dominated by the weed industry (we’re not complaining). New studies are even saying we Americans are using weed more than alcohol, and it’s thanks to gummies like the Binoid Super 7 Gummy that make it so dang chill.

Long-lasting and fun-packing – DiamondCBD THCa, Delta-8 Gummies

Included Cannabinoids: THCa and Delta-8

THCa and Delta-8 Will this get you high?: Yes

DiamondCBD is well known in the ship-weed-to-your-house game and their THCa + Delta-8 gummies are a fun, legal way to get high. Each gummy contains a whopping 150mg of their THCa + Delta-8 compound, making these gummies much stronger than anything you’d find at your local dispo.

Delta-8 is a relatively new cannabinoid, but from the research done on it, its potency is somewhere between THCa/CBD (non psychoactive) and Delta-9 (definitely psychoactive). The nice part about these gummies being in the middle is that you have options when looking to get high.

You can buy some CBD if you want to just chill, or you can buy some Delta-9 if you want to get baked. By buying Delta-8, especially with added THCa in the mix, you’ll be somewhere in the middle. It’s a nice high that won’t get you so blasted you can’t order that pizza that you’re suddenly craving.

Head down to sleep city – Cheef Botanicals THCa Gummies

Included Cannabinoids: 5mg THCa, 10mg Delta-9 THC, and 1mg Nano THCp

5mg THCa, 10mg Delta-9 THC, and 1mg Nano THCp Will this get you high?: Yes

One of the biggest reasons anyone uses weed is to get to sleep. THC is quickly becoming one of the most popular sleep aids of the modern day, and Cheef Botanical’s THCa gummies are a welcome addition.

They have 5mg of THCa, giving you a nice chill feeling, 10mg of potent Delta-9 THC, giving you a legit high, and 1mg of Nano THCp, allowing your system to metabolize the THC quicker than normal. Nobody likes waiting for the high to kick in, and thanks to the THCp, you won’t have to wait long at all.

These gummies are the best on the list for people with trouble sleeping who want to get a little bit high before bedtime (if I can’t get high before bed, what’s the point of being an adult?). Check out the latest from Cheef Botanicals if you want to spice up your nighttime routine.

THCa w/ Delta-8 – TreHouse ItsPurpl THCa Gummies

Included Cannabinoids: 15mg THCa, 5mg THCp, 125mg Delta-8, and 10mg Delta-9

15mg THCa, 5mg THCp, 125mg Delta-8, and 10mg Delta-9 Will this get you high?: Yes

It has to be said right away: this package is sick. It makes me feel like I can do a kickflip, and I can’t even skateboard, tricks or not. TreHouse’s ItsPurple THCa gummies are more than just their ~dope~ package, as the gummies are filled with chill Delta-8 cannabinoids and more.

Like the THCa gummies from Cheef Botanicals, TreHouse threw in some THCp to get the party started quickly. Not only is THCp the most potent form of THC, being 33x stronger according to recent studies, but it also helps your body metabolize the THC much faster than it normally would.

TreHouse’s new gummies are a great way to get a chill buzz throughout the day, or relax so you can get some sleep. They have four different cannabinoids in them, giving you some of the best benefits that consuming weed can offer.

THCa w/ Delta-9 – Exhale THCa Gummies

Included Cannabinoids: 5 mg THCa, 10 mg Delta-9, and 1 mg Nano THCp

5 mg THCa, 10 mg Delta-9, and 1 mg Nano THCp Will this get you high?: Yes

Exhale is another great name in the weed game and their THCa Gummies don’t disappoint. They have a similar formula to Cheef Botanicals, using a mixture of THCa, Delta-9, and Nano THCp to create a fun blend of some of the best cannabinoids around.

As we’ve mentioned in previous entries, Nano THCp is great in gummies. It’s the strongest form of THC around, can get you higher quicker, and you only need a single milligram of it to feel its effects.

Outside of the THCp, Exhale through in Delta-9 cannabinoids to make their gummy even stronger. It’s stronger than Delta-8, and is actually the cannabinoid that forms once you smoke THCa anyways. If you want a fun day buzz or you want to make your popcorn taste even better at the movies (shoutout to munchies), check out Exhale’s THCa gummies.

The Name says it all – Delta ExTrax Adios MF THCa Gummies

Included Cannabinoids: Delta-9, THCp, THCa Live Sugar, and Delta-8

Delta-9, THCp, THCa Live Sugar, and Delta-8 Will this get you high?: Yes!!!

Delta Extrax Adios MF THCa Gummies are not for the faint of heart or someone who doesn’t have plenty of experience with weed. Now that that’s out of the way, holy shit, look at these absolute monsters of edibles. There are 600mg per edible, making these gummies 60x stronger than any gummy you can buy in a dispensary, at least in California.

To call these beasts edibles feels weird. We should have an entirely different category for gummies like this. If you’re a veteran of the War on Drugs, fighting The Man, and smoking/eating weed for years, I guarantee even you’ve never seen anything like these.

Adios MF is the best name possible for these gummies, as you’ll go so far past the moon you might reach an entirely new level of reality. These gummies are so ridiculously potent, I feel like I’m getting high just writing about them.

Delta Extrax has eight awesome flavors for their gummies, but who gives a shit. They’re 600mg each! If you’re an arrogant smoker and think that things like gummies can’t even affect you anymore (I was for years) please buy these and send me an email. They’ll put you on your ass faster than Mike Tyson in 1989.

High for hourssss – Delta ExTrax Adios Blend

Included Cannabinoids: Delta-9P THC, THCa, Delta-8 THC, and Live Resin

Delta-9P THC, THCa, Delta-8 THC, and Live Resin Will this get you high?: Yes

Delta Extrax must be experimenting with sending their customers to new dimensions. Their Delta Extrax Adios Blend gummies feature a unique blend of THCa and two other cannabinoids with live resin, offering a unique blend of a high. With over 350mg of THC per serving, these gummies are nothing to mess with.

I smoked weed heavily for about 7 years, and for a while, I couldn’t really get that high because of how ridiculous my tolerance was (I’ve chilled out since then). If I found these gummies back then, I might have forgotten what ‘tolerance’ even was.

Delta Extrax’s Adios Blend are stronger than the biggest dude in your local gym (shoutout to The Ogre at my local gym). They’re farm bill compliant, have eight great flavors, and the live resin found within the compound will enhance your high like nobody’s business.

THCa + THCp = the master blend – Binoid Master Blend Gummies

Included Cannabinoids: THC-P, THCa and PHC

THC-P, THCa and PHC Will this get you high?: Yes

Binoid CBD’s Master Blend Gummies are another one of the hardest hitters on this list. With a compound of 65mg of THC per gummy, each individual gummy is as strong as half of an entire bag of gummies you can find at your local dispensary.

Binoid uses their Master Blend for these gummies, including THCa, THCP, and even PHC for one of the best tolerance-busting highs around. They also come in a delicious raspberry citrus flavor that might be too delicious for edibles as strong as these.

These gummies have a diverse range of cannabinoids, come in an excellent flavor, and are built to get you too high to function (in a good way). On Binoid’s website, reviewer Remington R. writes, “These master blend are the strongest gummy I’ve tried yet and I love them. I have a very very high tolerance and they cut through”.

420mg of potent cannabinoids – Half Bak’d Sumo Gummies

Included Cannabinoids: THCa, THCp, and Delta-8

THCa, THCp, and Delta-8 Will this get you high?: Yes

We can’t blame you if you’re not crystal clear with all these weed mumbo jumbo. There are nearly 100 different cannabinoids found in ganja, and at least 5 of them have appeared in this article alone. If you want to try a psychoactive THCa gummy but don’t want to overcommit, Half Bak’d’s Sumo Gummies are the perfect pick for you.

They come in a 25-pack, so if you don’t like them (which we bet you will), you don’t have to overcommit. As someone with commitment issues myself, I like that these gummies let you put a toe in the water without having to jump all the way in.

Let me be clear though: these gummies are strong as hell. They’re not your everyday THCa gummies, as they have a whopping 420mg per gummy. There’s more THC compound in this bag of 25 gummies than there are in over 100 gummies at your local store. So, if you want to try getting higher than you thought possible without buying a 50-pack, check out Half Bak’d’s Sumo Gummies today.