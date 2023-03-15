Basket Case: What to Buy at Casper, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re here to help you navigate Casper, one of our favorite purveyors of luxurious mattresses, marshmallow-y pillows, sunrise-emulating lamps, and more.

Part of being an adult means finally overcoming (at least a couple) self-destructive impulses and finally focusing on reliability, quality, and comfort. For some of us, that means getting bangin’ dad-core sneakers or a hyper-comfy couch; for others, it means drinking better wine (because the Two-Buck Chuck bit is only funny for so long). When it comes to sleep, we don’t always realize we deserve greatness until something happens—we aren’t sleeping as deeply, our backs hurt more, or the person we’re hooking up with makes a well-intentioned but still hurtful crack about our uncomfortable bed. Whatever the reason, many of us eventually do seek excellence in the bedroom, and I’m not talkin’ about gettin’ your freak on.

Casper is a verified GOAT in the sleep game. From its elegant, minimalist aesthetic to its large variety of mattress and bedding options, the brand has got goods for any kind of sleeper (and in many price ranges). Last year, I visited a Casper store and tried a ton of stuff, ultimately making some important choices for my new bed setup. I loved the company’s commitment to offering an array of bed options and sleepytime accessories, from mattresses with state-of-the-art cooling technology and ergonomic support to ones with cradling top foams and durable springs. Here are a few VICE-backed recommendations for getting the most out of your next shopping excursion with Casper.

The Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress

I’m going to start out in Beast Mode™ here, because you deserve the truth: Casper’s top-of-the-line mattress, the Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress, is a life-changing, body re-tuning investment that you’ll never regret shelling out for. It’s got zoned support, meaning that gel pods and layered foam promotes proper spine alignment (it’s Casper’s most supportive mattress). Airflow and cooling aren’t really concerns of mine, but this god-level option features Airscape 3 tech (perforations that help hot air GTFO), a QuickCool cover (breathable fabric that makes the bed literally and figuratively cool), and HeatDelete bands (which reroute excess heat); in retrospect, maybe I don’t care about these things because I don’t need to. All I know is that when I laid down in this bed at the Casper store, I felt my hips supported in a way I’d never experienced before, and left the store feeling like I’d just gotten out of a massage that adjusted my spine and alignment. The only way I’ll ever switch mattresses is if Casper somehow makes a better version of this one.

The Adjustable Base

I never gave a single thought to adjustable bases, and when I was on my bed-buying journey, it didn’t even occur to me to test one out; but the friendly man working there—hi, Thomas!—insisted that I try it for a few seconds. He smashed the “Zero Gravity” button, and my body contorted into a position that was so comfortable that I spiritually ascended to a new plane of enlightenment, leaving my pained, earthly body to remain among you uncomfortable animals. It’s not only about chilling out, though—adjustable bases can also be incredibly helpful for those with acid reflux, sleep apnea, or chronic congestion. In any case, I now forsake gravity on a nightly basis. Thomas, wherever you are, I owe you a beer.

The Hybrid Pillow

Your pillows are just as important as your mattress when it comes to staying comfortable and well-rested, and god knows we have our personal faves, but consider the Hybrid Pillow, which has an outer foam layer that eradicates the need to fluff it up. Indeed, gone are the days of turning the lights down low, spinning some relaxing tunes, and then beating the absolute shit out of your pillow so it flattens out.

The Foam Pillow with Snow Technology

You deserve the best. How do I know that? Because you’re a beautiful snowflake, that’s why. Casper’s most supportive pillow is designed to keep your body in line (even when you’re having stress dreams about getting tickets to see The Cure this summer) and the Snow Technology with HeatDelete keeps you feeling cool, so you don’t wake up in a sweat—even after you miss the pre-sale in your dreams.

The Glow Light

You don’t have to be afraid of the dark to enjoy this absolute bad boy of sleep lights; in fact, using this glow light will have you swearing off regular alarm clocks and lamps. Its glorious hue tells your eyes and brain that it’s bedtime, helps you chill out, and, later, wakes you up by simulating a gentle sunrise. It’s basically a mommy made of light that comforts you and lulls you into a sleep deep and far away from this hellish life—then thoughtfully eases you back into it.

The Hyperlite Sheet Set

In addition to looking worthy of a fancy loft apartment, these sheets have a patented grid weave designed to encourage airflow. You’ll stay cool (but cozy) all night.

If you score every piece from this list, the only thing left to do will be to get a tattoo on your back saying “Sponsored by Casper.” That is, if you can get out of bed long enough to visit the tattoo parlor.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.