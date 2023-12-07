Basket Case: What to Buy at Article, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re upgrading our homes with furniture from Article, the beloved MCM-style brand whose cult-fave sofas, timeless marble coffee tables, and ultra sturdy (and beautiful) beds have helped us finally gain our parents’ approval.

You can learn a lot about somebody by the furniture they have. Go into one dude’s home and you might think, Dang, this man doesn’t have a huge budget, but still loves being comfortable and stylish. What a chill place. A different visit might take you to your yuppie sister’s home, leaving you wondering, Wow, she makes a lot of money and owns an espresso machine, so why does she hate her guests’ spinal cords and eyes so much? Meanwhile, your aunt’s kitchen, of all places, truly does have that je ne sais quoi that makes you love chilling out there; you suspect it’s because the breakfast table has a Big Time Vibe, but you can’t really put your finger on why. Slept over at a date’s house for the first time and actually want to return? Maybe the fact that they have a real, wooden bed frame has something to do with it. (If the sex slaps, that probably doesn’t hurt, either.)

This is why we love to tour the virtual halls of Article, one of our absolute favorite MCM-flavored furniture brands. As a proud owner of numerous Article pieces—and a Certified Couch Trend Investigator—I know firsthand that finally beating Elden Ring (or just rewatching Mad Men) is significantly sweeter when using a TV and killer sound bar perfectly nestled on Article’s Seno walnut media unit. I know the horror of one’s cat knocking over a cup of coffee on the Lenia walnut 2-drawer nightstand, and the ecstasy of having especially dank intercourse on the Nera walnut queen bed. I know the yearning of deeply wishing to have the gorgeous Ceni hemlock green armchair for my office. (Nota bene, Santa and/or any family members reading this.) Do you think the teenager at your local IK*A has had these experiences? And if they did, would they be bold enough to tell you about them? I think not.

Thus, here I am, showing you the best furniture and home goods from Article. Away we go.

Sven Sofa

The Sven is probably Article’s most legendary piece of furniture—if ever a couch could be described as a “cult-fave,” it would be this bad boy. Its overstuffed bench seat is a fave of butts across the country, and everyone from leather-loving psychoanalysts to fabric-preferring dog-owners simply goes HAM over this one. There’s a broad array of upholstery options, but of course, you can’t forget the green velvet option, which gives humongous “drink a Last Word while listening to John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme” vibes.

Ceni Loveseat

This wood-base loveseat brings vintage-cool energy with its Don Draper-centric styling and frankly awesome array of textured fabric options. It has an enticing mix of 1960s feel and modern-minimalist functionality; and it’s a low-profile option, meaning it sits fairly low to the ground. That doesn’t mean it’s bad for your posture… in fact, it’s very much the opposite. “So very pleased. The back is firm enough for my hubs with a bad back, but plush enough for me, who prefers sink-in cozy,” one reviewer wrote. “Arrived in perfect condition and very well made—especially at this price point.”

Gabriola Ivory Bouclé Lounge Chair

I love the relaxed look of the ivory version of this curvy, curly bouclé fabric chair—something about the solid wood legs and the hella fluffy material and foam-padded cushion just beckons you to melt into it. It’s got near a perfect score (4.8 out of 5 stars) from over 500 reviews, with many touching on the lounge’s solid structure, comfort, and its ability to easily fit into any kind of environment.

Mara coffee table

The polished marble-topped Mara coffee table is suuuper classic. Like, just look at it—isn’t it calling out for a cup of coffee, a croissant, this week’s issue of New York, and a Bluetooth speaker playing Four Tet? Honestly, the price on this coffee table is wildly good as well, given that it’s made of American white oak and Italian Carrara marble. It’s perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to small spaces (yep, like your tiny Brooklyn apartment).

Amoeba coffee table

To my wood table heads, I see you. The Amoeba wild black walnut “triangle” coffee table is visually pure hygge. It’s an amazing exercise in, “Sure, my coffee table isn’t a flashy conversation piece, and it’s not a beast for putting your feet up on, but it’s definitely ultra friendly for some fun art books and a bev or two,” which is kind of the point of a coffee table.

Nera queen bed

Between its wooden slates and central support system, the Nera bed frame doesn’t just feel extremely sturdy (so you can feel comfortable absolutely letting it rip next time you’re, you know, listening to DMX), but it also looks incredibly handsome thanks to its composition from veneered black walnut. When I wake up on this bed (which is every day) and catch some of its dark wood out of the corner of my eye, my day gains a slightly more luxurious feel.

Basi queen bed frame

Prefer no headboard, or want a custom look? Try the Basi queen bed frame, which is similar to the Nera but without a headboard included, so you can either go board-less or choose your own. The white ash iteration just makes it look like you’re sleeping on a cloud. Though this is minimalism at its finest, it’s a massive and demonstrable upgrade from just putting your mattress on the floor.

Lenia two-drawer nightstand

The Lenia is the ideal multi-drawer nightstand, at least for my purposes. It comes with a large and a small drawer (one for sex toys and one for batteries and watches and stuff, obviously), and the recess above the drawers is the perfect place my phone and glasses when I go to bed, so my cat doesn’t knock them off. Plus, the drawers are soft-close (no slamming and waking up your partner), and the drawer handles and legs are all solid wood and feel high-quality. The veneered wood surface makes spilled coffee not a big deal at all—just wipe with a damp cloth (though my copy of Lonesome Dove didn’t clean up as well).

Conan dining table

The wood Conan dining table has the strength of Conan the Barbarian, but the levity of Conan O’Brien. (Those are both of the Conans I know about.) The clean minimalist design of this oval wooden masterpiece really gives “cool fine dining restaurant” (even if you’re having frozen pizza and Diet Coke on it). The sunburst design on the top adds an extra layer of mid-century appeal to this timeless table.

Seno media unit

The Seno is the perfect sturdy, functional media unit—whether I’m playing video games or binging Criminal Minds, I’m always aware of the feeling that my TV is sitting atop a legitimately striking piece of furniture (especially compared to the piece of junk it was on before I bought this). The two closed cabinets are perfect for board games, wires, and all the video games your partner wants to conceal from the world; but the open shelves are totally ideal for a video game console or a Blu-ray player. We have a few coffee table books on the lower shelf (to balance out the PS5 on the upper one, hehe).

Beacon brass table lamp

Exposed-bulb lamps can be hard to pull off—they can feel like corny, pseudo-industrial Target-core kitsch, or can just look a little too cold and warehouse-y—but this spirited $69 winner really does it the right way, thanks to its understated, straightforward old-timey brass build and lack of unnecessary knobs or accents. Excellent for bedside reading, end-table flow, or just being a light in the corner that never goes out. Still, don’t stay up all night reading The Great Gatsby.

Now you just need to download a rap air horn app to use on all the people who are going to fall asleep at your house.

